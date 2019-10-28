VEON : names joint Chief Operating Officers

Amsterdam, 28 October 2019- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and digital services, today announces the appointment of Kaan Terzioğlu and Sergi Herrero as joint Chief Operating Officers of the VEON Group. Sergi joined VEON on September 1st 2019 from Facebook and Kaan will join on November 1st 2019.

Commenting on the appointments, Ursula Burns, VEON's Chairman and CEO, said: 'The pairing of Kaan and Sergi creates a formidable combination for VEON with each bringing complementary skills and experience. Together they will work to accelerate the delivery of our strategy and reflect the continued strengthening of our senior leadership team.'

Kaan joins as a member of VEON's Group Executive Committee and reports to the Chairman and CEO, Ursula Burns, and will focus on executing the transformation of the core connectivity business. Sergi will continue as Chief Operating Officer, focused on developing new revenue streams and is a member of the Group Executive Committee. As Co-COOs, Kaan and Sergi will jointly drive the growth agenda of accelerating VEON's core connectivity business while developing new high growth adjacent digital revenues and venture businesses.

Kjell Johnsen, the current Group Chief Operating Officer, will step down from his position on November 1st 2019 but will continue to support the group as an adviser.

Ursula Burns said: 'I'd like to thank Kjell for his positive impact over the past several years, firstly as the CEO of Beeline Russia and Chairman of Wind Italy and most recently as Group COO. I look forward to continuing to work with Kjell in his role as an adviser and wish him the best in his new endeavours.'