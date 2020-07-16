Veracyte : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 30, 2020

Log in
07/16/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 after the close of market on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xs86q7qz. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call can be accessed as follows:

U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free):

   

(855) 541-0980

International participant dial-in number:

   

(970) 315-0440

Conference I.D.:

   

2496566

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping test is in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, LymphMark, and the Veracyte logo are trademarks of Veracyte, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
