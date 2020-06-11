PJSC VimpelCom: Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020

Related parties.....................................................................................................................
Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications":
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" and its subsidiaries (together - the "VimpelCom") as at 31 March 2020 and the related interim consolidated income statement and statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
18 May 2020
Moscow, Russian Federation
E. V. Klimenko, certified auditor (licence no. 01-000057), AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Interim consolidated income statement for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles)
Three months ended
31 March
2020
2019
Service revenue
Note
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
74,726
76,452
Sale of equipment and accessories
5,637
5,764
Other revenue / other income
536
367
Total operating revenue
2
80,899
82,583
Operating expenses
(17,427)
Service costs
(17,224)
Cost of equipment and accessories
(5,697)
(5,730)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3
(24,734)
(24,742)
Depreciation
7
(17,938)
(17,691)
Amortization
8
(2,930)
(2,705)
Reversal of impairment loss / (impairment loss)
68
(335)
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
(252)
(367)
Total operating expenses
(68,910)
(68,794)
Operating profit
11,989
13,789
Finance costs
(6,783)
(6,981)
Finance income
1,098
804
Net foreign exchange (loss) / gain
(8,393)
1,444
Other non-operating gain / (loss), net
4
3,979
(2,454)
Profit before tax
1,890
6,602
Income tax expense
6
(1,223)
(1,563)
Profit for the period
667
5,039
Attributable to:
2,283
The owners of the Company
4,830
Non-controlling interests
(1,616)
209
667
5,039
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income
for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles)
Three months ended
31 March
2020
2019
Profit for the period
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
667
5,039
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on net investment in foreign operations
5,791
(3,597)
Income tax effect
-
149
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax
5,791
(3,448)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
6,458
1,591
Attributable to:
8,012
The owners of the Company
1,308
Non-controlling interests
(1,554)
283
6,458
1,591
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Interim consolidated statement of financial position
as of 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles)
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
Assets
Note
(unaudited)
Non-current assets
277,681
Property and equipment
7
278,147
Intangible assets
8
121,974
120,031
Deferred income tax assets
1,359
1,169
Loans, derivatives and other financial assets
9
577
868
Other non-current assets
5
2,193
1,888
Total non-current assets
403,784
402,103
Current assets
8,038
Inventories
9,756
Trade and other receivables
22,717
23,634
Other current assets
5
12,182
11,146
Current income tax assets
702
558
Loans, derivatives and other financial assets
9
71,424
51,786
Cash and cash equivalents
10
29,179
31,498
Total current assets
144,242
128,378
Assets classified as held for sale
22
22
Total assets
548,048
530,503
Equity and liabilities
Equity
146,342
Equity attributable to equity owners of the Company
138,330
Non-controlling interests
(1,820)
(266)
Total equity
144,522
138,064
Non-current liabilities
1,894
Trade and other payables
728
Debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities
9
224,294
247,280
Provisions
4,347
4,556
Deferred income tax liabilities
5,829
5,269
Other non-current liabilities
5
542
647
Total non-current liabilities
236,906
258,480
Current liabilities
74,281
Trade and other payables
77,069
Debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities
9
72,858
41,383
Provisions
1,085
1,021
Current income tax payables
1,535
1,769
Other current liabilities
5
16,861
12,717
Total current liabilities
166,620
133,959
Total equity and liabilities
548,048
530,503
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity
for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles)
As of 31 December 2019
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Total comprehensive income / (loss) As of 31 March 2020 (unaudited)
Attributable to the owners of the Company
Foreign
Issued
Capital
Other
Retained
currency
Non-
Total
capital
translation
controlling
capital
surplus
reserves
earnings
reserve
Total
interests
equity
3
40,234
37,458
122,594
(61,959)
138,330
(266)
138,064
-
-
-
2,283
-
2,283
(1,616)
667
-
-
-
-
5,729
5,729
62
5,791
-
-
-
2,283
5,729
8,012
(1,554)
6,458
3
40,234
37,458
124,877
(56,230)
146,342
(1,820)
144,522
Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity
for the three months ended 31 March 2019
(All amounts in millions of Rubles)
Attributable to the owners of the Company
Foreign
Issued
Capital
Other
Retained
currency
Non-
Total
capital
translation
controlling
As of 31 December 2018
capital
surplus
reserves
earnings
reserve
Total
interests
equity
3
40,234
37,317
111,341
(55,132)
133,763
3,053
136,816
