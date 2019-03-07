Verastem : Oncology Presents Further COPIKTRA™ (Duvelisib) Data at the 23rd Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (Verastem Oncology or the Company), a
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing
medicines seeking to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer
patients, today announced that three COPIKTRA (duvelisib) abstracts were
presented at the 23rd Annual International Congress on
Hematologic Malignancies (ICHM), which took place February 28 – March 3,
2019, in Miami, FL. The abstracts describe duvelisib data, including
long-term (>2 years) efficacy and safety, the Phase 3 DUO crossover
extension study in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic
lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), and
prognostic and immune-related factors associated with response to
duvelisib from the Phase 2 DYNAMO™ study in indolent non-Hodgkin’s
lymphoma (iNHL). COPIKTRA, an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide
3-kinase (PI3K), and the first approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and
PI3K-gamma, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) in September 2018 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or
refractory CLL/SLL after at least two prior therapies.
COPIKTRA also received accelerated approval for the treatment of adult
patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at
least two prior systemic therapies. Accelerated approval was based on
overall response rate and continued approval for this indication may be
contingent upon confirmatory trials.
“The subset of 46 patients who received duvelisib monotherapy for
greater than 2 years achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 89% and
a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 40 months,” commented Ian
Flinn, MD, PhD, Director, Lymphoma/CLL Program at Sarah Cannon Research
Institute and lead author of the abstract. “In this study, we were able
to manage most adverse events through dose reductions and dosing holds,
which allowed these patients to remain on treatment. These data support
duvelisib’s potential as a long-term treatment in patients with relapsed
or refractory CLL/SLL and we are excited to share them with the medical
community at ICHM 2019.”
Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Duvelisib Monotherapy in Patients
with CLL/SLL on Treatment for More Than 2 Years Across 4 Clinical Studies
This presentation, authored by Dr. Flinn, describes a pooled efficacy
and safety analysis from four clinical studies in patients with relapsed
or refractory CLL/SLL in the subset of patients who received duvelisib
monotherapy (25mg twice daily) for greater than 2 years. Responses were
determined by investigators using modified IWCLL/IWG criteria. Among the
46 evaluable patients (median two prior therapies), duvelisib
monotherapy achieved a 89% ORR, including 20% complete response or
complete response with incomplete blood count recovery (CR/CRi) and 70%
partial response (PR). Median PFS was 40 months. Among the 10 patients
with 17p deletion/TP53 mutation, duvelisib monotherapy achieved a 100%
ORR (30% CR/CRi and 70% PR) with a median PFS of 38 months. The most
common adverse events (AEs) of any grade in patients treated with
duvelisib for greater than 2 years were infections, diarrhea, pneumonia
and colitis and the most common Grade ≥3 AEs were infections, rash,
colitis and pneumonia. In general, the AE profile for patients treated
with duvelisib for greater than 2 years was similar to the profile in
patients on treatment for less than two years. Dose reductions and dose
holds were utilized to manage AEs and allow patients to continue
deriving benefit from treatment. These data support duvelisib
monotherapy as a long-term treatment option for patients with relapsed
or refractory CLL/SLL with the potential for a durable response and
tolerability to treatment.
Efficacy and Safety of Duvelisib Following Disease Progression on
Ofatumumab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory CLL or SLL: Updated
Results from the DUO Crossover Extension Study
This presentation, authored by Matthew Davids, M.D., of the Dana-Farber
Cancer Institute, describes data from the open-label, DUO crossover
extension study where patients with confirmed progressive disease (PD)
following treatment with ofatumumab in DUO were given the option to
receive treatment with duvelisib. Response was determined by
investigator assessment using modified IWCLL/IWG criteria. Among the 90
evaluable patients (median three prior therapies (range 2-8)) in the
extension study, duvelisib monotherapy achieved a 77% ORR (95% CI: 68,
85), including 4% CRi and 62% PR. While on ofatumumab in the DUO study,
these 90 patients had a 29% ORR (95% CI: 20, 38), including 1% CR and
28% PR. The median PFS for duvelisib-treated patients in the extension
study was 15.2 months (95% CI: 12, 20). While on ofatumumab in the DUO
study, these 90 patients had a median PFS of 9.4 months (95% CI: 9, 11),
per investigator’s assessment. Duvelisib achieved a 63% ORR in patients
(n=56) who had a best overall response (BOR) of stable disease (SD) on
ofatumumab pre-crossover. The subset of patients with 17p deletion
(n=20) achieved an 80% ORR. In patients who did not respond to
ofatumumab pre-crossover (n=8), duvelisib achieved a 75% ORR. The median
time to response was 2.6 months. Median exposure to duvelisib in the
extension study was 9.8 months (max: 39 months), with a median total
follow-up of 12.5 months. The most common treatment-emergent AEs of any
grade occurring in ≥10% of patients were diarrhea, rash, neutropenia,
pyrexia, pneumonia, colitis, cough, asthenia, vomiting, decreased
appetite and nausea. The most common treatment-emergent Grade ≥3 AEs
occurring in ≥10% of patients were neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia and
colitis.
