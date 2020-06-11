PJSC VimpelCom: Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 0 06/11/2020 | 09:28am EDT Send by mail :

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 Contents Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Interim consolidated income statement for the three months ended 31 March 2020................................... 1 Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months ended 31 March 2020............... 2 Interim consolidated statement of financial position as of 31 March 2020................................................. 3 Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity for the three months ended 31 March 2020................. 4 Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity for the three months ended 31 March 2019................. 4 Interim consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended 31 March 2020........................... 5 Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020: 1. General information................................................................................................................ 6 Operating activities of the Group.................................................................................................... 7 2. Segment information............................................................................................................... 7 3. Selling, general and administrative expenses.............................................................................. 8 4. Other non-operating gain / (loss), net......................................................................................... 9 5. Other assets and liabilities ....................................................................................................... 9 6. Income taxes ....................................................................................................................... 10 Investing activities of the Group................................................................................................... 10 7. Property and equipment ........................................................................................................ 10 8. Intangible assets .................................................................................................................. 11 Financing activities of the Group.................................................................................................. 12 9. Financial assets and liabilities ................................................................................................ 12 10. Cash and cash equivalents .................................................................................................... 14 Additional information................................................................................................................. 14 11. Related parties..................................................................................................................... 14 12. Risks, commitments, contingencies and uncertainties ................................................................ 17 13. Events after the reporting period............................................................................................. 17 14. Basis of preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements............................ 17 Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications": Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" and its subsidiaries (together - the "VimpelCom") as at 31 March 2020 and the related interim consolidated income statement and statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". 18 May 2020 Moscow, Russian Federation E. V. Klimenko, certified auditor (licence no. 01-000057), AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Audited entity:Public Joint Stock Company Vimpel-Communications Independent auditor: AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Record made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities on Registered by the Government Agency Moscow Registration Chamber 28 August 2002 under State Registration Number 1027700166636 on 28 February 1992 under Nо. 008.890 Taxpayer Identification Number 7713076301 Record made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities on Address: 10 bld 14 8th Marta, Moscow, Russian Federation,127083 22 August 2002 under State Registration Number 1027700148431 Taxpayer Identification Number 7705051102 Member of Self-regulatory organization of auditors Association «Sodruzhestvo» Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organizations - 12006020338 AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit White Square Office Center 10 Butyrsky Val Moscow, Russia, 125047 T: +7 (495) 967-6000, F:+7 (495) 967-6001, www.pwc.ru Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Interim consolidated income statement for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles) Three months ended 31 March 2020 2019 Service revenue Note (unaudited) (unaudited) 74,726 76,452 Sale of equipment and accessories 5,637 5,764 Other revenue / other income 536 367 Total operating revenue 2 80,899 82,583 Operating expenses (17,427) Service costs (17,224) Cost of equipment and accessories (5,697) (5,730) Selling, general and administrative expenses 3 (24,734) (24,742) Depreciation 7 (17,938) (17,691) Amortization 8 (2,930) (2,705) Reversal of impairment loss / (impairment loss) 68 (335) Loss on disposal of non-current assets (252) (367) Total operating expenses (68,910) (68,794) Operating profit 11,989 13,789 Finance costs (6,783) (6,981) Finance income 1,098 804 Net foreign exchange (loss) / gain (8,393) 1,444 Other non-operating gain / (loss), net 4 3,979 (2,454) Profit before tax 1,890 6,602 Income tax expense 6 (1,223) (1,563) Profit for the period 667 5,039 Attributable to: 2,283 The owners of the Company 4,830 Non-controlling interests (1,616) 209 667 5,039 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 1 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles) Three months ended 31 March 2020 2019 Profit for the period (unaudited) (unaudited) 667 5,039 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising on net investment in foreign operations 5,791 (3,597) Income tax effect - 149 Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax 5,791 (3,448) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 6,458 1,591 Attributable to: 8,012 The owners of the Company 1,308 Non-controlling interests (1,554) 283 6,458 1,591 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 2 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Interim consolidated statement of financial position as of 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles) 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 Assets Note (unaudited) Non-current assets 277,681 Property and equipment 7 278,147 Intangible assets 8 121,974 120,031 Deferred income tax assets 1,359 1,169 Loans, derivatives and other financial assets 9 577 868 Other non-current assets 5 2,193 1,888 Total non-current assets 403,784 402,103 Current assets 8,038 Inventories 9,756 Trade and other receivables 22,717 23,634 Other current assets 5 12,182 11,146 Current income tax assets 702 558 Loans, derivatives and other financial assets 9 71,424 51,786 Cash and cash equivalents 10 29,179 31,498 Total current assets 144,242 128,378 Assets classified as held for sale 22 22 Total assets 548,048 530,503 Equity and liabilities Equity 146,342 Equity attributable to equity owners of the Company 138,330 Non-controlling interests (1,820) (266) Total equity 144,522 138,064 Non-current liabilities 1,894 Trade and other payables 728 Debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities 9 224,294 247,280 Provisions 4,347 4,556 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,829 5,269 Other non-current liabilities 5 542 647 Total non-current liabilities 236,906 258,480 Current liabilities 74,281 Trade and other payables 77,069 Debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities 9 72,858 41,383 Provisions 1,085 1,021 Current income tax payables 1,535 1,769 Other current liabilities 5 16,861 12,717 Total current liabilities 166,620 133,959 Total equity and liabilities 548,048 530,503 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 3 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles) As of 31 December 2019 Profit for the period Other comprehensive income / (loss) Total comprehensive income / (loss) As of 31 March 2020 (unaudited) Attributable to the owners of the Company Foreign Issued Capital Other Retained currency Non- Total capital translation controlling capital surplus reserves earnings reserve Total interests equity 3 40,234 37,458 122,594 (61,959) 138,330 (266) 138,064 - - - 2,283 - 2,283 (1,616) 667 - - - - 5,729 5,729 62 5,791 - - - 2,283 5,729 8,012 (1,554) 6,458 3 40,234 37,458 124,877 (56,230) 146,342 (1,820) 144,522 Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity for the three months ended 31 March 2019 (All amounts in millions of Rubles) Attributable to the owners of the Company Foreign Issued Capital Other Retained currency Non- Total capital translation controlling As of 31 December 2018 capital surplus reserves earnings reserve Total interests equity 3 40,234 37,317 111,341 (55,132) 133,763 3,053 136,816 Adjustments arising due to new accounting standards - - - (217) - (217) - (217) As of 1 January 2019 3 40,234 37,317 111,124 (55,132) 133,546 3,053 136,599 Profit for the period - - - 4,830 - 4,830 209 5,039 Other comprehensive income / (loss) - - - - (3,522) (3,522) 74 (3,448) Total comprehensive income / (loss) - - - 4,830 (3,522) 1,308 283 1,591 Dividends declared - - - - - - (1,659) (1,659) Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - 141 - - 141 (497) (356) As of 31 March 2019 (unaudited) 3 40,234 37,458 115,954 (58,654) 134,995 1,180 136,175 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Interim consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles) Three months ended Note 31 March Operating activities 2020 2019 667 Profit for the period 5,039 Income tax expense 6 1,223 1,563 Profit before tax 1,890 6,602 Non-cash adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows from operating activities: 17,938 Depreciation 7 17,691 (Reversal of impairment loss) / impairment loss (68) 335 Amortization 8 2,930 2,705 Loss on disposal of non-current assets 252 367 Finance income (1,098) (804) Finance costs 6,783 6,981 Other non-operating (gain) / loss, net 4 (3,979) 2,454 Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss 8,393 (1,444) Movements in provisions 829 649 Operating cash flows before working capital adjustments, interest and income taxes 33,870 35,536 Working capital adjustments (1,806) (Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables (2,332) Decrease / (increase) in inventories 1,661 (1,323) (Decrease) / increase in trade and other payables (428) 2,391 Interest and income taxes (6,573) Interest paid (6,733) Interest received 792 451 Income tax paid (1,076) (1,054) Net cash flows from operating activities 26,440 26,936 Investing activities (16,808) Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets (15,534) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets 117 156 Issue of loans (17,158) (27,871) Repayment of loans issued 5,186 25,209 Outflows from investments in other financial assets (700) (103) Inflows from deposits 31 34 Net cash flows used in investing activities (29,332) (18,109) Financing activities (414) Repayment of borrowings (7,722) Repayment of lease liabilities (3,497) (3,661) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (1,594) Repayment associated with early debt redemption - (705) Acquisition of non-controlling interest - (356) Net cash flows used in financing activities (3,911) (14,038) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,803) (5,211) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, net 4,484 (1,434) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 31,498 29,420 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 29,179 22,775 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 1. General information Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" (PJSC "VimpelCom", together with its consolidated subsidiaries referred to as the "Group", "VimpelCom", the "Company" or "we") was registered in the Russian Federation ("Russia") on 15 September 1992 as a joint stock company of the closed type, re-registered as a joint stock company of the open type on 28 July 1993 and began full-scale commercial operations in June 1994. The Company was re-registered as an Open Joint Stock Company on 28 March 1995. The Company was re-registered as a Public Joint Stock Company on 19 June 2015. The registered office of PJSC "VimpelCom" is located at Russian Federation, 127083, Moscow, Ulitsa 8-Marta, Dom 10, Building 14. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Russian Rubles ("RUB"). In these notes, Russian Ruble amounts are presented in millions unless otherwise indicated. VimpelCom generates revenue from the provision of voice, data and other telecommunication services through range of mobile and fixed and fixed-line technologies, as well as selling equipment and accessories. As of 31 March 2020, the Company operated telecommunications services in Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia primarily under the "Beeline" brand name. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 were authorized for issue by the General Director of PJSC "VimpelCom" on 18 May 2020. Coronavirus Outbreak On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic is increasing dependency on and demand for essential communications, connectivity and digital services across a number of markets. Operationally, this has resulted in divergent trends across our business. While we are seeing some initial positive usage trends in both our voice and data services, we are facing a number of challenges across the business. These include disruption in our distribution channels, migration of our customer base away from urban areas and a migration in data utilization from our mobile to our fixed networks. These have had a direct financial impact on our business in recent weeks, particularly on roaming revenues, device sales and prepaid top-up volumes. Changes in exchange rates has resulted in the devaluation of exchange rates in the countries in which VimpelCom operates. Our management has taken appropriate measures to keep its personnel safe and secure. As of the date of these financial statements, we have not observed any particular material adverse impacts to our business, financial condition, and results of operations, other than as described above, and the group liquidity is sufficient to fund the business operations for at least another 12 months. 6 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) Operating activities of the Group 2. Segment information Management analyzes the Company's operating segments separately because of different economic environments and stages of development in different geographical areas, requiring different investment and marketing strategies. Management evaluates the performance of the Company's segments on a regular basis, primarily based on earnings before interest (both finance income and finance costs), income tax, depreciation, amortization, impairment loss, gain / (loss) on disposals of non-current assets, net foreign exchange gain / (loss), other non- operating gain / (loss) ("EBITDA") along with assessing the capital expenditures excluding certain costs such as those for right-of-use assets ("Capital expenditures"). Management does not analyze assets or liabilities by reportable segments. The Company's reportable segments include "Russia", "Kazakhstan" and "Uzbekistan". The "Other operating companies" column in the tables below includes our operations in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia. The "Eliminations and other" column in the tables below includes inter-company eliminations, holding companies and other unallocated adjustments. Financial information by reportable segment for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 is presented in the following tables. Information by reportable segments for the three months ended 31 March 2020 Other operating Eliminations Russia Kazakhstan Uzbekistan companies and other Group Revenue Service revenue 61,629 7,253 3,608 2,348 (112) 74,726 including: - Mobile 52,517 6,692 3,586 1,933 (50) 64,678 - Fixed 9,112 561 22 415 (62) 