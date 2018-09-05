Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Bath Collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), the iconic accessories and lifestyle brand, today announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with Sunham Home Fashions (“Sunham”) for a Bath Collection launching in fall 2019.



Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, “We are thrilled about our partnership with the experts at Sunham to create the Vera Bradley Bath Collection. Bath products are a perfect complement to our Bedding Collection launched just last year.”

“Sunham is excited to add Vera Bradley to its portfolio of licensed brands. Vera Bradley’s commitment to print and color make Bath a natural category extension. From bath towels to rugs to shower curtains, our products will offer fun and colorful home décor options for the Vera Bradley consumer,” commented Susan Wojewoda, Vice President, Brand and Licensing Division, for Sunham.

“Vera Bradley’s goal is to offer our customers both thoughtful and beautiful solutions in many areas of their lives, and our new Bath Collection will do just that,” said Stephanie Lawrence, Vera Bradley’s Vice President of Licensing. “We look forward to working with Sunham to interpret our patterns and designs into a wonderful collection of bath products that will bring our signature fun and color into customers’ homes.”

The Vera Bradley Bath Collection will be sold on verabradley.com and in department and home specialty stores throughout the country.

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand's innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. The Company's commitment to bringing more beauty into women's lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. For more information about Vera Bradley (Nasdaq: VRA), visit www.verabradley.com .

Vera Bradley has existing licensing agreements for several product categories including: decorative bedding, area rugs, and kitchen textiles (Peking Handicraft Inc); apparel and accessories for health care professionals (CID Resources); hosiery, tights, boot liners, and slipper socks (Renfro Corporation); swimwear and cover-ups (Mainstream Swimsuits, Inc.); various technology products including smartphone and tablet cases, power solutions, and portable audio (Incipio); signature stationery and home and office organizational products (Lifeguard Press); coloring activity and design books, gift sets, and wrapping paper (Fox Chapel Publishing); readers and sunglasses (the McGee Group); and sleepwear and loungewear(Apparel Partnership Group). Vera Bradley works with each licensing partner in the development and final approval of all product designs.

About Sunham Home Fashions

Established 1962, Sunham Home Fashions is among the largest importers of home textile products in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in China, India, Pakistan, and Turkey, Sunham designs and manufactures both licensed and private label products for Bath, Bedding and Home Décor. Sunham’s commitment to design, innovation, and sourcing has led to strong relationships with retailers across North America. For more information, please visit www.sunham.com .

Vera Bradley Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: possible adverse changes in general economic conditions and their impact on consumer confidence and spending; possible inability to predict and respond in a timely manner to changes in consumer demand; possible loss of key management or design associates or inability to attract and retain the talent required for our business; possible inability to maintain and enhance our brand; possible inability to successfully implement Vision 20/20; possible inability to successfully implement our long-term strategic plan; possible inability to successfully open new stores, close targeted stores, and/or operate current stores as planned; adverse changes in the cost of raw materials and labor used to manufacture our products; possible adverse effects resulting from a significant disruption in our single distribution facility; and possible ramifications from the payment card incident disclosed in October 2016. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included from time to time in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s public reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2018. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116

Media: 877-708-VERA (8372)