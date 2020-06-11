Log in
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Environnement : subsidiary SODI – specializing in industrial maintenance - works alongside TOTAL Grandpuits

06/11/2020

14 employees are responsible for the 'Clean Factory' contract: industrial unit and equipment cleaning services, and waste management. In addition, SODI carries out onsite maintenance work, including washing area maintenance (UHP cleaning on exchangers), catalysis work (emptying and refilling reactors), tank cleaning and unit shutdown work.

SODI also operates on all the other TOTAL Group refineries, mainly on tank cleaning, shutdown management, chemical decontamination and catalysis.

Years of partnership and experience have enabled SODI to develop specific and proven services and skills in this sector.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:37:02 UTC
