“Ecogeste Lycées 2019": Veolia and Les Éditeurs d'Éducation team up for the third time to recycle old textbooks in 4,000 high schools in France

Veolia and Les Éditeurs d'Éducation - an inter-professional association of school book publishers - are launching the 'Ecogeste Lycées 2019' operation to recycle textbooks in 4,000 high schools in mainland France. The 'Ecogeste Collèges' operation in 2016 and 2017, initiated by Belin Education and Veolia at the time of the reform of the secondary school curriculum resulted in 2.6 million textbooks, equivalent to 2,000 tonnes of paper, being recycled.

With the reforms to the baccalaureate and vocational education, at the beginning of September 4,000 high schools have to replace all their textbooks for two levels. With the Ecogeste Lycées 2019, Veolia and Les Éditeurs d'Éducation will help these schools mobilize students and teachers around the circular economy and recycling. The collected textbooks will be sorted and transformed into raw materials that paper manufacturers will use to make recycled paper. All profits will be donated to a charity.