10,048 Sale of equipment and accessories 5,507 57 2 71 - 5,637 Other revenue / other income 444 67 21 14 (10) 536 Total operating revenue 67,580 7,377 3,631 2,433 (122) 80,899 - External customers 67,510 7,373 3,621 2,367 28 80,899 - Inter-segment 70 4 10 66 (150) - EBITDA 27,295 3,643 1,687 837 (421) 33,041 Capital expenditures* 11,653 2,857 356 750 - 15,616 Reversal of impairment / (impairment) of assets 81 (4) - (9) - 68 * Excluding right-of-use assets (IFRS 16 "Leases"); 7 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 2. Segment information (continued) Information by reportable segments for the three months ended 31 March 2019 Other operating Eliminations Revenue Russia Kazakhstan Uzbekistan companies and other Group Service revenue, 63,439 6,328 4,212 2,561 (88) 76,452 including: - Mobile 54,937 5,767 4,184 2,096 (41) 66,943 - Fixed 8,502 561 28 465 (47) 9,509 Sale of equipment and accessories 5,602 42 1 119 - 5,764 Other revenue / other income 330 35 2 11 (11) 367 Total operating revenue 69,371 6,405 4,215 2,691 (99) 82,583 - External customers 69,319 6,399 4,210 2,623 32 82,583 - Inter-segment 52 6 5 68 (131) - EBITDA 29,937 3,095 2,095 894 (1,134) 34,887 Capital expenditures* 15,182 737 1,838 422 - 18,179 Impairment of assets (305) (16) - (14) - (335) * Excluding right-of-use assets (IFRS 16 "Leases"); The following table provides the reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated profit for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019: Three months ended 31 March EBITDA 2020 2019 33,041 34,887 Depreciation (17,938) (17,691) Amortization (2,930) (2,705) Reversal of impairment loss / (impairment loss) 68 (335) Loss on disposal of non-current assets (252) (367) Finance costs (6,783) (6,981) Finance income 1,098 804 Other non-operating gain / (loss), net 3,979 (2,454) Net foreign exchange (loss) / gain (8,393) 1,444 Income tax expense (1,223) (1,563) Profit for the period 667 5,039 3. Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 consisted of the following: Three months ended 31 March Personnel costs 2020 2019 8,252 8,157 Network and IT costs 6,058 5,402 Customer associated costs 4,946 5,360 Taxes other than income tax 1,550 1,904 Losses on receivables 1,104 669 Services costs and variable part of the other lease payments 1,065 1,105 Consulting and professional service costs 752 1,124 Other general and administrative expenses 1,007 1,021 Total 24,734 24,742 8 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 4. Other non-operating gain / (loss), net Other non-operating gain / (loss), net for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 consisted of the following: Three months ended 31 March Changes in the fair value of non-hedge derivatives 2020 2019 4,000 (1,568) Loss from early debt redemption - (719) Other loss, net (21) (167) Total other non-operating gain / (loss), net 3,979 (2,454) 5. Other assets and liabilities Other assets consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019: Other non-current assets Customer acquisition costs Advances to suppliers and prepayments Deferred costs related to connection fees Input value added tax Other non-current assets Total other non-current assets Other current assets Input value added tax Advances to suppliers Prepaid taxes Deferred costs related to connection fees Other current assets Total other current assets 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 844705 113134 104102 6862 1,064885 2,193 1,888 6,394 6,163 4,649 3,708 806857 93 325 12,182 11,146 Other liabilities consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019: Other non-current liabilities Long-termdeferred revenue Other non-currentliabilities Total other non-current liabilities Other current liabilities Other taxes payable Amounts due to employees Customer advances, net of VAT Short-termdeferred revenue Other current liabilities Total other current liabilities 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 205227 337420 542647 7,857 4,262 3,965 3,832 3,007 2,904 2,030 1,719 2- 16,861 12,717 9 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 6. Income taxes Income tax expense is recognized in each interim period based on the best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. Amounts accrued for income tax expense in one interim period may have to be adjusted in a subsequent interim period of that financial year if the estimate of the annual income tax rate changes. Current income tax is the expected income tax expense, payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year or period, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable or receivable in respect of previous years. Income tax expense consisted of the following for the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019: Three months ended 31 March Profit before tax 2020 2019 1,890 6,602 Current income tax (855) (2,504) Deferred income tax (368) 941 Income tax expense reported in the interim consolidated income statement (1,223) (1,563) Effective tax rates 65% 24% The effective income tax rate for the three months ended 31 March 2020 was 65%. In the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 the effective income tax rate was mainly driven by loss in Georgia amounting to RUB 4,082 affecting profit before tax. No deferred tax was recognized on the loss according to tax model accepted in Georgia. The effective income tax rate for the three months ended 31 March 2019 amounts to 24%. In the three-month period ended 31 March 2019 the effective income tax rate was mainly driven by non- deductible expenses. Investing activities of the Group 7. Property and equipment During the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019, the Company had the following changes in property and equipment: Three months ended 31 March Net book value as of 1 January 2020 2019 278,147 281,526 Additions* 13,448 17,944 Net book value of assets disposed (520) (1,145) Depreciation charge (17,938) (17,691) Reversal of impairment / (impairment) 68 (325) Translation adjustment 4,476 (2,631) Reclassification from assets held for sale - 3 Other - 278 Net book value as of 31 March 277,681 277,959 Including additions of right-of-use assets during the three months ended 31 March 2020 in the amount of RUB 1,630 (2019: RUB 2,641). 