Adjustments arising due to new accounting standards
-
-
-
(217)
-
(217)
-
(217)
As of 1 January 2019
3
40,234
37,317
111,124
(55,132)
133,546
3,053
136,599
Profit for the period
-
-
-
4,830
-
4,830
209
5,039
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
-
-
-
-
(3,522)
(3,522)
74
(3,448)
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
-
-
-
4,830
(3,522)
1,308
283
1,591
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,659)
(1,659)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
-
141
-
-
141
(497)
(356)
As of 31 March 2019 (unaudited)
3
40,234
37,458
115,954
(58,654)
134,995
1,180
136,175
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Interim consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles)
Three months ended
Note
31 March
Operating activities
2020
2019
667
Profit for the period
5,039
Income tax expense
6
1,223
1,563
Profit before tax
1,890
6,602
Non-cash adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows from
operating activities:
17,938
Depreciation
7
17,691
(Reversal of impairment loss) / impairment loss
(68)
335
Amortization
8
2,930
2,705
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
252
367
Finance income
(1,098)
(804)
Finance costs
6,783
6,981
Other non-operating (gain) / loss, net
4
(3,979)
2,454
Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss
8,393
(1,444)
Movements in provisions
829
649
Operating cash flows before working capital adjustments, interest and
income taxes
33,870
35,536
Working capital adjustments
(1,806)
(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables
(2,332)
Decrease / (increase) in inventories
1,661
(1,323)
(Decrease) / increase in trade and other payables
(428)
2,391
Interest and income taxes
(6,573)
Interest paid
(6,733)
Interest received
792
451
Income tax paid
(1,076)
(1,054)
Net cash flows from operating activities
26,440
26,936
Investing activities
(16,808)
Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets
(15,534)
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets
117
156
Issue of loans
(17,158)
(27,871)
Repayment of loans issued
5,186
25,209
Outflows from investments in other financial assets
(700)
(103)
Inflows from deposits
31
34
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(29,332)
(18,109)
Financing activities
(414)
Repayment of borrowings
(7,722)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(3,497)
(3,661)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-
(1,594)
Repayment associated with early debt redemption
-
(705)
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
-
(356)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(3,911)
(14,038)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(6,803)
(5,211)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, net
4,484
(1,434)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
31,498
29,420
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
29,179
22,775
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
1. General information
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" (PJSC "VimpelCom", together with its consolidated subsidiaries referred to as the "Group", "VimpelCom", the "Company" or "we") was registered in the Russian Federation ("Russia") on 15 September 1992 as a joint stock company of the closed type, re-registered as a joint stock company of the open type on 28 July 1993 and began full-scale commercial operations in June 1994. The Company was re-registered as an Open Joint Stock Company on 28 March 1995. The Company was re-registered as a Public Joint Stock Company on 19 June 2015.
The registered office of PJSC "VimpelCom" is located at Russian Federation, 127083, Moscow, Ulitsa 8-Marta, Dom 10, Building 14.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Russian Rubles ("RUB"). In these notes, Russian Ruble amounts are presented in millions unless otherwise indicated.
VimpelCom generates revenue from the provision of voice, data and other telecommunication services through
range of mobile and fixed and fixed-line technologies, as well as selling equipment and accessories. As of 31 March 2020, the Company operated telecommunications services in Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia primarily under the "Beeline" brand name.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 were authorized for issue by the General Director of PJSC "VimpelCom" on 18 May 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide.
The COVID-19 pandemic is increasing dependency on and demand for essential communications, connectivity and digital services across a number of markets. Operationally, this has resulted in divergent trends across our business.
While we are seeing some initial positive usage trends in both our voice and data services, we are facing a number of challenges across the business. These include disruption in our distribution channels, migration of our customer base away from urban areas and a migration in data utilization from our mobile to our fixed networks. These have had a direct financial impact on our business in recent weeks, particularly on roaming revenues, device sales and prepaid top-up volumes.
Changes in exchange rates has resulted in the devaluation of exchange rates in the countries in which VimpelCom operates.
