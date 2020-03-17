Log in
VERALLIA DEUTSCHLAND AG    OLG   DE0006851603

VERALLIA DEUTSCHLAND AG

(OLG)
Verallia Deutschland AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/17/2020 | 10:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Verallia Deutschland AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Verallia Deutschland AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.03.2020 / 15:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Verallia Deutschland AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: http://de.verallia.com/investor-relations

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: http://de.verallia.com/investor-relations

17.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Verallia Deutschland AG
Oberlandstraße
88410 Bad Wurzach
Germany
Internet: www.verallia.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

999495  17.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
