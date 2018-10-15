Veracyte : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Monday, October 29, 2018

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after the close of market on Monday, October 29, 2018. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. EDT on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ngnm6qqh. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call can be accessed as follows:

U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free): (855) 541-0980 International participant dial-in number: (970) 315-0440 Conference I.D.: 1658434

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward, informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and collectively target a $2 billion market opportunity. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

