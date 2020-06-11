Log in
PJSC VimpelCom: Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

06/11/2020

Unaudited interim condensed

consolidated financial statements

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

as of 31 March 2020 and

for the three months ended 31 March 2020

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

Contents

Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim consolidated income statement for the three months ended 31 March 2020...................................

1

Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months ended 31 March 2020...............

2

Interim consolidated statement of financial position as of 31 March 2020.................................................

3

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity for the three months ended 31 March 2020.................

4

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity for the three months ended 31 March 2019.................

4

Interim consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended 31 March 2020...........................

5

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020:

1.

General information................................................................................................................

6

Operating activities of the Group....................................................................................................

7

2.

Segment information...............................................................................................................

7

3.

Selling, general and administrative expenses..............................................................................

8

4.

Other non-operating gain / (loss), net.........................................................................................

9

5.

Other assets and liabilities .......................................................................................................

9

6.

Income taxes .......................................................................................................................

10

Investing activities of the Group...................................................................................................

10

7.

Property and equipment ........................................................................................................

10

8.

Intangible assets ..................................................................................................................

11

Financing activities of the Group..................................................................................................

12

9.

Financial assets and liabilities ................................................................................................

12

10.

Cash and cash equivalents ....................................................................................................

14

Additional information.................................................................................................................

14

11.

Related parties.....................................................................................................................

14

12.

Risks, commitments, contingencies and uncertainties ................................................................

17

13.

Events after the reporting period.............................................................................................

17

14.

Basis of preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements............................

17

Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications":

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" and its subsidiaries (together - the "VimpelCom") as at 31 March 2020 and the related interim consolidated income statement and statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

18 May 2020

Moscow, Russian Federation

E. V. Klimenko, certified auditor (licence no. 01-000057), AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

Audited entity:Public Joint Stock Company Vimpel-Communications

Independent auditor: AO PricewaterhouseCoopers

Audit

Record made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities on

Registered by the Government Agency Moscow Registration Chamber

28 August 2002 under State Registration Number 1027700166636

on 28 February 1992 under Nо. 008.890

Taxpayer Identification Number 7713076301

Record made in the Unified State Register of Legal

Entities on

Address: 10 bld 14 8th Marta, Moscow, Russian Federation,127083

22 August 2002 under State Registration Number 1027700148431

Taxpayer Identification Number 7705051102

Member of Self-regulatory organization of auditors

Association

«Sodruzhestvo»

Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors

and Audit Organizations - 12006020338

AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

White Square Office Center 10 Butyrsky Val Moscow, Russia, 125047 T: +7 (495) 967-6000, F:+7 (495) 967-6001, www.pwc.ru

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Interim consolidated income statement for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles)

Three months ended

31 March

2020

2019

Service revenue

Note

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

74,726

76,452

Sale of equipment and accessories

5,637

5,764

Other revenue / other income

536

367

Total operating revenue

2

80,899

82,583

Operating expenses

(17,427)

Service costs

(17,224)

Cost of equipment and accessories

(5,697)

(5,730)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3

(24,734)

(24,742)

Depreciation

7

(17,938)

(17,691)

Amortization

8

(2,930)

(2,705)

Reversal of impairment loss / (impairment loss)

68

(335)

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

(252)

(367)

Total operating expenses

(68,910)

(68,794)

Operating profit

11,989

13,789

Finance costs

(6,783)

(6,981)

Finance income

1,098

804

Net foreign exchange (loss) / gain

(8,393)

1,444

Other non-operating gain / (loss), net

4

3,979

(2,454)

Profit before tax

1,890

6,602

Income tax expense

6

(1,223)

(1,563)

Profit for the period

667

5,039

Attributable to:

2,283

The owners of the Company

4,830

Non-controlling interests

(1,616)

209

667

5,039

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles)

Three months ended

31 March

2020

2019

Profit for the period

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

667

5,039

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on net investment in foreign operations

5,791

(3,597)

Income tax effect

-

149

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax

5,791

(3,448)

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

6,458

1,591

Attributable to:

8,012

The owners of the Company

1,308

Non-controlling interests

(1,554)

283

6,458

1,591

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Interim consolidated statement of financial position

as of 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles)

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

Assets

Note

(unaudited)

