Verastem : Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (Verastem Oncology or the Company), focused
on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and
quality of life of cancer patients, today announced the grant of stock
options to eleven new employees to purchase an aggregate of 202,230
shares of Verastem Oncology's common stock. The options were granted as
an inducement material to the employees' acceptance of employment with
Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The
options have an exercise price equal to $9.87 per share, the closing
price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on
September 4, 2018. One-fifth of the shares underlying the employee's
options will vest on the one-year anniversary of his or her date of
hire, and thereafter, an additional 5.00% of the shares subject to the
options will vest at the end of each successive three-month period,
provided that the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other
service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.
About Verastem Oncology
Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM), operating as Verastem Oncology, is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing
medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer
patients. Verastem Oncology is currently developing duvelisib, a dual
inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which has successfully met its
primary endpoint in a Phase 2 study in indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma and
a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with chronic lymphocytic
leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). Verastem Oncology's New
Drug Application (NDA) requesting the full approval of duvelisib for the
treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL, and
accelerated approval for the treatment of patients with relapsed or
refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) was accepted for filing by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration, granted Priority Review and assigned a
target action date of October 5, 2018. In addition, Verastem Oncology is
developing the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor defactinib, which
is currently being evaluated in four separate clinical collaborations in
combination with immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of several
different cancer types, including pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer,
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and mesothelioma. Verastem
Oncology's product candidates seek to treat cancer by modulating the
local tumor microenvironment and enhancing anti-tumor immunity.
For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.