“In the DUO crossover extension study, duvelisib monotherapy achieved a
77% ORR, with a median PFS of 15 months in patients with relapsed or
refractory CLL/SLL who had experienced disease progression following
ofatumumab monotherapy pre-crossover,” said Dr. Davids. “In the subset
of patients with 17p deletion the ORR was 80%. These response rates are
encouraging because they are comparable to those seen in earlier lines
of treatment, despite being administered in this heavily pretreated
patient population who have progressed following this additional line of
treatment. The safety profile of duvelisib in this study was manageable
and consistent with the known safety profile in CLL/SLL. Collectively,
these data continue to support the clinical benefit of duvelisib
monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL.”
Prognostic and Immune-Related Factors Associated with Response to
Duvelisib in the Phase 2 DYNAMO Clinical Trial in Patients with Indolent
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
The Phase 2 DYNAMO study (NCT01882803) evaluated duvelisib monotherapy
in patients indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (iNHL) who were refractory
to rituximab and to either chemotherapy or radioimmunotherapy.
Refractory disease was defined as less than a partial remission or
relapse within 6 months after the last dose. Among this patient
population, the FL subgroup (n=83) had a median PFS of 8.3 months and an
ORR of 42%. This presentation, authored by Pier Luigi Zinzani, M.D.,
PH.D., University of Bologna Institute of Hematology, describes an
analysis of prognostic factors and indices (FLIPI and M7-FLIPI) that was
undertaken to identify FL patient subgroups responsive to duvelisib. The
analysis showed that median PFS and ORR were similar for
duvelisib-treated FL patients regardless of poor prognostic indicators,
including FLIPI, M7-FLIPI, and chromosome 6q deletions. Multivariate
LASSO regressions with 84 variables revealed baseline characteristics
including the number of prior therapies (1 versus 2 or more), as well as
a biomarker profile of NK cellsL, IL17+ CD8 TL,
and CCL19L that correlated with improved ORR. A biomarker
profile of NK cellsL, IL17+ CD8 TL, CD3 TH, and
CCL19L correlated with improved PFS. In the DYNAMO study, the
most frequent treatment-emergent AEs of any grade were diarrhea, nausea,
neutropenia, fatigue, and cough. Among the 88.4% of patients with at
least one Grade ≥3 treatment-emergent AE, the most common
treatment-emergent AEs were neutropenia, diarrhea, anemia, and
thrombocytopenia. Patients experiencing AEs, including potentially
immune-related events, demonstrated generally similar PFS to those
patients who did not experience AEs, after adjusting for time.
“In the Phase 2 DYNAMO study, ORR and median PFS were similar for
duvelisib-treated FL patients regardless of poor prognostic indicators,
including FLIPI, M7-FLIPI and chromosome 6q deletions. Notably, certain
baseline characteristics, including number of prior therapies and the
presence of certain biomarkers correlated to ORR and median PFS. These
data may be useful in identifying FL patients who would be responsive to
treatment with duvelisib.” said Dr. Zinzani.
PDF copies of all of these abstract presentations are available here.
COPIKTRA has a BOXED WARNING for four fatal and/or serious toxicities:
infections, diarrhea or colitis, cutaneous reactions, and pneumonitis.