Non-current assets

277,681

Property and equipment

7

278,147

Intangible assets

8

121,974

120,031

Deferred income tax assets

1,359

1,169

Loans, derivatives and other financial assets

9

577

868

Other non-current assets

5

2,193

1,888

Total non-current assets

403,784

402,103

Current assets

8,038

Inventories

9,756

Trade and other receivables

22,717

23,634

Other current assets

5

12,182

11,146

Current income tax assets

702

558

Loans, derivatives and other financial assets

9

71,424

51,786

Cash and cash equivalents

10

29,179

31,498

Total current assets

144,242

128,378

Assets classified as held for sale

22

22

Total assets

548,048

530,503

Equity and liabilities

Equity

146,342

Equity attributable to equity owners of the Company

138,330

Non-controlling interests

(1,820)

(266)

Total equity

144,522

138,064

Non-current liabilities

1,894

Trade and other payables

728

Debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities

9

224,294

247,280

Provisions

4,347

4,556

Deferred income tax liabilities

5,829

5,269

Other non-current liabilities

5

542

647

Total non-current liabilities

236,906

258,480

Current liabilities

74,281

Trade and other payables

77,069

Debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities

9

72,858

41,383

Provisions

1,085

1,021

Current income tax payables

1,535

1,769

Other current liabilities

5

16,861

12,717

Total current liabilities

166,620

133,959

Total equity and liabilities

548,048

530,503

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles)

As of 31 December 2019

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Total comprehensive income / (loss) As of 31 March 2020 (unaudited)

Attributable to the owners of the Company

Foreign

Issued

Capital

Other

Retained

currency

Non-

Total

capital

translation

controlling

capital

surplus

reserves

earnings

reserve

Total

interests

equity

3

40,234

37,458

122,594

(61,959)

138,330

(266)

138,064

-

-

-

2,283

-

2,283

(1,616)

667

-

-

-

-

5,729

5,729

62

5,791

-

-

-

2,283

5,729

8,012

(1,554)

6,458

3

40,234

37,458

124,877

(56,230)

146,342

(1,820)

144,522

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the three months ended 31 March 2019

(All amounts in millions of Rubles)

Attributable to the owners of the Company

Foreign

Issued

Capital

Other

Retained

currency

Non-

Total

capital

translation

controlling

As of 31 December 2018

capital

surplus

reserves

earnings

reserve

Total

interests

equity

3

40,234

37,317

111,341

(55,132)

133,763

3,053

136,816

Adjustments arising due to new accounting standards

-

-

-

(217)

-

(217)

-

(217)

As of 1 January 2019

3

40,234

37,317

111,124

(55,132)

133,546

3,053

136,599

Profit for the period

-

-

-

4,830

-

4,830

209

5,039

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

-

-

-

-

(3,522)

(3,522)

74

(3,448)

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

-

-

-

4,830

(3,522)

1,308

283

1,591

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,659)

(1,659)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

141

-

-

141

(497)

(356)

As of 31 March 2019 (unaudited)

3

40,234

37,458

115,954

(58,654)

134,995

1,180

136,175

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Interim consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles)

Three months ended

Note

31 March

Operating activities

2020

2019

667

Profit for the period

5,039

Income tax expense

6

1,223

1,563

Profit before tax

1,890

6,602

Non-cash adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows from

operating activities:

17,938

Depreciation

7

17,691

(Reversal of impairment loss) / impairment loss

(68)

335

Amortization

8

2,930

2,705

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

252

367

Finance income

(1,098)

(804)

Finance costs

6,783

6,981

Other non-operating (gain) / loss, net

4

(3,979)

2,454

Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss

8,393

(1,444)

Movements in provisions

829

649

Operating cash flows before working capital adjustments, interest and

income taxes

33,870

35,536

Working capital adjustments

(1,806)

(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables

(2,332)

Decrease / (increase) in inventories

1,661

(1,323)

(Decrease) / increase in trade and other payables

(428)

2,391

Interest and income taxes

(6,573)

Interest paid

(6,733)

Interest received

792

451

Income tax paid

(1,076)

(1,054)

Net cash flows from operating activities

26,440

26,936

Investing activities

(16,808)

Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets

(15,534)

Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets

117

156

Issue of loans

(17,158)

(27,871)

Repayment of loans issued

5,186

25,209

Outflows from investments in other financial assets

(700)