Our management has taken appropriate measures to keep its personnel safe and secure. As of the date of these financial statements, we have not observed any particular material adverse impacts to our business, financial condition, and results of operations, other than as described above, and the group liquidity is sufficient to fund the business operations for at least another 12 months.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
Operating activities of the Group
2. Segment information
Management analyzes the Company's operating segments separately because of different economic environments and stages of development in different geographical areas, requiring different investment and marketing strategies.
Management evaluates the performance of the Company's segments on a regular basis, primarily based on earnings before interest (both finance income and finance costs), income tax, depreciation, amortization, impairment loss, gain / (loss) on disposals of non-current assets, net foreign exchange gain / (loss), other non- operating gain / (loss) ("EBITDA") along with assessing the capital expenditures excluding certain costs such as those for right-of-use assets ("Capital expenditures"). Management does not analyze assets or liabilities by reportable segments.
The Company's reportable segments include "Russia", "Kazakhstan" and "Uzbekistan". The "Other operating companies" column in the tables below includes our operations in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia. The "Eliminations and other" column in the tables below includes inter-company eliminations, holding companies and other unallocated adjustments.
Financial information by reportable segment for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 is presented in the following tables.
Information by reportable segments for the three months ended 31 March 2020
The following table provides the reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated profit for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019:
Three months ended
31 March
EBITDA
2020
2019
33,041
34,887
Depreciation
(17,938)
(17,691)
Amortization
(2,930)
(2,705)
Reversal of impairment loss / (impairment loss)
68
(335)
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
(252)
(367)
Finance costs
(6,783)
(6,981)
Finance income
1,098
804
Other non-operating gain / (loss), net
3,979
(2,454)
Net foreign exchange (loss) / gain
(8,393)
1,444
Income tax expense
(1,223)
(1,563)
Profit for the period
667
5,039
3. Selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 consisted of the following:
Three months ended
31 March
Personnel costs
2020
2019
8,252
8,157
Network and IT costs
6,058
5,402
Customer associated costs
4,946
5,360
Taxes other than income tax
1,550
1,904
Losses on receivables
1,104
669
Services costs and variable part of the other lease payments
1,065
1,105
Consulting and professional service costs
752
1,124
Other general and administrative expenses
1,007
1,021
Total
24,734
24,742
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
4. Other non-operating gain / (loss), net
Other non-operating gain / (loss), net for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 consisted of the following:
Three months ended
31 March
Changes in the fair value of non-hedge derivatives
2020
2019
4,000
(1,568)
Loss from early debt redemption
-
(719)
Other loss, net
(21)
(167)
Total other non-operating gain / (loss), net
3,979
(2,454)
5. Other assets and liabilities
Other assets consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019:
Other non-current assets Customer acquisition costs Advances to suppliers and prepayments Deferred costs related to connection fees Input value added tax
Other non-current assets
Total other non-current assets
Other current assets Input value added tax Advances to suppliers Prepaid taxes
Deferred costs related to connection fees Other current assets
Total other current assets
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
844705
113134
104102
6862
1,064885
2,193 1,888
6,394 6,163
4,649 3,708
806857
93
325
12,182 11,146
Other liabilities consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019:
Other non-current liabilities Long-termdeferred revenue Othernon-currentliabilities
Total other non-current liabilities
Other current liabilities Other taxes payable Amounts due to employees Customer advances, net of VATShort-termdeferred revenue Other current liabilities
Total other current liabilities
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
205227
337420
542647
7,857 4,262
3,965 3,832
3,007 2,904
2,030 1,719
2-
16,861 12,717
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
6. Income taxes
Income tax expense is recognized in each interim period based on the best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. Amounts accrued for income tax expense in one interim period may have to be adjusted in a subsequent interim period of that financial year if the estimate of the annual income tax rate changes.
Current income tax is the expected income tax expense, payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year or period, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable or receivable in respect of previous years.
Income tax expense consisted of the following for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019:
Three months ended
31 March
Profit before tax
2020
2019
1,890
6,602
Current income tax
(855)
(2,504)
Deferred income tax
(368)
941
Income tax expense reported in the interim consolidated income statement
(1,223)
(1,563)
Effective tax rates
65%
24%
The effective income tax rate for the three months ended 31 March 2020 was 65%. In the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 the effective income tax rate was mainly driven by loss in Georgia amounting to RUB 4,082 affecting profit before tax. No deferred tax was recognized on the loss according to tax model accepted in Georgia. The effective income tax rate for the three months ended 31 March 2019 amounts to 24%. In the three-month period ended 31 March 2019 the effective income tax rate was mainly driven by non- deductible expenses.