Verastem Oncology has implemented a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation
Strategy to provide appropriate dosing and safety information to better
support physicians in managing their patients on COPIKTRA.
Additionally, COPIKTRA is also associated with adverse reactions which
may require dose reduction, treatment delay or discontinuation of
COPIKTRA. WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS are provided for infections, diarrhea
or colitis, cutaneous reactions, pneumonitis, hepatotoxicity,
neutropenia, and embryo-fetal toxicity. The most common ADVERSE
REACTIONS (reported in ≥ 20% of patients) were diarrhea or colitis,
neutropenia, rash, fatigue, pyrexia, cough, nausea, upper respiratory
infection, pneumonia, musculoskeletal pain, and anemia.
Please see the Important Safety Information below and the full Prescribing
Information, including BOXED WARNING, and patient Medication
Guide found on www.COPIKTRA.com
COPIKTRA has been added to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network®
(NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) for
CLL/SLL, FL and Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL). The NCCN Guidelines are
the standard physician resource for determining the appropriate course
of treatment for patients. COPIKTRA is not approved for use in MZL.
Verastem Oncology is committed to helping patients with CLL/SLL and FL
access COPIKTRA through our Verastem Cares™ program. Verastem Cares is a
comprehensive, personalized program designed to provide information and
assistance to patients who have been prescribed COPIKTRA.
Patients, physicians, pharmacists, or other healthcare professionals
with questions about COPIKTRA should contact 1-833-570-2273 (CARE) or
visit www.COPIKTRA.com.
Important Safety Information
WARNING: FATAL AND SERIOUS TOXICITIES: INFECTIONS, DIARRHEA OR COLITIS,
CUTANEOUS REACTIONS, and PNEUMONITIS
See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning
-
Fatal and/or serious infections occurred in 31% of COPIKTRA-treated
patients. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infection. Withhold
COPIKTRA if infection is suspected.
-
Fatal and/or serious diarrhea or colitis occurred in 18% of
COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for the development of severe
diarrhea or colitis. Withhold COPIKTRA.
-
Fatal and/or serious cutaneous reactions occurred in 5% of
COPIKTRA-treated patients. Withhold COPIKTRA.
-
Fatal and/or serious pneumonitis occurred in 5% of COPIKTRA-treated
patients. Monitor for pulmonary symptoms and interstitial infiltrates.
Withhold COPIKTRA.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Infections: Serious, including fatal (18/442; 4%), infections
occurred in 31% of patients receiving COPIKTRA 25 mg BID (N=442). The
most common serious infections were pneumonia, sepsis, and lower
respiratory infections. Median time to onset of any grade infection was
3 months (range: 1 day to 32 months), with 75% of cases occurring within
6 months. Treat infections prior to initiation of COPIKTRA. Advise
patients to report new or worsening signs and symptoms of infection. For
grade 3 or higher infection, withhold COPIKTRA until infection has
resolved. Resume COPIKTRA at the same or reduced dose.
Serious, including fatal, Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia (PJP)
occurred in 1% of patients taking COPIKTRA. Provide prophylaxis for PJP
during treatment with COPIKTRA and following completion of treatment
with COPIKTRA until the absolute CD4+ T cell count is greater than 200
cells/μL. Withhold COPIKTRA in patients with suspected PJP of any grade,
and permanently discontinue if PJP is confirmed.
Cytomegalovirus (CMV) reactivation/infection occurred in 1% of patients
taking COPIKTRA. Consider prophylactic antivirals during COPIKTRA
treatment to prevent CMV infection including CMV reactivation. For
clinical CMV infection or viremia, withhold COPIKTRA until infection or
viremia resolves. If COPIKTRA is resumed, administer the same or reduced
dose and monitor patients for CMV reactivation by PCR or antigen test at
least monthly.
Diarrhea or Colitis: Serious, including fatal (1/442; <1%),
diarrhea or colitis occurred in 18% of patients receiving COPIKTRA 25 mg
BID (N=442). Median time to onset of any grade diarrhea or colitis was 4
months (range: 1 day to 33 months), with 75% of cases occurring by 8
months. The median event duration was 0.5 months (range: 1 day to 29
months; 75th percentile: 1 month).
