VEON : 17 Jan 2019 VEON promotes Evgeniy Nastradin to Beeline Kazakhstan CEO

Amsterdam, 17 January 2019 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces the promotion of Evgeniy Nastradin to CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan, effective from 1 February.

Evgeniy joined VEON in 2016 and was Chief Commercial Officer at Beeline Kazakhstan during a period of solid revenue growth and the launch of new digital services. Prior to joining VEON, Evgeniy was Deputy CEO of a leading consumer finance company in Russia.

Ursula Burns, VEON's Chairman and CEO, commented: 'Evgeniy brings impressive experience across different sectors to his role as CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan. The Beeline brand has a large and growing customer base in Kazakhstan and we are seeing early, positive signs that its mobile financial services are gaining traction. I wish Evgeniy every success as we look to build on our strong position in Kazakhstan.'

Evgeniy's promotion to CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan follows the appointment of his predecessor Aleksandr Komarov as CEO of Kyivstar, VEON's brand in Ukraine, last month.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: http://www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains 'forward-looking statements', as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute the operating model and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Richard James

ir@veon.com

Tel: +31 20 79 77 200

Corporate Communications:

Kieran Toohey

pr@veon.com

Tel: +31 20 79 77 200