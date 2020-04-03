Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vera Bradley, Inc.    VRA

VERA BRADLEY, INC.

(VRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vera Bradley : Furloughs Most Employees, Cuts Pay for Remaining Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Vera Bradley Inc. said it will furlough a majority of its store employees and cut the pay for the remaining corporate employees and management, including the chief executive, as the company braces for longer store closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fashion retailer said Friday that the furloughed store associates will be unpaid, and it will furlough some of its home-office associates as well, effective April 5. Since the company temporarily closed stores on March 18, it has continued to provide store associates with pay and benefits.

Vera Bradley will continue to pay employee benefits for up to 12 weeks from their furlough date, the company said.

Employees will remain furloughed until it is safe and advisable to reopen stores, the company said.

Of the remaining corporate associates and store management, Vera Bradley will cut their pay on a graduating scale from 15% to 30%, the company said. Chief Executive Rob Wallstrom will take a 75% pay cut.

The retailer will also suspend the cash compensation for its board of directors.

The company's 401(k) plan and charitable donation matches will also be cut, Vera Bradley said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VERA BRADLEY, INC.
05:01pVERA BRADLEY : Furloughs Most Employees, Cuts Pay for Remaining Workers
DJ
04:24pVERA BRADLEY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:00pVERA BRADLEY : Provides additional business updates related to covid-19
AQ
03/31VERA BRADLEY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/31Vera bradley proudly supports autism speaks with exclusive plush throw blanke..
GL
03/26VERA BRADLEY : Creates New Limited-Release Patterns in Partnership With Disney T..
AQ
03/26Vera Bradley Creates New Limited-Release Patterns in Partnership With Disney ..
GL
03/20VERA BRADLEY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/20VERA BRADLEY : Provides business update related to covid-19
AQ
03/18VERA BRADLEY FOUNDATION FOR BREAST CANCER CANCELS ITS ANNUAL “TURN THE ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 499 M
EBIT 2020 43,4 M
Net income 2020 27,6 M
Finance 2020 76,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 4,10x
P/E ratio 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,07x
EV / Sales2021 0,06x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart VERA BRADLEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vera Bradley, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERA BRADLEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,25  $
Last Close Price 3,31  $
Spread / Highest target 383%
Spread / Average Target 210%
Spread / Lowest Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert T. Wallstrom President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Hall Chairman
Pamela Sours Senior Vice President-Operations
John Enwright Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
P. Michael Miller Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERA BRADLEY, INC.-71.95%139
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-21.45%187 320
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-10.15%72 006
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-29.06%47 174
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-33.18%31 103
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-19.93%24 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group