Advise patients to report any new or worsening diarrhea. For patients
presenting with mild or moderate diarrhea (Grade 1-2) (i.e., up to 6
stools per day over baseline) or asymptomatic (Grade 1) colitis,
initiate supportive care with antidiarrheal agents, continue COPIKTRA at
the current dose, and monitor the patient at least weekly until the
event resolves. If the diarrhea is unresponsive to antidiarrheal
therapy, withhold COPIKTRA and initiate supportive therapy with enteric
acting steroids (e.g., budesonide). Monitor the patient at least weekly.
Upon resolution of the diarrhea, consider restarting COPIKTRA at a
reduced dose.
For patients presenting with abdominal pain, stool with mucus or blood,
change in bowel habits, peritoneal signs, or with severe diarrhea (Grade
3) (i.e., > 6 stools per day over baseline), withhold COPIKTRA and
initiate supportive therapy with enteric acting steroids (e.g.,
budesonide) or systemic steroids. A diagnostic work-up to determine
etiology, including colonoscopy, should be performed. Monitor at least
weekly. Upon resolution of the diarrhea or colitis, restart COPIKTRA at
a reduced dose. For recurrent Grade 3 diarrhea or recurrent colitis of
any grade, discontinue COPIKTRA. Discontinue COPIKTRA for
life-threatening diarrhea or colitis.
Cutaneous Reactions: Serious, including fatal (2/442; <1%),
cutaneous reactions occurred in 5% of patients receiving COPIKTRA 25 mg
BID (N=442). Fatal cases included drug reaction with eosinophilia and
systemic symptoms (DRESS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN). Median
time to onset of any grade cutaneous reaction was 3 months (range: 1 day
to 29 months, 75th percentile: 6 months) with a median event duration of
1 month (range: 1 day to 37 months, 75th percentile: 2 months).
Presenting features for the serious events were primarily described as
pruritic, erythematous, or maculo-papular. Less common presenting
features include exanthem, desquamation, erythroderma, skin exfoliation,
keratinocyte necrosis, and papular rash. Advise patients to report new
or worsening cutaneous reactions. Review all concomitant medications and
discontinue any medications potentially contributing to the event. For
patients presenting with mild or moderate (Grade 1-2) cutaneous
reactions, continue COPIKTRA at the current dose, initiate supportive
care with emollients, antihistamines (for pruritus), or topical
steroids, and monitor the patient closely. Withhold COPIKTRA for severe
(Grade 3) cutaneous reaction until resolution. Initiate supportive care
with steroids (topical or systemic) or antihistamines (for pruritus).
Monitor at least weekly until resolved. Upon resolution of the event,
restart COPIKTRA at a reduced dose. Discontinue COPIKTRA if severe
cutaneous reaction does not improve, worsens, or recurs. For
life-threatening cutaneous reactions, discontinue COPIKTRA. In patients
with SJS, TEN, or DRESS of any grade, discontinue COPIKTRA.
Pneumonitis: Serious, including fatal (1/442; <1%), pneumonitis
without an apparent infectious cause occurred in 5% of patients
receiving COPIKTRA 25 mg BID (N=442). Median time to onset of any grade
pneumonitis was 4 months (range: 9 days to 27 months), with 75% of cases
occurring within 9 months. The median event duration was 1 month, with
75% of cases resolving by 2 months.
Withhold COPIKTRA in patients with new or progressive pulmonary signs
and symptoms such as cough, dyspnea, hypoxia, interstitial infiltrates
on a radiologic exam, or a decline by more than 5% in oxygen saturation,
and evaluate for etiology. If the pneumonitis is infectious, patients
may be restarted on COPIKTRA at the previous dose once the infection,
pulmonary signs and symptoms resolve. For moderate non-infectious
pneumonitis (Grade 2), treat with systemic corticosteroids and resume
COPIKTRA at a reduced dose upon resolution. If non-infectious
pneumonitis recurs or does not respond to steroid therapy, discontinue
COPIKTRA. For severe or life-threatening non-infectious pneumonitis,
discontinue COPIKTRA and treat with systemic steroids.