(103)

Inflows from deposits

31

34

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(29,332)

(18,109)

Financing activities

(414)

Repayment of borrowings

(7,722)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(3,497)

(3,661)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

(1,594)

Repayment associated with early debt redemption

-

(705)

Acquisition of non-controlling interest

-

(356)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(3,911)

(14,038)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(6,803)

(5,211)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, net

4,484

(1,434)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

31,498

29,420

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

29,179

22,775

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

1. General information

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" (PJSC "VimpelCom", together with its consolidated subsidiaries referred to as the "Group", "VimpelCom", the "Company" or "we") was registered in the Russian Federation ("Russia") on 15 September 1992 as a joint stock company of the closed type, re-registered as a joint stock company of the open type on 28 July 1993 and began full-scale commercial operations in June 1994. The Company was re-registered as an Open Joint Stock Company on 28 March 1995. The Company was re-registered as a Public Joint Stock Company on 19 June 2015.

The registered office of PJSC "VimpelCom" is located at Russian Federation, 127083, Moscow, Ulitsa 8-Marta, Dom 10, Building 14.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Russian Rubles ("RUB"). In these notes, Russian Ruble amounts are presented in millions unless otherwise indicated.

VimpelCom generates revenue from the provision of voice, data and other telecommunication services through

  1. range of mobile and fixed and fixed-line technologies, as well as selling equipment and accessories. As of 31 March 2020, the Company operated telecommunications services in Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia primarily under the "Beeline" brand name.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 were authorized for issue by the General Director of PJSC "VimpelCom" on 18 May 2020.

Coronavirus Outbreak

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic is increasing dependency on and demand for essential communications, connectivity and digital services across a number of markets. Operationally, this has resulted in divergent trends across our business.

While we are seeing some initial positive usage trends in both our voice and data services, we are facing a number of challenges across the business. These include disruption in our distribution channels, migration of our customer base away from urban areas and a migration in data utilization from our mobile to our fixed networks. These have had a direct financial impact on our business in recent weeks, particularly on roaming revenues, device sales and prepaid top-up volumes.

Changes in exchange rates has resulted in the devaluation of exchange rates in the countries in which VimpelCom operates.

Our management has taken appropriate measures to keep its personnel safe and secure. As of the date of these financial statements, we have not observed any particular material adverse impacts to our business, financial condition, and results of operations, other than as described above, and the group liquidity is sufficient to fund the business operations for at least another 12 months.

6

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

Operating activities of the Group

2. Segment information

Management analyzes the Company's operating segments separately because of different economic environments and stages of development in different geographical areas, requiring different investment and marketing strategies.

Management evaluates the performance of the Company's segments on a regular basis, primarily based on earnings before interest (both finance income and finance costs), income tax, depreciation, amortization, impairment loss, gain / (loss) on disposals of non-current assets, net foreign exchange gain / (loss), other non- operating gain / (loss) ("EBITDA") along with assessing the capital expenditures excluding certain costs such as those for right-of-use assets ("Capital expenditures"). Management does not analyze assets or liabilities by reportable segments.

The Company's reportable segments include "Russia", "Kazakhstan" and "Uzbekistan". The "Other operating companies" column in the tables below includes our operations in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia. The "Eliminations and other" column in the tables below includes inter-company eliminations, holding companies and other unallocated adjustments.

Financial information by reportable segment for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 is presented in the following tables.

Information by reportable segments for the three months ended 31 March 2020

Other

operating

Eliminations

Russia

Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan

companies

and other

Group

Revenue

Service revenue

61,629

7,253

3,608

2,348

(112)

74,726

including:

- Mobile

52,517

6,692

3,586

1,933

(50)

64,678

- Fixed

9,112

561

22

415

(62)

10,048

Sale of equipment and

accessories

5,507

57

2

71

-

5,637

Other revenue / other

income

444

67

21

14

(10)

536

Total operating revenue

67,580

7,377

3,631

2,433

(122)

80,899

- External customers

67,510

7,373

3,621

2,367

28

80,899

- Inter-segment

70

4

10

66

(150)

-

EBITDA

27,295

3,643

1,687

837

(421)

33,041

Capital expenditures*

11,653

2,857

356

750

-

15,616

Reversal of impairment

/ (impairment) of

assets

81

(4)

