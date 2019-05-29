Veracyte : Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veracyte,
Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that Bonnie H. Anderson,
chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at two
upcoming investor conferences:
-
The William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in
Chicago on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. CDT.
-
The Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on
Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
Live audio webcasts of the company’s presentations will be available by
visiting Veracyte’s website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.
Replays of both webcasts will be available for 90 days following the
conclusion of each live presentation broadcast.
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that
improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to
challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine
advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to
provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward,
informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for
costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding
in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized five genomic tests, which are
transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic
pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco,
California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com
and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
