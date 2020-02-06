Log in
Veracyte : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results on February 25, 2020

02/06/2020 | 01:31pm EST

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 after the close of market on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8zm4rsd5. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call can be accessed as follows:

U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free):

(855) 541-0980

International participant dial-in number:

(970) 315-0440

Conference I.D.:

1184223

 

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a leading genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions that inform diagnosis and treatment decisions without the need for costly, risky surgeries that are often unnecessary. The company's core products are uniquely developed with RNA whole-transcriptome sequencing and machine learning to deliver results that give patients and physicians a clear path forward. Since its founding in 2008, Veracyte has commercialized seven genomic tests and is transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In December 2019, Veracyte acquired the exclusive global diagnostics rights to the nCounter® platform from NanoString Technologies, Inc., through which it plans to make its genomic tests available to physicians and their patients worldwide. These include commercial and in-development tests in breast cancer and lymphoma, respectively, which Veracyte also acquired through the transaction. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, LymphMark, nCounter and the Veracyte logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
