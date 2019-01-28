Veoneer : Volvo's Zenuity JV Gets OK to Test Self-Driving Cars on Swedish Roads

By Dominic Chopping



STOCKHOLM--Zenuity, the autonomous-driving-software developer, said Monday that it has received approval from the Swedish Transport Agency for self-driving tests on public roads in Sweden.

Zenuity, a joint venture between Veoneer Inc. (VNE) and Volvo Cars, will test self-driving cars on Swedish highways, using trained drivers with their hands off the steering wheel at a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

The routes that have been approved are E4 between Stockholm and Malmo, road 40 between Jonkoping and Gothenburg, and E6 between Gothenburg and Malmo.

"The approval to do real-life tests is essential for gathering important data and test functions," said Nishant Batra, Veoneer's Chief Technology Officer.

"It is a strong proof point for the progress of Zenuity's self-driving capabilities," he said.

