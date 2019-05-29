Veracyte : Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that Bonnie H. Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:

The William Blair 39 th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

The Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Live audio webcasts of the company’s presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of both webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of each live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward, informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized five genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

