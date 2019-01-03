Log in
Verastem : Oncology to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

0
01/03/2019

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (Verastem Oncology or the Company), focused on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients, today announced that the Company will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. PST in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a commercial biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. We are driven by the strength, tenacity and courage of those battling cancer – single-minded in our resolve to deliver new therapies that not only keep cancer at bay, but improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Because for us, it’s personal.

Our first FDA approved product is now available for the treatment of patients with certain types of indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (iNHL). Our pipeline comprises product candidates that seek to treat cancer by modulating the local tumor microenvironment. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29,8 M
EBIT 2018 -93,3 M
Net income 2018 -94,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,48x
Capitalization 266 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert M. Forrester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel W. Paterson Chief Operating Officer
Robert E. Gagnon Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Pachter Chief Scientific Officer
Alison Francis Lawton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERASTEM INC7.44%266
GILEAD SCIENCES1.42%82 067
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%41 932
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.28%39 599
GENMAB-4.03%9 591
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC-1.49%7 184
