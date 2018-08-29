Veracyte : Names Angeline McCabe as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that the company has named
Angeline (“Angie”) McCabe as vice president, investor relations and
corporate communications, effective immediately. In this role, Ms.
McCabe will be responsible for the development and execution of
Veracyte’s communications strategy to internal and external
stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, and employees.
Prior to joining Veracyte, Ms. McCabe served as vice president, investor
relations at WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Previously, she held investor
relations and corporate communications positions at companies including
Health Net, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and WellPoint Health Networks.
“I am excited to welcome Angie to the Veracyte team. Her more than 20
years of investor relations and communications experience, as well as
her strong leadership skills and health care background, will help
advance our company’s broader strategic goals,” said Bonnie Anderson,
chairman and chief executive officer of Veracyte. “In particular,
Angie’s experience in building investor relations and communications
programs to support business growth will be a valuable asset to the
company.”
Ms. McCabe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from California
Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and an Investor Relations
Charter™. She is an active member in the National Investor Relations
Institute (NIRI), the world’s largest professional association of
investor relations practitioners, and served as a NIRI national board
member from December 2013 through December 2017.
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that
improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to
challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine
advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to
provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward,
informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for
costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding
in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized three genomic tests, which are
transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic
pulmonary fibrosis and collectively target a $2 billion market
opportunity. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For
more information, please visit www.veracyte.com
and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, the Veracyte logo, and the Afirma
logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.