Investing activities of the Group
7. Property and equipment
During the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019, the Company had the following changes in property and equipment:
Three months ended
31 March
Net book value as of 1 January
2020
2019
278,147
281,526
Additions*
13,448
17,944
Net book value of assets disposed
(520)
(1,145)
Depreciation charge
(17,938)
(17,691)
Reversal of impairment / (impairment)
68
(325)
Translation adjustment
4,476
(2,631)
Reclassification from assets held for sale
-
3
Other
-
278
Net book value as of 31 March
277,681
277,959
Including additions of right-of-use assets during the three months ended 31 March 2020 in the amount of RUB 1,630 (2019: RUB 2,641).
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
8. Intangible assets
During the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019, the Company had the following changes in intangible assets and goodwill:
Three months ended
Three months ended
31 March 2020
31 March 2019
Other
Total
Other
Total
intangible
intangible
intangible
intangible
Net book value as of 1 January
assets
Goodwill
assets
assets
Goodwill
assets
26,815
93,216
120,031
27,519
97,729
125,248
Additions
3,798
-
3,798
2,876
-
2,876
Net book value of assets disposed
(26)
-
(26)
(4)
-
(4)
Amortization charge
(2,930)
-
(2,930)
(2,705)
-
(2,705)
Impairment
-
-
-
(10)
-
(10)
Translation adjustment
527
574
1,101
(380)
(627)
(1,007)
Net book value as of 31 March
28,184
93,790
121,974
27,296
97,102
124,398
The movements in goodwill for the Group, per cash generating unit ("CGU"), consisted of the following items for the three-month period ended 31 March 2020:
Currency
31 March
translation 31 December
CGU's*
2020
adjustment
2019
Russia
87,984
-
87,984
Kazakhstan
4,310
275
4,035
Uzbekistan
1,496
299
1,197
Total
93,790
574
93,216
* The following CGUs' have no goodwill allocated to them: Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia.
Impairment analysis
Goodwill is tested for impairment annually (at October 1) or when circumstances indicate the carrying value may be impaired. The Company's impairment test for goodwill is primarily based on fair value less cost of disposal calculations that use a discounted cash flow model. When reviewing for indicators of impairment in interim periods, the Company considers, among others, the relationship between market capitalization of VEON Ltd. and its book value, as well as weighted average cost of capital and the quarterly financial performances of each cash-generating unit ("CGU").
In addition to the above, in the first quarter of 2020, the Company also considered the impact of COVID-19 when reviewing for indicators of impairment (refer Note 1 for further details).
As a result of the above, the Company performed impairment testing for the Kyrgyzstan CGU as of 31 March 2020. Based on the recoverable amounts calculated and the carrying values of this CGU, no impairment loss was recorded in the first quarter of 2020.
Although we believe that judgments made supporting our impairment assessment are reasonable (relying on information reasonably available to us), the COVID-19 pandemic makes it challenging for us to estimate the future performance of our CGUs. As circumstances change and/or new information becomes available, we may be required to record impairments in future periods.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
8. Intangible assets (continued) Key assumptions
The recoverable amounts of CGUs have been determined based on fair value less costs of disposal calculations, using cash flow projections from business plans prepared by management.
Discount rate
Kyrgyzstan
12.4%
Average annual revenue growth rate*
16.9%
Long-term growth rate
4.0%
Average operating margin*
45.9%
Average CAPEX / revenue*,**
33.2%
During the explicit forecast period of five years;
CAPEX excludes licenses and right-of-use assets
Sensitivity to changes in assumptions
The following table illustrates the CGUs' remaining headroom if certain key parameters would adversely change by one percentage point within both the explicit forecast period and the terminal period. Any additional adverse changes in the key parameters by more than one percentage point would further proportionally decrease the headroom.