-

(9)

-

68

* Excluding right-of-use assets (IFRS 16 "Leases");

7

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

2. Segment information (continued)

Information by reportable segments for the three months ended 31 March 2019

Other

operating

Eliminations

Revenue

Russia

Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan

companies

and other

Group

Service revenue,

63,439

6,328

4,212

2,561

(88)

76,452

including:

- Mobile

54,937

5,767

4,184

2,096

(41)

66,943

- Fixed

8,502

561

28

465

(47)

9,509

Sale of equipment and

accessories

5,602

42

1

119

-

5,764

Other revenue / other

income

330

35

2

11

(11)

367

Total operating revenue

69,371

6,405

4,215

2,691

(99)

82,583

- External customers

69,319

6,399

4,210

2,623

32

82,583

- Inter-segment

52

6

5

68

(131)

-

EBITDA

29,937

3,095

2,095

894

(1,134)

34,887

Capital expenditures*

15,182

737

1,838

422

-

18,179

Impairment of assets

(305)

(16)

-

(14)

-

(335)

* Excluding right-of-use assets (IFRS 16 "Leases");

The following table provides the reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated profit for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019:

Three months ended

31 March

EBITDA

2020

2019

33,041

34,887

Depreciation

(17,938)

(17,691)

Amortization

(2,930)

(2,705)

Reversal of impairment loss / (impairment loss)

68

(335)

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

(252)

(367)

Finance costs

(6,783)

(6,981)

Finance income

1,098

804

Other non-operating gain / (loss), net

3,979

(2,454)

Net foreign exchange (loss) / gain

(8,393)

1,444

Income tax expense

(1,223)

(1,563)

Profit for the period

667

5,039

3. Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 consisted of the following:

Three months ended

31 March

Personnel costs

2020

2019

8,252

8,157

Network and IT costs

6,058

5,402

Customer associated costs

4,946

5,360

Taxes other than income tax

1,550

1,904

Losses on receivables

1,104

669

Services costs and variable part of the other lease payments

1,065

1,105

Consulting and professional service costs

752

1,124

Other general and administrative expenses

1,007

1,021

Total

24,734

24,742

8

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

4. Other non-operating gain / (loss), net

Other non-operating gain / (loss), net for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 consisted of the following:

Three months ended

31 March

Changes in the fair value of non-hedge derivatives

2020

2019

4,000

(1,568)

Loss from early debt redemption

-

(719)

Other loss, net

(21)

(167)

Total other non-operating gain / (loss), net

3,979

(2,454)

5. Other assets and liabilities

Other assets consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019:

Other non-current assets Customer acquisition costs Advances to suppliers and prepayments Deferred costs related to connection fees Input value added tax

Other non-current assets

Total other non-current assets

Other current assets Input value added tax Advances to suppliers Prepaid taxes

Deferred costs related to connection fees Other current assets

Total other current assets

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

844705

113134

104102

6862

1,064885

2,193 1,888

6,394 6,163

4,649 3,708

806857

  1. 93
  1. 325

12,182 11,146

Other liabilities consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019:

Other non-current liabilities Long-termdeferred revenue Other non-currentliabilities

Total other non-current liabilities

Other current liabilities Other taxes payable Amounts due to employees Customer advances, net of VAT Short-termdeferred revenue Other current liabilities

Total other current liabilities

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

205227

337420

542647

7,857 4,262

3,965 3,832

3,007 2,904

2,030 1,719

2-

16,861 12,717

9

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

6. Income taxes

Income tax expense is recognized in each interim period based on the best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. Amounts accrued for income tax expense in one interim period may have to be adjusted in a subsequent interim period of that financial year if the estimate of the annual income tax rate changes.

Current income tax is the expected income tax expense, payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year or period, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable or receivable in respect of previous years.

Income tax expense consisted of the following for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019:

Three months ended

31 March

Profit before tax

2020

2019

1,890

6,602

Current income tax

(855)

(2,504)

Deferred income tax

(368)

941

Income tax expense reported in the interim consolidated income statement

(1,223)

(1,563)

Effective tax rates

65%

24%

The effective income tax rate for the three months ended 31 March 2020 was 65%. In the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 the effective income tax rate was mainly driven by loss in Georgia amounting to RUB 4,082 affecting profit before tax. No deferred tax was recognized on the loss according to tax model accepted in Georgia. The effective income tax rate for the three months ended 31 March 2019 amounts to 24%. In the three-month period ended 31 March 2019 the effective income tax rate was mainly driven by non- deductible expenses.

