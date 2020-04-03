Vera Bradley : Furloughs Most Employees, Cuts Pay for Remaining Workers

By Kimberly Chin

Vera Bradley Inc. said it will furlough a majority of its store employees and cut the pay for the remaining corporate employees and management, including the chief executive, as the company braces for longer store closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fashion retailer said Friday that the furloughed store associates will be unpaid, and it will furlough some of its home-office associates as well, effective April 5. Since the company temporarily closed stores on March 18, it has continued to provide store associates with pay and benefits.

Vera Bradley will continue to pay employee benefits for up to 12 weeks from their furlough date, the company said.

Employees will remain furloughed until it is safe and advisable to reopen stores, the company said.

Of the remaining corporate associates and store management, Vera Bradley will cut their pay on a graduating scale from 15% to 30%, the company said. Chief Executive Rob Wallstrom will take a 75% pay cut.

The retailer will also suspend the cash compensation for its board of directors.

The company's 401(k) plan and charitable donation matches will also be cut, Vera Bradley said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com