Veolia Environnement : joins forces with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Food Initiative to rebuild the global agrifood system

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is launching a new initiative at the Eat Forum Food in Stockholm, Sweden, to redefine the global agri-food system. This initiative, with which Veolia is joining forces, brings together major cities and multinationals to develop circular economy solutions to combat climate change, health and pollution problems and the loss of biodiversity associated with the present food system. For 3 years, London, New York and São Paulo will be life size demonstrators of this redesigned local food chain.



Food production accounts for nearly a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. And poorly managed fertilization increases air, soil and water pollution. The initiative being launched by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation is pioneering: circular economy solutions will be deployed thanks to the cooperation of big cities and multinationals, in accordance with the recommendations of the report entitled 'Cities and circular economy for food'*. These solutions are based on three principles:

Produce foods regeneratively, and locally where possible, to restore the quality of the environment instead of degrading it Make the most of food products by growing and processing food in a circular loop and using by-products and organic materials to improve soil health Produce and market products that are healthier and more sustainable.