VERACYTE INC (VCYT)
01/02 10:00:00 pm
12 USD   -4.61%
Veracyte : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/02/2019 | 11:55pm CET

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that Bonnie H. Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. PST (2:30 p.m. EST) followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session at 12:00 p.m. PST (3:00 p.m. EST).

Links to the live webcasts of the presentation and Q&A session, as well as the replays of these events, will be available via Veracyte’s website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward, informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 90,6 M
EBIT 2018 -25,6 M
Net income 2018 -26,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,70x
Capitalization 510 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bonnie H. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Hall President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Giulia C. Kennedy Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Ashish Kheterpal Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERACYTE INC0.00%510
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP0.00%2 472
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%1 304
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC0.00%1 090
CAREDX INC0.00%1 036
INVITAE CORP--.--%825
