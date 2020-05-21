Log in
Veracyte : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/21/2020

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that Bonnie H. Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The link to the live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping test is in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, LymphMark, nCounter and the Veracyte logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 99,6 M
EBIT 2020 -45,0 M
Net income 2020 -45,2 M
Finance 2020 127 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -55,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2021 7,23x
Capitalization 1 242 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bonnie H. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Kennedy Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Giulia C. Kennedy Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Fred E. Cohen Independent Director
Evan Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERACYTE, INC.-11.14%1 242
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-8.08%12 730
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.23.37%9 117
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION34.79%5 117
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.34.57%4 726
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION-6.21%4 060
