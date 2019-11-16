Log in
Vera Bradley Designs Exclusive Backpack for Holly Hobbie Hulu Series

11/16/2019 | 08:00am EST

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced it designed an exclusive backpack inspired by the central character in Hulu’s original series Holly Hobbie™Holly Hobbie™ is an original music-driven revival of the classic, girls’ character brand which was hugely popular in the 1970’s and 80’s. Season 2, set to debut on November 22, continues to track the evolution of 14-year-old Holly Hobbie, played by Ruby Jay, a talented singer-songwriter whose open-mic nights influence her personal development as well as that of her friends, family and community. 

Vera Bradley collaborated with Holly Hobbie™ producers to design and develop a backpack that uniquely expresses the title character’s strong, independent style. Holly’s signature backpack is featured through Season 2 of Hulu’s breakout hit. Inspired by the fun and whimsical Holly Hobbie™ vibe, additional backpack styles and Vera Bradley designs are also spotlighted throughout the 10-episode season, capturing the creative spirit of the Holly Hobbie lifestyle.

Robert Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, “Hulu’s hit series Holly Hobbie™ sends a powerful message to girls to embrace their individuality, something we also strive for at Vera Bradley. With the Vera Bradley + Holly Hobbie™ limited-edition backpack, we encourage our customers to carry the backpack with the courage to be a dreamer, and a doer, just like Holly.”

“Vera Bradley captured Holly’s inspiring and optimistic outlook. The custom blue and yellow floral print feels free-spirited, modern—with a bit of a classic nod. We are thrilled to collaborate with such a leader in design and creative storytelling,” said Robert Prinzo, Head of Global Licensing, Cloudco Entertainment Company.

Fans of Vera Bradley and Holly Hobbie™ can now purchase the limited-edition Vera Bradley + Holly Hobbie™ backpack exclusively on verabradley.com, while supplies last.

The second season of Holly Hobbie™ will be available November 22, 2019, exclusively on Hulu. For more information, visit www.verabradley.com/hollyhobbie.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. 

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT CLOUDCO ENTERTAINMENT
Cloudco Entertainment, formerly American Greetings Entertainment, is the owner for iconic entertainment brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™ and its newest IP, Tinpo™. Cloudco Entertainment develops multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels and extensive consumer merchandising programs that immerse children and adults in brands they love.

ABOUT HOLLY HOBBIE
First introduced in 1967, Holly Hobbie™ is recognized worldwide as the bonneted “Blue Girl” in paintings and illustration, accumulating more than 50 years of fans and $1B in worldwide licensed product sales. The new live-action series, produced by showrunner Sarah Glinski (“Degrassi: Next Class”, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”) stars Ruby Jay as the aspirational, modern-day 13-year-old singer/songwriter.  A dreamer and doer, Holly plans on saving the world someday but is happy to start in her own small town. The Holly Hobbie series launched on Hulu November 2018 in the US and on Family Channel January 2019 in Canada. Follow us on social media: @hollyhobbie.

CONTACTS

Vera Bradley Investors:
Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications
jbentley@verabradley.com
(260) 207-5116

Vera Bradley Media:
877-708-VERA (8372)
Mediacontact@verabradley.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5884fbce-c9af-4b27-9eac-58ea750bf64b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fcab709-1c95-4a00-97a9-2a72108bd640

© GlobeNewswire 2019