Investing activities of the Group

7. Property and equipment

During the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019, the Company had the following changes in property and equipment:

Three months ended

31 March

Net book value as of 1 January

2020

2019

278,147

281,526

Additions*

13,448

17,944

Net book value of assets disposed

(520)

(1,145)

Depreciation charge

(17,938)

(17,691)

Reversal of impairment / (impairment)

68

(325)

Translation adjustment

4,476

(2,631)

Reclassification from assets held for sale

-

3

Other

-

278

Net book value as of 31 March

277,681

277,959

  • Including additions of right-of-use assets during the three months ended 31 March 2020 in the amount of RUB 1,630 (2019: RUB 2,641).

10

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

8. Intangible assets

During the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019, the Company had the following changes in intangible assets and goodwill:

Three months ended

Three months ended

31 March 2020

31 March 2019

Other

Total

Other

Total

intangible

intangible

intangible

intangible

Net book value as of 1 January

assets

Goodwill

assets

assets

Goodwill

assets

26,815

93,216

120,031

27,519

97,729

125,248

Additions

3,798

-

3,798

2,876

-

2,876

Net book value of assets disposed

(26)

-

(26)

(4)

-

(4)

Amortization charge

(2,930)

-

(2,930)

(2,705)

-

(2,705)

Impairment

-

-

-

(10)

-

(10)

Translation adjustment

527

574

1,101

(380)

(627)

(1,007)

Net book value as of 31 March

28,184

93,790

121,974

27,296

97,102

124,398

The movements in goodwill for the Group, per cash generating unit ("CGU"), consisted of the following items for the three-month period ended 31 March 2020:

Currency

31 March

translation 31 December

CGU's*

2020

adjustment

2019

Russia

87,984

-

87,984

Kazakhstan

4,310

275

4,035

Uzbekistan

1,496

299

1,197

Total

93,790

574

93,216

* The following CGUs' have no goodwill allocated to them: Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia.

Impairment analysis

Goodwill is tested for impairment annually (at October 1) or when circumstances indicate the carrying value may be impaired. The Company's impairment test for goodwill is primarily based on fair value less cost of disposal calculations that use a discounted cash flow model. When reviewing for indicators of impairment in interim periods, the Company considers, among others, the relationship between market capitalization of VEON Ltd. and its book value, as well as weighted average cost of capital and the quarterly financial performances of each cash-generating unit ("CGU").

In addition to the above, in the first quarter of 2020, the Company also considered the impact of COVID-19 when reviewing for indicators of impairment (refer Note 1 for further details).

As a result of the above, the Company performed impairment testing for the Kyrgyzstan CGU as of 31 March 2020. Based on the recoverable amounts calculated and the carrying values of this CGU, no impairment loss was recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

Although we believe that judgments made supporting our impairment assessment are reasonable (relying on information reasonably available to us), the COVID-19 pandemic makes it challenging for us to estimate the future performance of our CGUs. As circumstances change and/or new information becomes available, we may be required to record impairments in future periods.

11

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

8. Intangible assets (continued) Key assumptions

The recoverable amounts of CGUs have been determined based on fair value less costs of disposal calculations, using cash flow projections from business plans prepared by management.

Discount rate

Kyrgyzstan

12.4%

Average annual revenue growth rate*

16.9%

Long-term growth rate

4.0%

Average operating margin*

45.9%

Average CAPEX / revenue*,**

33.2%

  • During the explicit forecast period of five years;
  • CAPEX excludes licenses and right-of-use assets

Sensitivity to changes in assumptions

The following table illustrates the CGUs' remaining headroom if certain key parameters would adversely change by one percentage point within both the explicit forecast period and the terminal period. Any additional adverse changes in the key parameters by more than one percentage point would further proportionally decrease the headroom.

