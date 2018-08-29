Veracyte : Names Angeline McCabe as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that the company has named Angeline (“Angie”) McCabe as vice president, investor relations and corporate communications, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. McCabe will be responsible for the development and execution of Veracyte’s communications strategy to internal and external stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, and employees.

Prior to joining Veracyte, Ms. McCabe served as vice president, investor relations at WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Previously, she held investor relations and corporate communications positions at companies including Health Net, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and WellPoint Health Networks.

“I am excited to welcome Angie to the Veracyte team. Her more than 20 years of investor relations and communications experience, as well as her strong leadership skills and health care background, will help advance our company’s broader strategic goals,” said Bonnie Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer of Veracyte. “In particular, Angie’s experience in building investor relations and communications programs to support business growth will be a valuable asset to the company.”

Ms. McCabe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and an Investor Relations Charter™. She is an active member in the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI), the world’s largest professional association of investor relations practitioners, and served as a NIRI national board member from December 2013 through December 2017.

