Verra Mobility : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/27/2019 | 08:01am EDT

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of tech-enabled smart transportation solutions, today announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Deutsche Bank's 2019 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, NVDavid Roberts, CEO and Mike McMillin, Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy are scheduled to participate with a presentation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:55 p.m. Pacific Time (4:55 p.m. Eastern Time).
  • Deutsche Bank's 27th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, AZDavid Roberts, CEO and Tricia Chiodo, CFO are scheduled to participate with a presentation on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. Pacific Time (7:15 p.m. Eastern Time).

Verra Mobility_2018 (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility)

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investor Calendar section of Verra Mobility's website at http://ir.verramobility.com/.

About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Investor Contact:

Marc P. Griffin
ICR, Inc., for Verra Mobility
646-277-1290
IR@verramobility.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verra-mobility-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300907042.html

SOURCE Verra Mobility


© PRNewswire 2019