10 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 8. Intangible assets During the three months ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019, the Company had the following changes in intangible assets and goodwill: Three months ended Three months ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Other Total Other Total intangible intangible intangible intangible Net book value as of 1 January assets Goodwill assets assets Goodwill assets 26,815 93,216 120,031 27,519 97,729 125,248 Additions 3,798 - 3,798 2,876 - 2,876 Net book value of assets disposed (26) - (26) (4) - (4) Amortization charge (2,930) - (2,930) (2,705) - (2,705) Impairment - - - (10) - (10) Translation adjustment 527 574 1,101 (380) (627) (1,007) Net book value as of 31 March 28,184 93,790 121,974 27,296 97,102 124,398 The movements in goodwill for the Group, per cash generating unit ("CGU"), consisted of the following items for the three-month period ended 31 March 2020: Currency 31 March translation 31 December CGU's* 2020 adjustment 2019 Russia 87,984 - 87,984 Kazakhstan 4,310 275 4,035 Uzbekistan 1,496 299 1,197 Total 93,790 574 93,216 * The following CGUs' have no goodwill allocated to them: Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia. Impairment analysis Goodwill is tested for impairment annually (at October 1) or when circumstances indicate the carrying value may be impaired. The Company's impairment test for goodwill is primarily based on fair value less cost of disposal calculations that use a discounted cash flow model. When reviewing for indicators of impairment in interim periods, the Company considers, among others, the relationship between market capitalization of VEON Ltd. and its book value, as well as weighted average cost of capital and the quarterly financial performances of each cash-generating unit ("CGU"). In addition to the above, in the first quarter of 2020, the Company also considered the impact of COVID-19 when reviewing for indicators of impairment (refer Note 1 for further details). As a result of the above, the Company performed impairment testing for the Kyrgyzstan CGU as of 31 March 2020. Based on the recoverable amounts calculated and the carrying values of this CGU, no impairment loss was recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Although we believe that judgments made supporting our impairment assessment are reasonable (relying on information reasonably available to us), the COVID-19 pandemic makes it challenging for us to estimate the future performance of our CGUs. As circumstances change and/or new information becomes available, we may be required to record impairments in future periods. 11 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 8. Intangible assets (continued) Key assumptions The recoverable amounts of CGUs have been determined based on fair value less costs of disposal calculations, using cash flow projections from business plans prepared by management. Discount rate Kyrgyzstan 12.4% Average annual revenue growth rate* 16.9% Long-term growth rate 4.0% Average operating margin* 45.9% Average CAPEX / revenue*,** 33.2% During the explicit forecast period of five years;

CAPEX excludes licenses and right-of-use assets Sensitivity to changes in assumptions The following table illustrates the CGUs' remaining headroom if certain key parameters would adversely change by one percentage point within both the explicit forecast period and the terminal period. Any additional adverse changes in the key parameters by more than one percentage point would further proportionally decrease the headroom. Existing headroom Kyrgyzstan 700 Discount rate (+1 pp) 233 Average growth rate (-1 pp) 466 Average operating margin (-1 pp) - Average CAPEX / revenue (+1 pp)* - Terminal growth rate (-1 pp) 389 CAPEX excludes licenses and right-of-use assets Financing activities of the Group 9. Financial assets and liabilities The loans, derivatives and other financial assets consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019: 31 March 31 December Loans, derivatives and other financial assets Note 2020 2019 At fair value Derivatives not designated as hedges 4,065 - Foreign exchange contracts - At amortized cost 4,065 - 66,724 - Loans granted to related parties, principal amount 11 51,659 - Loans granted to related parties, interest receivable 540 291 Loans granted to related parties 67,264 51,950 Other financial assets 672 704 67,936 52,654 Total loans, derivatives and other financial assets 72,001 52,654 - Non-current 577 868 - Current 71,424 51,786 12 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 9. Financial assets and liabilities (continued) The debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019: 31 March 31 December Debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities Note 2020 2019 At fair value