Existing headroom
Kyrgyzstan
700
Discount rate (+1 pp)
233
Average growth rate (-1 pp)
466
Average operating margin (-1 pp)
-
Average CAPEX / revenue (+1 pp)*
-
Terminal growth rate (-1 pp)
389
CAPEX excludes licenses and right-of-use assets
Financing activities of the Group
9. Financial assets and liabilities
The loans, derivatives and other financial assets consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and
31 December 2019:
31 March
31 December
Loans, derivatives and other financial assets
Note
2020
2019
At fair value
Derivatives not designated as hedges
4,065
- Foreign exchange contracts
-
At amortized cost
4,065
-
66,724
- Loans granted to related parties, principal amount
11
51,659
- Loans granted to related parties, interest receivable
540
291
Loans granted to related parties
67,264
51,950
Other financial assets
672
704
67,936
52,654
Total loans, derivatives and other financial assets
72,001
52,654
- Non-current
577
868
- Current
71,424
51,786
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
9. Financial assets and liabilities (continued)
The debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and
31 December 2019:
31 March
31 December
Debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities
Note
2020
2019
At fair value
Derivatives not designated as hedges
-
- Foreign exchange contracts
659
At amortized cost
-
659
177,665
- Loans payables to related parties, principal amount
11
173,978
- Loans payables to related parties, interest payable
12,080
9 450
- Unamortised fees on loans payables to related parties
(385)
(429)
Loans payables to related parties
189,360
182,999
- Bonds, principal amount
21,084
17,321
- Bonds, interest payable
262
534
- Unamortised fees on bonds
(25)
(20)
Bonds
21,321
17,835
Lease liabilities
86,404
87,090
Other liabilities
67
80
297,152
288,004
Total debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities
297,152
288,663
- Non-current
224,294
247,280
- Current
72,858
41,383
Major treasury events during 2020
There were no significant changes in financial assets and liabilities in the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 except for the scheduled repayments of debt or as described below. Furthermore, there were no changes in risks and risk management policies as disclosed in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019.
On 28 February 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" announced the reset of the coupon rate on its 7% puttable Ruble bonds for outstanding principal amount of RUB 597. The new coupon rate of 6.2% per annum is applicable for the next four coupon periods (next two years) till final maturity in March 2022. Following the reset of the coupon rate, bondholders exercised their put options in aggregate principal amounts of RUB 383 which was repaid in March 2020. Subsequent to the settlement, the total outstanding principal amount of 6.2% Ruble bonds was RUB 213. Outstanding principle amount of 1% Ruble bonds with final maturity in 2025 remained the same and amounted to RUB 505.
Significant changes in the financial assets and liabilities also relate to the loans received from related parties and the amount of interest accrued on them, loans granted to related parties and the amount of interest accrued on them as further described in Note 11.
Fair values
As of 31 March 2020, the fair values of all financial assets and liabilities are equal to or approximate their respective carrying amounts as shown in the table above, with the exception of:
loans payables to related parties, principal amount, for which fair value is equal to RUB 179,832 (31 December 2019: RUB 184,521);
bonds, principal amount, for which fair value is equal to RUB 21,389 (31 December 2019: 18,368);
interest payable to related parties and interest payable on bonds for which fair value is equal to RUB 8,982 (31 December 2019: RUB 8,034);
lease liabilities, for which fair value has not been determined.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
9. Financial assets and liabilities (continued)
The carrying amount of cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables, other assets and liabilities approximate their respective fair value.
The fair values were estimated based on quoted market prices (for bonds), derived from market prices or by discounting contractual cash flows at the rate applicable for the instruments with similar maturity and risk profile.
The fair value for loans to related parties is estimated by discounting contractual cash flows at the applicable rate for the instruments with similar maturity and risk profile.
The fair value of derivative financial instruments is determined using the discounted cash flow techniques. Observable inputs (Level 2) used in the valuation techniques include LIBOR, swap curves, basis swap spreads, foreign exchange rates and credit default spreads.
As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group recognized financial instruments at fair value in the statement of financial position.
As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, all financial assets and financial liabilities carried at fair value were measured based on Level 2 inputs. Carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities carried at amortized costs approximates their fair value which is measured based on Level 2 inputs.
During the three-months period ended 31 March 2020, there were no transfers between Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 fair value measurements.
All impairment losses and changes in fair values of financial instruments are unrealized and are recorded in line "Other non-operating gain / (loss), net" in the consolidated income statement.
10. Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019:
31 March
31 December
Cash and cash equivalents at banks and on hand
2020
2019
22,882
29,386
Short-term deposits with an original maturity of less than three months
6,297
2,112
Total cash and cash equivalents
29,179
31,498
Cash at banks earns interest at floating rates based on bank deposit rates. Short-term deposits are made for varying periods of between one day and three months, depending on the immediate cash requirements of the Company, and earn interest at the respective short-term deposit rates.
As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, there were no restricted cash and cash equivalent balances.
Additional information
11. Related parties
As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, PJSC "VimpelCom" was a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of VEON Ltd. As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, VEON Ltd. was primarily owned by L1T VIP Holdings S.à r.l., a member of the LetterOne group of companies. VEON Ltd. has no ultimate controlling shareholder.
Outstanding balances and transactions with subsidiaries of VEON Ltd. including Kyivstar and Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries, mainly represented telecommunication services.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
11. Related parties (continued)
The following tables provide the total amount of transactions that have been entered into with related parties and balances of accounts with them for the relevant financial periods:
Revenue from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries:
Revenue from Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries
Revenue from Kyivstar
Revenue from VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries
Services from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries:
Services from Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries
Services from Kyivstar
Services from VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries Services from other related parties
Finance income from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Finance costs from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Other gain from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries, net
Accounts receivable from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries:
Accounts receivable from Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries
Accounts receivable from Kyivstar
Accounts receivable from VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries Accounts receivable from other related parties
Accounts payable to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries:
Accounts payable to Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries
Accounts payable to Kyivstar
Accounts payable to VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries Accounts payable to other related parties
Loans granted to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Interest receivable from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Interest payable to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Unamortized fees related to loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries
For the three months
ended 31 March
2020 2019
332142
6365
145496
540703
112733
826119
1,609 2,865
6
2,547 3,723
834
676
4,708
4,753
2
-
As of
As of
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
498111
351321
487441
21
1,338874
260
228
18,476 15,476
22
19,027 15,966
66,724 51,659
540291
177,665 173,978
12,080 9,450
(429)
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
11. Related parties (continued)
Loans granted to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries
As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the principal amounts of loans granted to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries were as follows:
Date of
31 March
31 December
Lender
Borrower
agreement
Maturity
Interest rate
Currency
2020
2019
PJSC "VimpelCom"1
VEON Holdings B.V.
13 Dec. 2017
< 3 months
8.0%
RUB / USD
51,321
39,330
Golden Telecom Inc.2
VEON Holdings B.V.
31 Jan. 2018 On demand
LIBOR+0.70%
USD
10,739
8,552
VEON Armenia, CJSC
VEON Holdings B.V.
7 Aug. 2017 On demand
LIBOR+0.80%
USD
3,101
2,456
Clafdor Investments Ltd.VEON Holdings B.V.
4 Sep. 2018 On demand
LIBOR+0.60%
USD
777
619
KaR-Tel, LLP
TNS-Plus
2007-2011
2020-2021
9.46%
KZT
713
668
VEON Eurasia S.à r.l.
VEON Holdings B.V.
31 Mar. 2017 On demand
LIBOR+0.65%
USD
73
34
Total
66 724
51,659
For the three months ended 31 March 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" provided VEON Holdings B.V. with the equivalent of RUB 17,177 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) and VEON Holdings B.V. repaid the equivalent of RUB 5,186 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia). In April and May of 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" provided VEON Holdings B.V. with the equivalent of RUB 8,200 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) and VEON Holdings B.V. repaid the equivalent of RUB 5,884 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia);
In April and May of 2020, Golden Telecom Inc. provided VEON Holdings B.V. with the amount of USD 3.4 million (the equivalent of RUB 254 as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia). The amount of interest capitalized in April and May of 2020 was USD 1.6 million (the equivalent of RUB 124 as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia).
Loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries
As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the principal amounts of loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries were as follows:
Date of
Interest
31 March
31 December
Lender
Borrower
agreement
Maturity
rate Currency
2020
2019
VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.
PJSC "VimpelCom" 19 May 2017
May, 2022
11.40%
RUB
95,000
95,000
VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.
