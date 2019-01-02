Veracyte : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that Bonnie H. Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. PST (2:30 p.m. EST) followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session at 12:00 p.m. PST (3:00 p.m. EST).

Links to the live webcasts of the presentation and Q&A session, as well as the replays of these events, will be available via Veracyte’s website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward, informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

