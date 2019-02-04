VEON : appoints Alex Kazbegi as Chief Strategy Officer

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces the appointment of Alex Kazbegi as Chief Strategy Officer, effective from 18 February 2019. Alex will join VEON's Group Executive Committee and report to the Chairman and CEO, Ursula Burns.

Alex brings considerable experience in telecoms and infrastructure after more than 20 years in investment banking in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He has been consistently ranked as a leading telecoms analyst in Russia and EMEA by the key industry surveys.

Most recently, Alex was a Managing Director and Head of EMEA Telecom, Transportation, Infrastructure and Healthcare Research at Renaissance Capital where he and his team covered about 30 stocks while playing a leading role in multiple high-profile IPOs. Prior to that, Alex was a lead telecoms analyst for EMEA at Citigroup.

Alex will oversee VEON's efforts to identify growth and business development opportunities.

Commenting on his appointment, VEON's Chairman and CEO Ursula Burns said: "Alex's appointment is a further sign of the momentum that is building at VEON, as we seek to strengthen our core business and grow new revenue streams while remaining focused on ethics and compliance. His experience covering telecoms in Russia and other emerging markets will help the Group Executive Committee lead VEON towards more success and increased shareholder value."

Alex holds dual British and Georgian citizenship. He was awarded an MBA from Tulane University in the USA and a PhD in Theoretical and Mathematic Physics from Tbilisi State University.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information visit: http://www.veon.com

