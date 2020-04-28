Log in
04/16VEON : establishes a US$6.5 billion global MTN programme and publishes a base offering memorandum
PU
04/03VEON : Appoints Alexander Torbakhov as Beeline Russia CEO
PR
03/31VEON : Trading Update
PR
VEON : Appoints Erwan Gelebart as JazzCash CEO

04/28/2020 | 01:31am EDT

AMSTERDAM, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) and (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and digital services, announces the appointment of Erwan Gelebart as Chief Executive Officer of JazzCash from May 18 this year. He will report to VEON's co-CEO Sergi Herrero.

JazzCash is Pakistan's leading digital wallet with 7.3 million active users at the end of last year.

Erwan has more than 15 years' experience, including the launch and scale-up of digital financial services in Bangladesh, Ghana, Madagascar and Mali and while at EY Parthenon, Orange Money and Grameenphone.

Commenting on the appointment, Sergi said: "With 7.3 million active digital wallets, JazzCash has enormous potential in Pakistan - a country with a young, fast-growing population of more than 200 million. Erwan's background of success and entrepreneurial spirit will play a crucial part in our growth plans for JazzCash over the coming period."

Erwan said: "I am excited to join VEON as it executes on a strategy of growing its connectivity business while building out digital services across all ten operating companies. JazzCash has never been more important in addressing Pakistan's unbanked population and encouraging greater financial inclusion in an increasingly cashless world."

Erwan holds a MBA from the Asian Institute of Technology as well as a Master in Management from the SKEMA Business School.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. Our vision is to empower customer ambitions through technology, acting as a digital concierge to guide their choices and connect them with resources that match their needs. 

For more information visit: http://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model, governance and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

 

VEON Contacts


 

Communications

Kieran Toohey

pr@veon.com

Tel: +31 20 79 77 200

 

Investor Relations            

Nik Kershaw

ir@veon.com                             

Tel: +31 20 79 77 200    

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-appoints-erwan-gelebart-as-jazzcash-ceo-301047917.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd


© PRNewswire 2020
