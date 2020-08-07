Log in
VERACYTE, INC.

VERACYTE, INC.

(VCYT)
Veracyte : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

08/07/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today the closing of its public offering of 6,900,000 shares of common stock, including 900,000 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $30.00 per share. The net proceeds to Veracyte from the offering were approximately $194 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC and SVB Leerink LLC acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as a book-running manager and BTIG, LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as co-managers.

The public offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2019. This offering was made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 01220, by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6218.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, LymphMark, and Know by Design, and the Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia and Prosigna logos are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 105 M - -
Net income 2020 -43,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -38,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 888 M 1 888 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 88,7%
