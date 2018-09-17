Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VEON Ltd (ADR)    VEON

VEON LTD (ADR) (VEON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

VimpelCom : 17 Sep 2018 VEON announces termination of the sale of its Pakistan tower business to Tanzanite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:08am CEST

Amsterdam 17 September 2018- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) (VEON) announces that the agreement for the sale of the tower business of its subsidiary in Pakistan, Jazz, to Tanzanite Tower Limited (Tanzanite) has been terminated.

The parties have not received all the regulatory approvals required for the transaction and the extended long-stop date of 14 September 2018 has now passed.

Tanzanite, a Pakistan tower operating company, and Jazz signed an agreement for the sale in August 2017.

ABOUT VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: http://www.veon.com

ABOUT JAZZ

Jazz is Pakistan's leading digital lifestyle service provider, spearheading service excellence and product innovation in the country. With over 55 million customers and a legacy of more than 20 years, Jazz maintains market leadership through cutting-edge, integrated technology, strong brand presence, and the largest portfolio of value added services in the industry. Jazz is the result of the merger between Mobilink (#1 mobile player in Pakistan fully owned by GTH) and Warid (former #5 player with majority ownership held by the Dhabi Group), which completed on 1 July 2016.

Disclaimer

This release contains 'forward-looking statements', as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON's ability to realize the acquisition and disposition of any of its businesses and assets. The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on management's best assessment of VEON's strategic and financial position and of future market conditions, trends and other potential developments. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the possibility that the expected benefits of the transaction may not materialize as expected or at all. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those express or implied by such forward-looking statements or assumptions. Certain other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in VEON's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2017 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Furthermore, elements of this release contain, or may contain, 'inside information' as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Contact Information

VEON

Investor Relations Corporate Communications
Richard James Kieran Toohey
ir@veon.com pr@veon.com
Tel: +31 20 79 77 200 Tel: +31 20 79 77 200

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 05:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VEON LTD (ADR)
07:08aVIMPELCOM : 17 Sep 2018 VEON announces termination of the sale of its Pakistan t..
PU
09/07VIMPELCOM : 07 Sep 2018 VEON completes the sale of its 50% stake in Wind Tre to ..
PU
09/04Europe Goes Harder on Money Laundering With Record ING Fine
DJ
08/31VIMPELCOM : 31 Aug 2018 VEON’s transaction to sell 50% of Italy JV to CK H..
PU
08/23CK Hutchison-Veon Wind Tre Deal Expected to Get EU Approval -Reuters
DJ
08/13VEON LTD (ADR) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02VEON : Reports Good Q2 2018 Results with FY 2018 Targets Confirmed
PR
07/30VIMPELCOM : 30 Jul 2018 VEON Shareholders Elect Three New Members to its Board o..
PU
07/30VEON : Shareholders Elect Three New Members to its Board of Directors
PR
07/19VIMPELCOM : 19 Jul 2018 VEON group management and structure update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07VEON completes the sale of its 50% stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchison 
08/31REPORT : Hutchison gets EU approval to take over Wind Tre JV 
08/20Veon +2.5% as HSBC bumps to Buy 
08/10VEON goes ex-dividend on Monday 
08/05VEON Ltd. ADS (VEON) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 114 M
EBIT 2018 1 421 M
Net income 2018 253 M
Debt 2018 7 043 M
Yield 2018 10,2%
P/E ratio 2018 9,07
P/E ratio 2019 9,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 5 174 M
Chart VEON LTD (ADR)
Duration : Period :
VEON Ltd (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEON LTD (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,26 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ursula M. Burns Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Morten Johnsen Chief Operating Officer
Trond Ødegård Westlie Group Chief Financial Officer
Yogesh Sanjeev Malik Group Chief Technology Officer
Mikhail Maratovich Fridman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEON LTD (ADR)-26.56%5 174
BHARTI AIRTEL-27.41%21 336
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 543
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 983
MTN GROUP LIMITED-48.29%8 915
1&1 DRILLISCH-39.65%8 536
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.