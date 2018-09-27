Veracyte : Announces New Data Reinforcing Clinical Value of Genomic Tests In Lung Disease Diagnoses to Be Presented at CHEST Annual Meeting 2018

Veracyte,
Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) announced that new data highlighting the ability
of the Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier to reduce unnecessary
invasive procedures in lung cancer diagnosis will be shared in an oral
presentation at CHEST 2018, the annual meeting of the American College
of Chest Physicians®. In addition, new data
demonstrating that the Envisia Genomic Classifier provides reliable
results to help physicians more confidently diagnose interstitial lung
disease (ILD), including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), will be
highlighted in a second oral presentation at the meeting. CHEST 2018
will be held October 6-10 in San Antonio, Texas.
“These new study data supporting the Percepta and Envisia classifiers
add to the growing body of evidence demonstrating that our genomic tests
enable more confident diagnoses of lung cancer and ILDs, including IPF,”
said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s chairman and chief executive officer.
“We are committed to ensuring that physicians who treat these diseases
feel confident that the Percepta and Envisia classifiers will give them
reliable answers to help inform accurate and timely diagnoses, without
the need for surgery.”
Lung cancer and ILD/IPF are often difficult to diagnose without invasive
procedures. As a result, many patients endure risky, costly diagnostic
surgery that may be unnecessary; delayed and potentially inappropriate
treatment; and anxiety.
The following Percepta and Envisia study data will be presented at CHEST
2018:
|
Envisia:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title:
|
|
|
|
|
Molecular diagnosis of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) from
transbronchial biopsy is accurate in subjects without definite or
probable UIP on CT
|
Presenter:
|
|
|
|
|
David A. Lynch, M.D., National Jewish Health
|
Date/Time:
|
|
|
|
|
Monday, October 8, 7:45-8:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Location:
|
|
|
|
|
Harry B. Gonzalez Convention Centre, Room 207A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percepta:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title:
|
|
|
|
|
Clinical Utility of a Bronchial Genomic Classifier for Lung Cancer
Detection: Results From a Multicenter Prospective Registry
|
Presenter:
|
|
|
|
|
Hans J. Lee, M.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
|
Date/Time:
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, October 9, 2:45-3:00 p.m. Central Time
|
Location:
|
|
|
|
|
Harry B. Gonzalez Convention Centre, Room 207A
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Percepta
The Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier uses advanced genomic and
machine learning technology to improve lung cancer diagnosis for
patients while reducing the need for invasive procedures. The classifier
is run when bronchoscopy results are inconclusive, and helps physicians
determine which patients are at low or very low risk for cancer and may
therefore be monitored with CT scans instead of undergoing further,
invasive diagnostic procedures. The Percepta classifier uses proprietary
“field of injury”-based technology to detect molecular changes in the
main lung airway of current or former smokers. Percepta detects these
genomic changes to determine the likelihood that a nodule is cancerous
without the need to sample the nodule directly. The classifier’s
performance has been validated in multiple, rigorous clinical studies,
including clinical validation data published in The New England
Journal of Medicine.
About Envisia
The Envisia Genomic Classifier is the first commercially available test
to improve the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The
Envisia test enables physicians to more confidently differentiate IPF
from other interstitial lung diseases (ILD), helping to guide an optimal
patient treatment plan that can improve outcomes and reduce risk. The
classifier works by harnessing the power of RNA sequencing and machine
learning to detect a genomic pattern of usual interstitial pneumonia
(UIP), whose presence is required for IPF diagnosis. The Envisia test is
proven to detect UIP with high correlation to the gold standard –
histopathology results read by ILD experts – without the need for
surgery.
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that
improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to
challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine
advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to
provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward,
informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for
costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding
in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized three genomic tests, which are
transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic
pulmonary fibrosis and collectively target a $2 billion market
opportunity. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For
more information, please visit www.veracyte.com
and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:
"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may,"
"will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that our
genomic tests will transform the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung
cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; statements regarding the
ability of the Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier to reduce
unnecessary invasive procedures in lung cancer diagnosis; and statements
regarding the ability of the Envisia Genomic Classifier to improve IPF
diagnosis. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor
assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our
current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of
our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and
trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual
results to differ materially, and reported results should not be
considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to achieve
Medicare coverage for our tests, the market opportunity for the Envisia
classifier, the benefits of our tests, the applicability of clinical
results to actual outcomes; the laws and regulations applicable to our
business, including potential regulation by the Food and Drug
Administration or other regulatory bodies; our ability to sell our
Afirma tests and successfully transition to our next-generation Afirma
GSC; our ability to successfully achieve and maintain adoption of and
reimbursement for our products; the amount by which use of our products
are able to reduce invasive procedures and misdiagnosis, and reduce
healthcare costs; the occurrence and outcomes of clinical studies; and
other risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including the risks set forth in our quarterly report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date hereof and Veracyte specifically
disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or
reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, the Veracyte logo, and the Afirma
logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005226/en/