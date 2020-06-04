Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VEON Ltd.    VEON

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VEON : Announces a New RUB 100 Billion Term Loan Agreement With Sberbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 10:18am EDT

AMSTERDAM, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) announced today that its subsidiary VEON Holdings B.V. has successfully entered into a new RUB 100 billion, approximately USD 1.5 billion1, bilateral term loan agreement with Sberbank.  The loan will be used to refinance and extend the maturity of the existing loan between Sberbank and VEON Holdings, as well as to provide additional funds for general corporate purposes.

VEON Group Chief Financial Officer Serkan Okandan commented: "This new loan agreement is a further milestone in our continued focus on improving VEON's capital structure.  We are pleased with the strong ongoing commitment we have received from Sberbank in relation to this loan, which reinforces the Group's objectives with respect to capital structure and financial flexibility."

1 Based on USD/RUB=68.6540

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services.  For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding VEON's financial position and capital structure. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

 

Contact information

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Nik Kershaw

ir@veon.com

+31-20-79-77-200

 

 

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Kieran Toohey

pr@veon.com

+31-20-79-77-200

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-announces-a-new-rub-100-billion-term-loan-agreement-with-sberbank-301070843.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VEON LTD.
10:18aVEON : Announces a New RUB 100 Billion Term Loan Agreement With Sberbank
PR
05/07VEON : Reports Balanced 1Q20 Results And Provides Operational Update For COVID-1..
PR
05/05VEON : JazzCash Strengthens Pakistan's Payments Ecosystem With Mastercard Partne..
PR
05/01VEON : Announces Annual General Meeting; Ursula Burns to Step Down as Chairman
PR
04/16VEON : establishes a US$6.5 billion global MTN programme and publishes a base of..
PU
04/03VEON : Appoints Alexander Torbakhov as Beeline Russia CEO
PR
03/31VEON : Trading Update
PR
03/13VEON : files Form 20-F for financial year 2019
PU
03/13VEON : SEC Filing (20-F) - Annual Report by Foreign Private Issuer
PU
02/26VEON LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group