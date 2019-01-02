Veracyte : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Veracyte,
Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that Bonnie H. Anderson,
chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the 37th Annual
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 11:30
a.m. PST (2:30 p.m. EST) followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session
at 12:00 p.m. PST (3:00 p.m. EST).
Links to the live webcasts of the presentation and Q&A session, as well
as the replays of these events, will be available via Veracyte’s website
at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.
Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the
conclusion of the live broadcasts.
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that
improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to
challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine
advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to
provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward,
informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for
costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding
in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized three genomic tests, which are
transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic
pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco,
California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com
and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