Hepatotoxicity: Grade 3 and 4 ALT and/or AST elevation developed
in 8% and 2%, respectively, of patients receiving COPIKTRA 25 mg BID
(N=442). Two percent of patients had both an ALT or AST > 3 X ULN and
total bilirubin > 2 X ULN. Median time to onset of any grade
transaminase elevation was 2 months (range: 3 days to 26 months), with a
median event duration of 1 month (range: 1 day to 16 months).
Monitor hepatic function during treatment with COPIKTRA. For Grade 2
ALT/AST elevation (> 3 to 5 X ULN), maintain COPIKTRA dose and monitor
at least weekly until return to < 3 X ULN. For Grade 3 ALT/AST elevation
(> 5 to 20 X ULN), withhold COPIKTRA and monitor at least weekly until
return to < 3 X ULN. Resume COPIKTRA at the same dose (first occurrence)
or at a reduced dose for subsequent occurrences. For grade 4 ALT/AST
elevation (> 20 X ULN), discontinue COPIKTRA.
Neutropenia: Grade 3 or 4 neutropenia occurred in 42% of patients
receiving COPIKTRA 25 mg BID (N=442), with Grade 4 neutropenia occurring
in 24% of all patients. Median time to onset of grade ≥3 neutropenia was
2 months (range: 3 days to 31 months), with 75% of cases occurring
within 4 months.
Monitor neutrophil counts at least every 2 weeks for the first 2 months
of COPIKTRA therapy, and at least weekly in patients with neutrophil
counts < 1.0 Gi/L (Grade 3-4). Withhold COPIKTRA in patients presenting
with neutrophil counts < 0.5 Gi/L (Grade 4). Monitor until ANC is > 0.5
Gi/L, then resume COPIKTRA at same dose for the first occurrence or at a
reduced dose for subsequent occurrences.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on findings in animals and its
mechanism of action, COPIKTRA can cause fetal harm when administered to
a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a
fetus. Conduct pregnancy testing before initiating COPIKTRA treatment.
Advise females of reproductive potential and males with female partners
of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during
treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
B-cell Malignancies Summary
Fatal adverse reactions within 30 days of the last dose occurred in 8%
(36/442) of patients treated with COPIKTRA 25 mg BID. Serious adverse
reactions were reported in 289 patients (65%). The most frequent serious
adverse reactions that occurred were infection (31%), diarrhea or
colitis (18%), pneumonia (17%), rash (5%), and pneumonitis (5%).
Adverse reactions resulted in treatment discontinuation in 156 patients
(35%) most often due to diarrhea or colitis, infection, and rash.
COPIKTRA was dose reduced in 104 patients (24%) due to adverse
reactions, most often due to diarrhea or colitis and transaminase
elevation. The most common adverse reactions (reported in ≥ 20% of
patients) were diarrhea or colitis, neutropenia, rash, fatigue, pyrexia,
cough, nausea, upper respiratory infection, pneumonia, musculoskeletal
pain and anemia.
CLL/SLL: Fatal adverse reactions within 30 days of the last dose
occurred in 12% (19/158) of patients treated with COPIKTRA and in 4%
(7/155) of patients treated with ofatumumab. Serious adverse reactions
were reported in 73% (115/158) of patients treated with COPIKTRA and
most often involved infection (38%; 60/158) and diarrhea or colitis
(23%; 36/158). COPIKTRA was discontinued in 57 patients (36%), most
often due to diarrhea or colitis, infection, and rash. COPIKTRA was dose
reduced in 46 patients (29%) due to adverse reactions, most often due to
diarrhea or colitis and rash. The most common adverse reactions with
COPIKTRA (reported in ≥20% of patients) were diarrhea or colitis,
neutropenia, pyrexia, upper respiratory tract infection, pneumonia,
rash, fatigue, nausea, anemia and cough.
FL: Serious adverse reactions were reported in 58% of patients
and most often involved diarrhea or colitis, pneumonia, renal
insufficiency, rash, and sepsis. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%
of patients) were diarrhea or colitis, nausea, fatigue, musculoskeletal
pain, rash, neutropenia, cough, anemia, pyrexia, headache, mucositis,
abdominal pain, vomiting, transaminase elevation, and thrombocytopenia.
