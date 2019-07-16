VEON : Sergi Herrero appointed as COO, VEON Ventures

AMSTERDAM, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has appointed Sergi Herrero as Chief Operations Officer of VEON Ventures effective from September 2019. Sergi will sit on VEON's Group Executive Committee and report to the Chairman and CEO, Ursula Burns.

Sergi is currently Facebook's Global Director of Payments and Commerce Partnerships, where he has overseen the launch and growth of payment and commerce capabilities for Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. He has also led the deployment of Charitable Giving, the scaling and optimization of the Facebook Ads payments business and driven the expansion of the platform's global marketplace. Before joining Facebook in 2014, he held several senior roles in technology, banking and consulting.

At VEON, Sergi will lead the new Ventures division and define the company's growth plans beyond traditional connectivity, with a focus on adjacent, digital products.

Ursula Burns, VEON's Chairman and CEO, said: "Sergi brings a wealth of experience and success from the world's largest social network and his appointment is a sign of VEON's intent with new revenue streams across our operating footprint."

Sergi Herrero commented: "VEON operates in some of the world's most dynamic countries with relatively low smartphone ownership and young, growing populations who are increasingly demanding more digital services. This is clearly a commercial opportunity that VEON is well placed to capture."

Sergi holds Spanish nationality and was awarded a MSc in Telecommunications Management from Spain's Ramon Llull University in 2012, in addition to an earlier undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering.

