26th Annual Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic Raises $1,006,083 for Breast Cancer Research

06/03/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the “Foundation”) announced today its 2019 Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic (the “Classic”) raised $1,006,083 to support breast cancer research.

The three-day Classic event, held in Vera Bradley’s hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana, features the largest women’s amateur golf charity event in the nation. This year’s Classic also included an inaugural Pink Pickleball tournament, Pink Yoga in the Park and a celebration dinner. Each June, the Foundation’s Classic unites more than 600 participants and nearly 400 volunteers to raise funds, with the ultimate goal of eradicating breast cancer.

Funds raised by the Foundation directly benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine (the “Center”) in Indianapolis. The Center was established in 2018 and named for the Foundation in recognition of two decades of philanthropic support from the Indiana-based women’s accessories and lifestyle fashion brand and its charitable foundation. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer.

“Each year the Classic gives us the opportunity to not only raise funds to support our commitment to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine, but it also gives us the platform to raise awareness for the groundbreaking research being conducted at the Center and to celebrate the brave survivors of this disease, many of whom are not only surviving breast cancer, but thriving,” said Lynda Houk, Executive Director of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

To date, the Foundation has donated over $32.5 million toward its $37.5 million commitment to the Center. For more information and updates on the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, please follow the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer on Facebook and @verabradleyfoundation on Instagram.

About Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. Vera Bradley’s co-founders began raising funds after the loss of a dear friend to the disease in 1993. The Foundation has contributed $32.5 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer. Funds are raised through special events, partner events and individual donations. Learn more about the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at www.verabradley.org.

Press Contact
Holly Ryan
Vera Bradley Media Manager
hryan@verabradley.com   
260.207.5936
                                               
Websites
http://www.VeraBradley.org


© GlobeNewswire 2019