Derivatives not designated as hedges - - Foreign exchange contracts 659 At amortized cost - 659 177,665 - Loans payables to related parties, principal amount 11 173,978 - Loans payables to related parties, interest payable 12,080 9 450 - Unamortised fees on loans payables to related parties (385) (429) Loans payables to related parties 189,360 182,999 - Bonds, principal amount 21,084 17,321 - Bonds, interest payable 262 534 - Unamortised fees on bonds (25) (20) Bonds 21,321 17,835 Lease liabilities 86,404 87,090 Other liabilities 67 80 297,152 288,004 Total debt, derivatives and other financial liabilities 297,152 288,663 - Non-current 224,294 247,280 - Current 72,858 41,383 Major treasury events during 2020 There were no significant changes in financial assets and liabilities in the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 except for the scheduled repayments of debt or as described below. Furthermore, there were no changes in risks and risk management policies as disclosed in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019. On 28 February 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" announced the reset of the coupon rate on its 7% puttable Ruble bonds for outstanding principal amount of RUB 597. The new coupon rate of 6.2% per annum is applicable for the next four coupon periods (next two years) till final maturity in March 2022. Following the reset of the coupon rate, bondholders exercised their put options in aggregate principal amounts of RUB 383 which was repaid in March 2020. Subsequent to the settlement, the total outstanding principal amount of 6.2% Ruble bonds was RUB 213. Outstanding principle amount of 1% Ruble bonds with final maturity in 2025 remained the same and amounted to RUB 505. Significant changes in the financial assets and liabilities also relate to the loans received from related parties and the amount of interest accrued on them, loans granted to related parties and the amount of interest accrued on them as further described in Note 11. Fair values As of 31 March 2020, the fair values of all financial assets and liabilities are equal to or approximate their respective carrying amounts as shown in the table above, with the exception of: loans payables to related parties, principal amount, for which fair value is equal to RUB 179,832 (31 December 2019: RUB 184,521);

bonds, principal amount, for which fair value is equal to RUB 21,389 (31 December 2019: 18,368);

interest payable to related parties and interest payable on bonds for which fair value is equal to RUB 8,982 (31 December 2019: RUB 8,034);

lease liabilities, for which fair value has not been determined. 13 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 9. Financial assets and liabilities (continued) The carrying amount of cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables, other assets and liabilities approximate their respective fair value. The fair values were estimated based on quoted market prices (for bonds), derived from market prices or by discounting contractual cash flows at the rate applicable for the instruments with similar maturity and risk profile. The fair value for loans to related parties is estimated by discounting contractual cash flows at the applicable rate for the instruments with similar maturity and risk profile. The fair value of derivative financial instruments is determined using the discounted cash flow techniques. Observable inputs (Level 2) used in the valuation techniques include LIBOR, swap curves, basis swap spreads, foreign exchange rates and credit default spreads. As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group recognized financial instruments at fair value in the statement of financial position. As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, all financial assets and financial liabilities carried at fair value were measured based on Level 2 inputs. Carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities carried at amortized costs approximates their fair value which is measured based on Level 2 inputs. During the three-months period ended 31 March 2020, there were no transfers between Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 fair value measurements. All impairment losses and changes in fair values of financial instruments are unrealized and are recorded in line "Other non-operating gain / (loss), net" in the consolidated income statement. 10. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents consisted of the following items as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019: 31 March 31 December Cash and cash equivalents at banks and on hand 2020 2019 22,882 29,386 Short-term deposits with an original maturity of less than three months 6,297 2,112 Total cash and cash equivalents 29,179 31,498 Cash at banks earns interest at floating rates based on bank deposit rates. Short-term deposits are made for varying periods of between one day and three months, depending on the immediate cash requirements of the Company, and earn interest at the respective short-term deposit rates. As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, there were no restricted cash and cash equivalent balances. Additional information 11. Related parties As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, PJSC "VimpelCom" was a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of VEON Ltd. As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, VEON Ltd. was primarily owned by L1T VIP Holdings S.à r.l., a member of the LetterOne group of companies. VEON Ltd. has no ultimate controlling shareholder. Outstanding balances and transactions with subsidiaries of VEON Ltd. including Kyivstar and Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries, mainly represented telecommunication services. 14 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 11. Related parties (continued) The following tables provide the total amount of transactions that have been entered into with related parties and balances of accounts with them for the relevant financial periods: Revenue from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries: Revenue from Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries

