Veracyte : Announces New Data Reinforcing Clinical Value of Genomic Tests In Lung Disease Diagnoses to Be Presented at CHEST Annual Meeting 2018

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) announced that new data highlighting the ability of the Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier to reduce unnecessary invasive procedures in lung cancer diagnosis will be shared in an oral presentation at CHEST 2018, the annual meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians®. In addition, new data demonstrating that the Envisia Genomic Classifier provides reliable results to help physicians more confidently diagnose interstitial lung disease (ILD), including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), will be highlighted in a second oral presentation at the meeting. CHEST 2018 will be held October 6-10 in San Antonio, Texas.

“These new study data supporting the Percepta and Envisia classifiers add to the growing body of evidence demonstrating that our genomic tests enable more confident diagnoses of lung cancer and ILDs, including IPF,” said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We are committed to ensuring that physicians who treat these diseases feel confident that the Percepta and Envisia classifiers will give them reliable answers to help inform accurate and timely diagnoses, without the need for surgery.”

Lung cancer and ILD/IPF are often difficult to diagnose without invasive procedures. As a result, many patients endure risky, costly diagnostic surgery that may be unnecessary; delayed and potentially inappropriate treatment; and anxiety.

The following Percepta and Envisia study data will be presented at CHEST 2018:

Envisia: Title: Molecular diagnosis of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) from transbronchial biopsy is accurate in subjects without definite or probable UIP on CT Presenter: David A. Lynch, M.D., National Jewish Health Date/Time: Monday, October 8, 7:45-8:00 a.m. Central Time Location: Harry B. Gonzalez Convention Centre, Room 207A Percepta: Title: Clinical Utility of a Bronchial Genomic Classifier for Lung Cancer Detection: Results From a Multicenter Prospective Registry Presenter: Hans J. Lee, M.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Date/Time: Tuesday, October 9, 2:45-3:00 p.m. Central Time Location: Harry B. Gonzalez Convention Centre, Room 207A

About Percepta

The Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier uses advanced genomic and machine learning technology to improve lung cancer diagnosis for patients while reducing the need for invasive procedures. The classifier is run when bronchoscopy results are inconclusive, and helps physicians determine which patients are at low or very low risk for cancer and may therefore be monitored with CT scans instead of undergoing further, invasive diagnostic procedures. The Percepta classifier uses proprietary “field of injury”-based technology to detect molecular changes in the main lung airway of current or former smokers. Percepta detects these genomic changes to determine the likelihood that a nodule is cancerous without the need to sample the nodule directly. The classifier’s performance has been validated in multiple, rigorous clinical studies, including clinical validation data published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

About Envisia

The Envisia Genomic Classifier is the first commercially available test to improve the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The Envisia test enables physicians to more confidently differentiate IPF from other interstitial lung diseases (ILD), helping to guide an optimal patient treatment plan that can improve outcomes and reduce risk. The classifier works by harnessing the power of RNA sequencing and machine learning to detect a genomic pattern of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP), whose presence is required for IPF diagnosis. The Envisia test is proven to detect UIP with high correlation to the gold standard – histopathology results read by ILD experts – without the need for surgery.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward, informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and collectively target a $2 billion market opportunity. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

