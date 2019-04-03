Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Veracyte Inc    VCYT

VERACYTE INC

(VCYT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veracyte : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2019 after the close of market on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jsjh76tc. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call can be accessed as follows:

U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free): (855) 541-0980
International participant dial-in number: (970) 315-0440
Conference I.D.: 9289499

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing trustworthy and actionable answers to challenging clinical questions. The company's products uniquely combine advanced genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning to provide answers that give physicians and patients a clear path forward, informing both diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. Since its founding in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia and the Veracyte logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERACYTE INC
08:31aVERACYTE : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 30, 2019
BU
04/01VERACYTE : Announces Data Published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine Demonstra..
BU
03/28VERACYTE : Announces Participation in the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Confere..
BU
03/25VERACYTE : Announces New Afirma Xpression Atlas Data that Advance Genomic Unders..
BU
03/20VERACYTE : Announces Sponsorship of the Climb to Fight Cancers Team Kilimanjaro ..
AQ
03/19VERACYTE : Announces Sponsorship of the Climb to Fight Cancer's Team Kilimanjaro..
BU
03/18VERACYTE : Announces New Afirma Xpression Atlas Data on Medullary Thyroid Cancer..
BU
03/04VERACYTE : Receives Final Medicare Coverage Policy for Envisia Genomic Classifie..
BU
02/26VERACYTE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25VERACYTE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 M
EBIT 2019 -18,3 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,95x
Capitalization 1 031 M
Chart VERACYTE INC
Duration : Period :
Veracyte Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERACYTE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,3 $
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bonnie H. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Hall President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Giulia C. Kennedy Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Ashish Kheterpal Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERACYTE INC93.56%1 029
GUARDANT HEALTH INC78.24%6 333
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP44.38%3 469
INVITAE CORP--.--%1 941
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.15.91%1 420
CAREDX INC25.74%1 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About