VEONEER INC (VNE)
09/04 10:02:01 pm
51.39 USD   +2.90%
VEONEER : CEO Buys Shares in Veoneer
PR
07:46aVEONEER : CEO buys shares in Veoneer
AQ
07/27Sweden's Veoneer order intake stays strong, shares jump
RE
Veoneer : CEO Buys Shares in Veoneer

09/05/2018 | 08:09am CEST

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNEsdb) today announced that Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO, purchased Swedish Depository Receipts representing 50,000 shares of Veoneer common stock on August 30, 2018. 

Mr. Carlson made the purchase as part of a rebalancing of his investment portfolio to reflect his current executive positions following the spin-off of Veoneer.

The sale was reported in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations. Details related to the sale are available in those filings.

For more information

Media:
Thomas Jönsson
Communications & IR
tel +46(0)8-58-72-06-27

Investors & analysts:

Thomas Jönsson
Communications & IR
tel +46(0)8-58-72-06-27

Ray Pekar
Investor Relations
tel +1(248)794-4537

About Veoneer – Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design and build state-of-the-art hardware, software, and solutions for active safety, ADAS, autonomous driving, restraint control and brake systems. Founded in 2018, Veoneer is building on a heritage of more than 60 years of automotive safety development. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,900 associates in 13 countries (joint ventures included) and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB). For more information, please visit www.veoneer.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/veoneer/r/ceo-buys-shares-in-veoneer,c2608565

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceo-buys-shares-in-veoneer-300706872.html

SOURCE Veoneer


© PRNewswire 2018