Existing headroom

Kyrgyzstan

700

Discount rate (+1 pp)

233

Average growth rate (-1 pp)

466

Average operating margin (-1 pp)

-

Average CAPEX / revenue (+1 pp)*

-

Terminal growth rate (-1 pp)

389

  • CAPEX excludes licenses and right-of-use assets

Financing activities of the Group

9. Financial assets and liabilities

The loans, derivatives and other financial assets consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and

31 December 2019:

31 March

31 December

Loans, derivatives and other financial assets

Note

2020

2019

At fair value

Derivatives not designated as hedges

4,065

- Foreign exchange contracts

-

At amortized cost

4,065

-

66,724

- Loans granted to related parties, principal amount

11

51,659

- Loans granted to related parties, interest receivable

540

291

Loans granted to related parties

67,264

51,950

Other financial assets

672

704

67,936

52,654

Total loans, derivatives and other financial assets

72,001

52,654

- Non-current

577

868

- Current

71,424

51,786

12

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

9. Financial assets and liabilities (continued)

The debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and

31 December 2019:

31 March

31 December

Debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities

Note

2020

2019

At fair value

Derivatives not designated as hedges

-

- Foreign exchange contracts

659

At amortized cost

-

659

177,665

- Loans payables to related parties, principal amount

11

173,978

- Loans payables to related parties, interest payable

12,080

9 450

- Unamortised fees on loans payables to related parties

(385)

(429)

Loans payables to related parties

189,360

182,999

- Bonds, principal amount

21,084

17,321

- Bonds, interest payable

262

534

- Unamortised fees on bonds

(25)

(20)

Bonds

21,321

17,835

Lease liabilities

86,404

87,090

Other liabilities

67

80

297,152

288,004

Total debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities

297,152

288,663

- Non-current

224,294

247,280

- Current

72,858

41,383

Major treasury events during 2020

There were no significant changes in financial assets and liabilities in the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 except for the scheduled repayments of debt or as described below. Furthermore, there were no changes in risks and risk management policies as disclosed in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019.

On 28 February 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" announced the reset of the coupon rate on its 7% puttable Ruble bonds for outstanding principal amount of RUB 597. The new coupon rate of 6.2% per annum is applicable for the next four coupon periods (next two years) till final maturity in March 2022. Following the reset of the coupon rate, bondholders exercised their put options in aggregate principal amounts of RUB 383 which was repaid in March 2020. Subsequent to the settlement, the total outstanding principal amount of 6.2% Ruble bonds was RUB 213. Outstanding principle amount of 1% Ruble bonds with final maturity in 2025 remained the same and amounted to RUB 505.

Significant changes in the financial assets and liabilities also relate to the loans received from related parties and the amount of interest accrued on them, loans granted to related parties and the amount of interest accrued on them as further described in Note 11.

Fair values

As of 31 March 2020, the fair values of all financial assets and liabilities are equal to or approximate their respective carrying amounts as shown in the table above, with the exception of:

  • loans payables to related parties, principal amount, for which fair value is equal to RUB 179,832 (31 December 2019: RUB 184,521);
  • bonds, principal amount, for which fair value is equal to RUB 21,389 (31 December 2019: 18,368);
  • interest payable to related parties and interest payable on bonds for which fair value is equal to RUB 8,982 (31 December 2019: RUB 8,034);
  • lease liabilities, for which fair value has not been determined.

13

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

9. Financial assets and liabilities (continued)

The carrying amount of cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables, other assets and liabilities approximate their respective fair value.

The fair values were estimated based on quoted market prices (for bonds), derived from market prices or by discounting contractual cash flows at the rate applicable for the instruments with similar maturity and risk profile.

The fair value for loans to related parties is estimated by discounting contractual cash flows at the applicable rate for the instruments with similar maturity and risk profile.

The fair value of derivative financial instruments is determined using the discounted cash flow techniques. Observable inputs (Level 2) used in the valuation techniques include LIBOR, swap curves, basis swap spreads, foreign exchange rates and credit default spreads.

As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group recognized financial instruments at fair value in the statement of financial position.

As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, all financial assets and financial liabilities carried at fair value were measured based on Level 2 inputs. Carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities carried at amortized costs approximates their fair value which is measured based on Level 2 inputs.

During the three-months period ended 31 March 2020, there were no transfers between Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 fair value measurements.

All impairment losses and changes in fair values of financial instruments are unrealized and are recorded in line "Other non-operating gain / (loss), net" in the consolidated income statement.

10. Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019:

31 March

31 December

Cash and cash equivalents at banks and on hand

2020

2019

22,882

29,386

Short-term deposits with an original maturity of less than three months

6,297

2,112

Total cash and cash equivalents

29,179

31,498

Cash at banks earns interest at floating rates based on bank deposit rates. Short-term deposits are made for varying periods of between one day and three months, depending on the immediate cash requirements of the Company, and earn interest at the respective short-term deposit rates.

As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, there were no restricted cash and cash equivalent balances.

Additional information

11. Related parties

As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, PJSC "VimpelCom" was a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of VEON Ltd. As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, VEON Ltd. was primarily owned by L1T VIP Holdings S.à r.l., a member of the LetterOne group of companies. VEON Ltd. has no ultimate controlling shareholder.

Outstanding balances and transactions with subsidiaries of VEON Ltd. including Kyivstar and Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries, mainly represented telecommunication services.

14

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

11. Related parties (continued)

The following tables provide the total amount of transactions that have been entered into with related parties and balances of accounts with them for the relevant financial periods:

Revenue from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries:

  • Revenue from Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries
  • Revenue from Kyivstar
  • Revenue from VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries

Services from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries:

  • Services from Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries
  • Services from Kyivstar
  • Services from VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries Services from other related parties

Finance income from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Finance costs from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Other gain from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries, net

Accounts receivable from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries:

  • Accounts receivable from Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries
  • Accounts receivable from Kyivstar
  • Accounts receivable from VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries Accounts receivable from other related parties

Accounts payable to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries:

  • Accounts payable to Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries
  • Accounts payable to Kyivstar
  • Accounts payable to VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries Accounts payable to other related parties

Loans granted to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Interest receivable from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Interest payable to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Unamortized fees related to loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries

For the three months

ended 31 March

2020 2019

332142

6365

145496

540703

112733

826119

1,609 2,865

  • 6

2,547 3,723

834

676

4,708

4,753

2

-

As of

As of

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

498111

351321

487441

21

1,338874

  1. 260
  1. 228

18,476 15,476

22

19,027 15,966

66,724 51,659

540291

177,665 173,978

12,080 9,450

  1. (429)

15

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

11. Related parties (continued)

Loans granted to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries

As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the principal amounts of loans granted to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries were as follows:

Date of

31 March

31 December

Lender

Borrower

agreement

Maturity

Interest rate

Currency

2020

2019

PJSC "VimpelCom"1

VEON Holdings B.V.

13 Dec. 2017

< 3 months

8.0%

RUB / USD

51,321

39,330

Golden Telecom Inc.2

VEON Holdings B.V.

31 Jan. 2018 On demand

LIBOR+0.70%

USD

10,739

8,552

VEON Armenia, CJSC

VEON Holdings B.V.

7 Aug. 2017 On demand

LIBOR+0.80%

USD

3,101

2,456

Clafdor Investments Ltd.VEON Holdings B.V.

4 Sep. 2018 On demand

LIBOR+0.60%

USD

777

619

KaR-Tel, LLP

TNS-Plus

2007-2011

2020-2021

9.46%

KZT

713

668

VEON Eurasia S.à r.l.

VEON Holdings B.V.

31 Mar. 2017 On demand

LIBOR+0.65%

USD

73

34

Total

66 724

51,659

  1. For the three months ended 31 March 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" provided VEON Holdings B.V. with the equivalent of RUB 17,177 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) and VEON Holdings B.V. repaid the equivalent of RUB 5,186 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia). In April and May of 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" provided VEON Holdings B.V. with the equivalent of RUB 8,200 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) and VEON Holdings B.V. repaid the equivalent of RUB 5,884 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia);
  2. In April and May of 2020, Golden Telecom Inc. provided VEON Holdings B.V. with the amount of USD 3.4 million (the equivalent of RUB 254 as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia). The amount of interest capitalized in April and May of 2020 was USD 1.6 million (the equivalent of RUB 124 as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia).

Loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries

As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the principal amounts of loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries were as follows:

Date of

Interest

31 March

31 December

Lender

Borrower

agreement

Maturity

rate Currency

2020

2019

VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.

PJSC "VimpelCom" 19 May 2017

May, 2022

11.40%

RUB

95,000

95,000

VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.

