Verastem : Oncology to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (Verastem Oncology or the Company), focused
on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and
quality of life of cancer patients, today announced that the Company
will present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare
Conference on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EST in New York, NY.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors
section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com.
An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.
About Verastem Oncology
Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM) is a commercial biopharmaceutical
company committed to the development and commercialization of medicines
to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. We are driven by
the strength, tenacity and courage of those battling cancer –
single-minded in our resolve to deliver new therapies that not only keep
cancer at bay, but improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer.
Because for us, it’s personal.
Our first FDA approved product is now available for the treatment of
patients with certain types of indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (iNHL).
Our pipeline comprises product candidates that seek to treat cancer by
modulating the local tumor microenvironment. For more information,
please visit www.verastem.com.