Revenue from Kyivstar

Revenue from VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries Services from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries: Services from Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries

Services from Kyivstar

Services from VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries Services from other related parties Finance income from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Finance costs from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Other gain from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries, net Accounts receivable from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries: Accounts receivable from Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries

Accounts receivable from Kyivstar

Accounts receivable from VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries Accounts receivable from other related parties Accounts payable to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries: Accounts payable to Teta Telecom and its subsidiaries

Accounts payable to Kyivstar

Accounts payable to VEON Ltd. and its other subsidiaries Accounts payable to other related parties Loans granted to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Interest receivable from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Interest payable to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries Unamortized fees related to loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries For the three months ended 31 March 2020 2019 332142 6365 145496 540703 112733 826119 1,609 2,865 6 2,547 3,723 834 676 4,708 4,753 2 - As of As of 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 498111 351321 487441 21 1,338874 260 228 18,476 15,476 22 19,027 15,966 66,724 51,659 540291 177,665 173,978 12,080 9,450 (429) 15 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 11. Related parties (continued) Loans granted to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the principal amounts of loans granted to VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries were as follows: Date of 31 March 31 December Lender Borrower agreement Maturity Interest rate Currency 2020 2019 PJSC "VimpelCom"1 VEON Holdings B.V. 13 Dec. 2017 < 3 months 8.0% RUB / USD 51,321 39,330 Golden Telecom Inc.2 VEON Holdings B.V. 31 Jan. 2018 On demand LIBOR+0.70% USD 10,739 8,552 VEON Armenia, CJSC VEON Holdings B.V. 7 Aug. 2017 On demand LIBOR+0.80% USD 3,101 2,456 Clafdor Investments Ltd.VEON Holdings B.V. 4 Sep. 2018 On demand LIBOR+0.60% USD 777 619 KaR-Tel, LLP TNS-Plus 2007-2011 2020-2021 9.46% KZT 713 668 VEON Eurasia S.à r.l. VEON Holdings B.V. 31 Mar. 2017 On demand LIBOR+0.65% USD 73 34 Total 66 724 51,659 For the three months ended 31 March 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" provided VEON Holdings B.V. with the equivalent of RUB 17,177 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) and VEON Holdings B.V. repaid the equivalent of RUB 5,186 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia). In April and May of 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" provided VEON Holdings B.V. with the equivalent of RUB 8,200 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) and VEON Holdings B.V. repaid the equivalent of RUB 5,884 (as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia); In April and May of 2020, Golden Telecom Inc. provided VEON Holdings B.V. with the amount of USD 3.4 million (the equivalent of RUB 254 as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia). The amount of interest capitalized in April and May of 2020 was USD 1.6 million (the equivalent of RUB 124 as of the date of each transaction at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia). Loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the principal amounts of loans received from VEON Ltd. and its subsidiaries were as follows: Date of Interest 31 March 31 December Lender Borrower agreement Maturity rate Currency 2020 2019 VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A. PJSC "VimpelCom" 19 May 2017 May, 2022 11.40% RUB 95,000 95,000 VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A. PJSC "VimpelCom" 19 Jun 2017 Jun., 2022 11.00% RUB 40,100 40,100 125% of the 15,000 VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A. PJSC "VimpelCom" 11 Oct. 2017 Oct., 2022 key rate RUB 15,000 VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A. VEON Georgia, LLC 26 Mar. 2015 Mar., 2032 6.50% USD 17,722 14,114 125% of the 9,454 VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A. PJSC "VimpelCom" 9 Aug. 2017 Aug., 2022 key rate RUB 9,454 VEON Luxembourg Finance S.A. VEON Georgia, LLC 9 Jan. 2018 Dec., 2020 6.50% USD 389 310 Total 177,665 173,978 Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties Outstanding balances at period-end are unsecured, settlements occur in cash. During the three months ended 31 March 2020, there have been no new