PJSC "VimpelCom"

19 Jun 2017

Jun., 2022

11.00%

RUB

40,100

40,100

125% of the

15,000

VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.

PJSC "VimpelCom"

11 Oct. 2017

Oct., 2022

key rate

RUB

15,000

VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.

VEON Georgia, LLC 26 Mar. 2015

Mar., 2032

6.50%

USD

17,722

14,114

125% of the

9,454

VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.

PJSC "VimpelCom"

9 Aug. 2017

Aug., 2022

key rate

RUB

9,454

VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.

VEON Georgia, LLC

9 Jan. 2018

Dec., 2020

6.50%

USD

389

310

Total

177,665

173,978

Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties

Outstanding balances at period-end are unsecured, settlements occur in cash. During the three months ended 31 March 2020, there have been no new guarantees provided or received for any related party receivables or payables and no changes occurred to the terms and amounts of the Company's guarantees of the related party loans that existed as of 31 December 2019 and were disclosed in the notes to the respective annual consolidated financial statements. No triggering events under the existing guarantees (Note 12) in favor of related parties occurred. The Company believes that the probability of these events is remote.

As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group performed the impairment assessment over the loans granted to related parties and receivables owed by related parties held by the Company. As a result, the calculated amount of the expected credit loss allowance over the loans granted to related parties and receivables owed by related parties held by the Company was determined as insignificant from the Company's perspective and was therefore not recognized as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019.

16

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

12. Risks, commitments, contingencies and uncertainties

Other than disclosed elsewhere in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, there were no material risks, commitments, contingencies and uncertainties that occurred during the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and there were no material changes during the same period to the commitments, contingencies and uncertainties as disclosed in the PJSC "VimpelCom"'s annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Guarantees in favour of VEON Holdings B.V.

On 29 June 2011, VEON Holdings B.V., a subsidiary owned by VEON Ltd., completed an offering of an aggregate principal amount of USD 2,200 million notes (the equivalent of RUB 62,117 as of 29 June 2011 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) split between three-, five- and ten-year tranches, with an annual interest rates range of LIBOR plus 4.0% - 7.50%. The Company guaranteed these notes issues. On 2 April 2015, 19 June 2017, 29 June 2017 and 31 December 2019, VEON Amsterdam B.V. partially repurchased the current notes issued by VEON Holdings B.V. As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the outstanding principal amount under the notes was USD 417 million (the equivalent of RUB 32,414 as of 31 March 2020 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) and USD 417 million (the equivalent of RUB 25,815 as of 31 December 2019 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia), respectively. No triggering events under the guarantee occurred. The Company believes that probability of these events is remote.

13. Events after the reporting period

Significant changes in financial assets and liabilities after the reporting period related to the loans granted to related parties and loans received from related parties were described in Note 11.

Transactions under common control

On 14 May 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" entered into an agreement for the sale of Watertrail Industries Ltd., which holds our 51% stake VEON Georgia, LLC, an operating company in Georgia. Under the agreement, on 14 May 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" transferred 100% of shares in Watertrail Industries Ltd. to VEON Georgia Holdings B.V. (a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. and related party of the Group), in exchange for purchase consideration of USD 16,000 (the equivalent of RUB 1.2 as of 14 May 2020 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia). As of 14 May 2020, the net liabilities of VEON Georgia, LLC amounted to RUB 27,247.

For business combinations exercised under common control, VimpelCom measures the net assets of the transaction at the carrying amounts, the difference between the amount received for the transaction and the corresponding carrying amount of the net assets is accounted for as equity transaction.

14. Basis of preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements Basis of preparation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's audited annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

17

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)

14. Basis of preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

The preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements has required Company's management to apply accounting policies and methodologies based on complex and subjective judgments, estimates based on past experience and assumptions determined to be reasonable and realistic based on the related circumstances. The use of these judgements, estimates and assumptions affects the amounts reported in the interim consolidated statement of financial position, interim consolidated income statement, interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interim consolidated statement of changes in equity, interim consolidated statement of cash flows as well as the notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The final amounts for items for which estimates and assumptions were made in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements may differ from those reported in these statements due to the uncertainties that characterize the assumptions and conditions on which the estimates are based.

New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has not early adopted any standards, interpretations or amendments that have been issued but have not yet become effective.

18