Adverse reactions resulted in COPIKTRA discontinuation in 29% of
patients, most often due to diarrhea or colitis and rash. COPIKTRA was
dose reduced in 23% due to adverse reactions, most often due to
transaminase elevation, diarrhea or colitis, lipase increased and
infection.
DRUG INTERACTIONS
-
CYP3A Inducers: Coadministration with a strong CYP3A inducer may
reduce COPIKTRA efficacy. Avoid coadministration with strong CYP3A4
inducers.
-
CYP3A Inhibitors: Coadministration with a strong CYP3A inhibitor may
increase the risk of COPIKTRA toxicities. Reduce COPIKTRA dose to 15
mg BID when coadministered with a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor.
-
CYP3A Substrates: Coadministration of COPIKTRA with sensitive CYP3A4
substrates may increase the risk of toxicities of these drugs.
Consider reducing the dose of the sensitive CYP3A4 substrate and
monitor for signs of toxicities of the coadministered sensitive CYP3A
substrate.
-
Please see the full Prescribing
Information, including BOXED WARNING, and patient Medication
Guide found on www.COPIKTRA.com.
About Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)
are cancers that affect lymphocytes and are essentially the same
disease, with the only difference being the location where the cancer
primarily occurs. When most of the cancer cells are located in the
bloodstream and the bone marrow, the disease is referred to as CLL,
although the lymph nodes and spleen are often involved. When the cancer
cells are located mostly in the lymph nodes, the disease is called SLL.
The symptoms of CLL/SLL include a tender, swollen abdomen and feeling
full even after eating only a small amount. Other symptoms can include
fatigue, shortness of breath, anemia, bruising easily, night sweats,
weight loss, and frequent infections. However, many patients with
CLL/SLL will live for years without symptoms. There are approximately
200,000 patients in the US affected by CLL/SLL with nearly 20,000 new
diagnoses this year alone. While there are therapies currently
available, real-world data reveals that a significant number of patients
either relapse following treatment, become refractory to current agents,
or are unable to tolerate treatment, representing a significant medical
need. The potential of additional oral agents, particularly as a
monotherapy that can be used in the general community physician’s
armamentarium, may hold significant value in the treatment of patients
with CLL/SLL.
About Follicular Lymphoma
Follicular lymphoma (FL) is typically a slow-growing or indolent form of
non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that arises from B-lymphocytes, making it a
B-cell lymphoma. This lymphoma subtype accounts for 20 to 30 percent of
all NHL cases, with more than 140,000 people in the US with FL and more
than 13,000 newly diagnosed patients this year. Common symptoms of FL
include enlargement of the lymph nodes in the neck, underarms, abdomen,
or groin, as well as fatigue, shortness of breath, night sweats, and
weight loss. Often, patients with FL have no obvious symptoms of the
disease at diagnosis. Follicular lymphoma is usually not considered to
be curable, but more of a chronic disease, with patients living for many
years with this form of lymphoma. The potential of additional oral
agents, particularly as a monotherapy that can be used in the general
community physician’s armamentarium, may hold significant value in the
treatment of patients with FL.
About COPIKTRA™ (duvelisib)
COPIKTRA is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and
the first approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, two
enzymes known to help support the growth and survival of malignant
B-cells. PI3K signaling may lead to the proliferation of malignant
B-cells and is thought to play a role in the formation and maintenance
of the supportive tumor microenvironment.1,2,3 COPIKTRA is
indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or
refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma
(CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory
follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.
COPIKTRA is also being developed by Verastem Oncology for the treatment
of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), for which it has received Fast
Track status, and is being investigated in combination with other agents
through investigator-sponsored studies.4 For more information
on COPIKTRA, please visit www.COPIKTRA.com.
Information about duvelisib clinical trials can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Verastem Oncology
Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a commercial biopharmaceutical
company committed to the development and commercialization of medicines
to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. We are driven by
the strength, tenacity and courage of those battling cancer –
single-minded in our resolve to deliver new therapies that not only keep
cancer at bay, but improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer.
Because for us, it’s personal.
Our first FDA approved product is now available for the treatment of
patients with certain types of indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (iNHL).
