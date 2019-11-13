Verra Mobility : Corporation Announces Secondary Offering of 15,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) ("Verra Mobility" or the "Company") announced today that a selling stockholder affiliated with Platinum Equity, LLC has commenced a secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The selling stockholder will also grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock. The Company is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholder.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering of these securities is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. The company also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the public offering, which are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these statements. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Investor Relations Contact:

Marc P. Griffin

ICR, Inc. for Verra Mobility

646-277-1290

IR@verramobility.com

SOURCE Verra Mobility