VERACYTE INC (VCYT)
Veracyte : Names Angeline McCabe as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

08/29/2018

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that the company has named Angeline (“Angie”) McCabe as vice president, investor relations and corporate communications, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. McCabe will be responsible for the development and execution of Veracyte’s communications strategy to internal and external stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, and employees.

Prior to joining Veracyte, Ms. McCabe served as vice president, investor relations at WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Previously, she held investor relations and corporate communications positions at companies including Health Net, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and WellPoint Health Networks.

“I am excited to welcome Angie to the Veracyte team. Her more than 20 years of investor relations and communications experience, as well as her strong leadership skills and health care background, will help advance our company’s broader strategic goals,” said Bonnie Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer of Veracyte. “In particular, Angie’s experience in building investor relations and communications programs to support business growth will be a valuable asset to the company.”

Ms. McCabe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and an Investor Relations Charter™. She is an active member in the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI), the world’s largest professional association of investor relations practitioners, and served as a NIRI national board member from December 2013 through December 2017.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward, informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and collectively target a $2 billion market opportunity. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, the Veracyte logo, and the Afirma logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 88,4 M
EBIT 2018 -29,3 M
Net income 2018 -32,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,56x
Capitalization 480 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bonnie H. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Hall President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Giulia C. Kennedy Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Ashish Kheterpal Chief Information Officer
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERACYTE INC88.21%480
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP-26.45%3 511
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.-38.51%1 553
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC100.00%1 522
INVITAE CORP--.--%828
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC--.--%826