Our pipeline comprises product candidates that seek to treat cancer by
modulating the local tumor microenvironment. For more information,
please visit www.verastem.com.
Forward looking statements notice
This press release includes forward-looking statements about Verastem
Oncology’s strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements
regarding the development and activity of Verastem Oncology’s lead
product COPIKTRA, and Verastem Oncology’s PI3K and FAK programs
generally, its commercialization of COPIKTRA, the potential commercial
success of COPIKTRA, the anticipated adoption of COPIKTRA by patients
and physicians, the structure of its planned and pending clinical trials
and the timeline and indications for clinical development, regulatory
submissions and commercialization activities. The words "anticipate,"
"believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict,"
"project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should,"
"continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements
contain these identifying words. Each forward-looking statement is
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement.
Applicable risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties,
among other things, regarding: the commercial success of COPIKTRA in the
United States; physician and patient adoption of COPIKTRA, including
those related to the safety and efficacy of COPIKTRA; the uncertainties
inherent in research and development of COPIKTRA, such as negative or
unexpected results of clinical trials; whether and when any applications
for COPIKTRA may be filed with regulatory authorities in any other
jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities in any other
jurisdictions may approve any such other applications that may be filed
for COPIKTRA, which will depend on the assessment by such regulatory
authorities of the benefit-risk profile suggested by the totality of the
efficacy and safety information submitted and, if approved, whether
COPIKTRA will be commercially successful in such jurisdictions; our
ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual
property protection for COPIKTRA and our other product candidates; the
scope, timing, and outcome of any legal proceedings; decisions by
regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could
affect the availability or commercial potential of COPIKTRA; the fact
that regulatory authorities in the U.S. or other jurisdictions, if
approved, could withdraw approval; whether preclinical testing of our
product candidates and preliminary or interim data from clinical trials
will be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later
clinical trials; that the timing, scope and rate of reimbursement for
our product candidates is uncertain; that third-party payors (including
government agencies) may not reimburse for COPIKTRA; that there may be
competitive developments affecting our product candidates; that data may
not be available when expected; that enrollment of clinical trials may
take longer than expected; that COPIKTRA or our other product candidates
will cause unexpected safety events, experience manufacturing or supply
interruptions or failures, or result in unmanageable safety profiles as
compared to their levels of efficacy; that COPIKTRA will be ineffective
at treating patients with lymphoid malignancies; that we will be unable
to successfully initiate or complete the clinical development and
eventual commercialization of our product candidates; that the
development and commercialization of our product candidates will take
longer or cost more than planned; that we may not have sufficient cash
to fund our contemplated operations; that we, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group,
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. or Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will fail to
fully perform under the duvelisib license agreements; that we may be
unable to make additional draws under our debt facility or obtain
adequate financing in the future through product licensing,
co-promotional arrangements, public or private equity, debt financing or
otherwise; that we will not pursue or submit regulatory filings for our
product candidates, including for duvelisib in patients with chronic
lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) or indolent
non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL) in other jurisdictions; and that our product
candidates will not receive regulatory approval, become commercially
successful products, or result in new treatment options being offered to
patients.
Other risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading
"Risk Factors" in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
quarterly period ended September 30, 2018 as filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 7, 2018, its Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as filed with the SEC on
March 13, 2018 and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. The
forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect
Verastem Oncology’s views as of the date hereof, and the Company does
not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
References
1 Winkler D.G., Faia K.L., DiNitto J.P. et al. PI3K-delta and
PI3K-gamma inhibition by IPI-145 abrogates immune responses and
suppresses activity in autoimmune and inflammatory disease models. Chem
Biol 2013; 20:1-11.
2 Reif K et al. Cutting Edge: Differential Roles for
Phosphoinositide 3 kinases, p110-gamma and p110-delta, in lymphocyte
chemotaxis and homing. J Immunol 2004:173:2236-2240.
3 Schmid M et al. Receptor Tyrosine Kinases and TLR/IL1Rs
Unexpectedly activate myeloid cell PI3K, a single convergent point
promoting tumor inflammation and progression. Cancer Cell
2011;19:715-727.
4www.clinicaltrials.gov,
NCT03372057.