guarantees provided or received for any related party receivables or payables and no changes occurred to the terms and amounts of the Company's guarantees of the related party loans that existed as of 31 December 2019 and were disclosed in the notes to the respective annual consolidated financial statements. No triggering events under the existing guarantees (Note 12) in favor of related parties occurred. The Company believes that the probability of these events is remote. As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group performed the impairment assessment over the loans granted to related parties and receivables owed by related parties held by the Company. As a result, the calculated amount of the expected credit loss allowance over the loans granted to related parties and receivables owed by related parties held by the Company was determined as insignificant from the Company's perspective and was therefore not recognized as of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019. 16 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 12. Risks, commitments, contingencies and uncertainties Other than disclosed elsewhere in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, there were no material risks, commitments, contingencies and uncertainties that occurred during the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and there were no material changes during the same period to the commitments, contingencies and uncertainties as disclosed in the PJSC "VimpelCom"'s annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019. Guarantees in favour of VEON Holdings B.V. On 29 June 2011, VEON Holdings B.V., a subsidiary owned by VEON Ltd., completed an offering of an aggregate principal amount of USD 2,200 million notes (the equivalent of RUB 62,117 as of 29 June 2011 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) split between three-, five- and ten-year tranches, with an annual interest rates range of LIBOR plus 4.0% - 7.50%. The Company guaranteed these notes issues. On 2 April 2015, 19 June 2017, 29 June 2017 and 31 December 2019, VEON Amsterdam B.V. partially repurchased the current notes issued by VEON Holdings B.V. As of 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the outstanding principal amount under the notes was USD 417 million (the equivalent of RUB 32,414 as of 31 March 2020 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia) and USD 417 million (the equivalent of RUB 25,815 as of 31 December 2019 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia), respectively. No triggering events under the guarantee occurred. The Company believes that probability of these events is remote. 13. Events after the reporting period Significant changes in financial assets and liabilities after the reporting period related to the loans granted to related parties and loans received from related parties were described in Note 11. Transactions under common control On 14 May 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" entered into an agreement for the sale of Watertrail Industries Ltd., which holds our 51% stake VEON Georgia, LLC, an operating company in Georgia. Under the agreement, on 14 May 2020, PJSC "VimpelCom" transferred 100% of shares in Watertrail Industries Ltd. to VEON Georgia Holdings B.V. (a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. and related party of the Group), in exchange for purchase consideration of USD 16,000 (the equivalent of RUB 1.2 as of 14 May 2020 at the exchange rate provided by the Central Bank of Russia). As of 14 May 2020, the net liabilities of VEON Georgia, LLC amounted to RUB 27,247. For business combinations exercised under common control, VimpelCom measures the net assets of the transaction at the carrying amounts, the difference between the amount received for the transaction and the corresponding carrying amount of the net assets is accounted for as equity transaction. 14. Basis of preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements Basis of preparation The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's audited annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. 17 Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in millions of Rubles unless otherwise stated) 14. Basis of preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (continued) The preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements has required Company's management to apply accounting policies and methodologies based on complex and subjective judgments, estimates based on past experience and assumptions determined to be reasonable and realistic based on the related circumstances. The use of these judgements, estimates and assumptions affects the amounts reported in the interim consolidated statement of financial position, interim consolidated income statement, interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interim consolidated statement of changes in equity, interim consolidated statement of cash flows as well as the notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The final amounts for items for which estimates and assumptions were made in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements may differ from those reported in these statements due to the uncertainties that characterize the assumptions and conditions on which the estimates are based. New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has not early adopted any standards, interpretations or amendments that have been issued but have not yet become effective. 18 Attachments Original document

