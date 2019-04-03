Veracyte : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 30, 2019

Veracyte,
Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that it will release its
financial results for the first quarter 2019 after the close of market
on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Company management will host a conference
call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general
business update at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.
The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and
will be available via the following link https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jsjh76tc.
The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call
start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year
following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on
the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.
The conference call can be accessed as follows:
U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free): (855) 541-0980
International
participant dial-in number: (970) 315-0440
Conference I.D.: 9289499
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that
improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to
challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine
advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to
provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward,
informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for
costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding
in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized three genomic tests, which are
transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic
pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco,
California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com
and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia and the Veracyte logo are trademarks
of Veracyte, Inc.
