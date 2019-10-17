Vera Bradley and PopSockets Announce Product Collaboration

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, and PopSockets, maker of expandable phone grips and mobile accessories, today announced a limited-edition, co-branded Vera Bradley + PopSockets collection that will debut on October 17, 2019, just in time for holiday gifting.



The two brands partnered together to develop five Vera Bradley-inspired designs for PopSockets’ patented phone grip. The Vera Bradley + PopSockets digital device accessories will each retail for $14.99.

Robert Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, “Ingenuity and innovation are two characteristics we value highly at Vera Bradley, and PopSockets is well known in the industry for exactly those traits. We’re delighted to create more beautiful solutions for our customers by marrying our latest patterns with PopSockets’ signature phone grip design for the limited-edition Vera Bradley + PopSockets collection.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with an iconic American brand like Vera Bradley on this unique collection. These Vera Bradley patterned grips are perfect for holiday gifting, and are just the right combination of fashion and function,” said Becky Gebhardt, CMO of PopSockets.

The limited-edition Vera Bradley + PopSockets collection is now available in Vera Bradley stores, on verabradley.com and on popsockets.com.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT POPSOCKETS

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped them around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado and today has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Helsinki, over 150 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet, and PopMirror all designed to increase the functionality of digital devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program—a charitable give-back platform—the democratization of creation and giving where PopSockets donate 50% of the sale price to the 501(c)(3) of choice. The brand has donated over 4 million dollars in money and product to various nonprofits since the launch of Poptivism.

CONTACTS

Vera Bradley Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116