PJSC "VimpelCom"
19 Jun 2017
Jun., 2022
11.00%
RUB
40,100
40,100
125% of the
15,000
VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.
PJSC "VimpelCom"
11 Oct. 2017
Oct., 2022
key rate
RUB
15,000
VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.
VEON Georgia, LLC 26 Mar. 2015
Mar., 2032
6.50%
USD
17,722
14,114
125% of the
9,454
VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.
PJSC "VimpelCom"
9 Aug. 2017
Aug., 2022
key rate
RUB
9,454
VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A.
VEON Georgia, LLC
9 Jan. 2018
Dec., 2020
6.50%
USD
389
310
Total
177,665
173,978
Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties
Outstanding balances at period-end are unsecured, settlements occur in cash. During the three months ended 31 March 2020, there have been no new guarantees provided or received for any related party receivables or payables and no changes occurred to the terms and amounts of the Company's guarantees of the related party loans that existed as of 31 December 2019 and were disclosed in the notes to the respective annual consolidated financial statements. No triggering events under the existing guarantees (Note 12) in favor of related parties occurred. The Company believes that the probability of these events is remote.
As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group performed the impairment assessment over the loans granted to related parties and receivables owed by related parties held by the Company. As a result, the calculated amount of the expected credit loss allowance over the loans granted to related parties and receivables owed by related parties held by the Company was determined as insignificant from the Company's perspective and was therefore not recognized as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
12. Risks, commitments, contingencies and uncertainties
Other than disclosed elsewhere in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, there were no material risks, commitments, contingencies and uncertainties that occurred during the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and there were no material changes during the same period to the commitments, contingencies and uncertainties as disclosed in the PJSC "VimpelCom"'s annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Guarantees in favour of VEON Holdings B.V.
On 29 June 2011, VEON Holdings B.V., a subsidiary owned by VEON Ltd., completed an offering of an aggregate principal amount of USD 2,200 million notes (the equivalent of RUB 62,117 as of 29 June 2011 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) split between three-, five- and ten-year tranches, with an annual interest rates range of LIBOR plus 4.0% - 7.50%. The Company guaranteed these notes issues. On 2 April 2015, 19 June 2017, 29 June 2017 and 31 December 2019, VEON Amsterdam B.V. partially repurchased the current notes issued by VEON Holdings B.V. As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the outstanding principal amount under the notes was USD 417 million (the equivalent of RUB 32,414 as of 31 March 2020 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) and USD 417 million (the equivalent of RUB 25,815 as of 31 December 2019 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia), respectively. No triggering events under the guarantee occurred. The Company believes that probability of these events is remote.
13. Events after the reporting period
Significant changes in financial assets and liabilities after the reporting period related to the loans granted to related parties and loans received from related parties were described in Note 11.
Transactions under common control
On 14 May 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" entered into an agreement for the sale of Watertrail Industries Ltd., which holds our 51% stake VEON Georgia, LLC, an operating company in Georgia. Under the agreement, on 14 May 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" transferred 100% of shares in Watertrail Industries Ltd. to VEON Georgia Holdings B.V. (a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. and related party of the Group), in exchange for purchase consideration of USD 16,000 (the equivalent of RUB 1.2 as of 14 May 2020 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia). As of 14 May 2020, the net liabilities of VEON Georgia, LLC amounted to RUB 27,247.
For business combinations exercised under common control, VimpelCom measures the net assets of the transaction at the carrying amounts, the difference between the amount received for the transaction and the corresponding carrying amount of the net assets is accounted for as equity transaction.
14. Basis of preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements Basis of preparation
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's audited annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated)
14. Basis of preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)
The preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements has required Company's management to apply accounting policies and methodologies based on complex and subjective judgments, estimates based on past experience and assumptions determined to be reasonable and realistic based on the related circumstances. The use of these judgements, estimates and assumptions affects the amounts reported in the interim consolidated statement of financial position, interim consolidated income statement, interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interim consolidated statement of changes in equity, interim consolidated statement of cash flows as well as the notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The final amounts for items for which estimates and assumptions were made in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements may differ from those reported in these statements due to the uncertainties that characterize the assumptions and conditions on which the estimates are based.
New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has not early adopted any standards, interpretations or amendments that have been issued but have not yet become effective.