Verona Pharma to Announce Financial Results for Full Year ended December 31, 2018 and Provide Clinical Development Update

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2018 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.



Verona Pharma will host an investment community conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (2:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time) on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 to discuss the full year financial results and provide a clinical development update.

Analysts and investors may participate in the conference call by utilizing the conference ID: 9591328 and dialing the following numbers:

(866) 940-4574 or (409) 216-0615 for callers in the United States

0800 917 4860 or 44 (0) 203 107 0297 for callers in the United Kingdom

0800 180 0658 or 49 (0) 69 2222 4703 for calls in Germany

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the “Investors” page of Verona Pharma’s website at www.veronapharma.com and clicking on the “Events and presentations” link.

A webcast replay of the conference call (audio) will be available for 30 days on the “Investors” page of Verona Pharma’s website at www.veronapharma.com.

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, is an investigational first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that is designed to act as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. In previous clinical trials, the nebulized formulation of ensifentrine has been observed to result in bronchodilator effects when used alone or as an add-on treatment to other COPD bronchodilators. It has shown clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in lung function when administered in addition to frequently used short- and long-acting bronchodilators, such as tiotropium (Spiriva®), compared with such bronchodilators administered as a single agent. Ensifentrine improved FEV 1 over four weeks in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD when compared to placebo and improved COPD symptoms and quality of life in a Phase 2b multicenter European study performed in 403 patients. In addition, ensifentrine has shown anti-inflammatory effects in a standard challenge study with COPD-like inflammation in human subjects. Ensifentrine has been well tolerated in these studies, having been administered to more than 800 subjects in 13 clinical trials. Verona Pharma is developing ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD, CF, and asthma.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that there is an opportunity for additional bronchodilator and symptomatic improvement via the novel mechanism of action of ensifentrine and Verona Pharma’s plans to carry out further long-term clinical studies of ensifentrine as an add-on to both single and dual bronchodilator therapy and the expectation that even more profound anti-inflammatory effects, leading to improvements in lung function, as well as improvements in symptoms will result.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history; our need for additional funding to complete development and commercialization of RPL554, which may not be available and which may force us to delay, reduce or eliminate our development or commercialization efforts; the reliance of our business on the success of RPL554, our only product candidate under development; economic, political, regulatory and other risks involved with international operations; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development, which has an uncertain outcome; serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects associated with RPL554, which could adversely affect our ability to develop or commercialize RPL554; potential delays in enrolling patients, which could adversely affect our research and development efforts; we may not be successful in developing RPL554 for multiple indications; our ability to obtain approval for and commercialize RPL554 in multiple major pharmaceutical markets; misconduct or other improper activities by our employees, consultants, principal investigators, and third-party service providers; material differences between our “top-line” data and final data; our reliance on third parties, including clinical investigators, manufacturers and suppliers, and the risks related to these parties’ ability to successfully develop and commercialize RPL554; and lawsuits related to patents covering RPL554 and the potential for our patents to be found invalid or unenforceable. These and other important factors under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2018, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

