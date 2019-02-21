Log in
Verastem : Oncology to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

0
02/21/2019 | 07:03am EST

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (Verastem Oncology or the Company), focused on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients, today announced that the Company will present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EST in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM) is a commercial biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. We are driven by the strength, tenacity and courage of those battling cancer – single-minded in our resolve to deliver new therapies that not only keep cancer at bay, but improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Because for us, it’s personal.

Our first FDA approved product is now available for the treatment of patients with certain types of indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (iNHL). Our pipeline comprises product candidates that seek to treat cancer by modulating the local tumor microenvironment. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 28,5 M
EBIT 2018 -94,2 M
Net income 2018 -95,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,12x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,26x
Capitalization 231 M
Chart VERASTEM INC
Duration : Period :
Verastem Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERASTEM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,4 $
Spread / Average Target 393%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert M. Forrester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel W. Paterson Chief Operating Officer
Robert E. Gagnon Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Pachter Chief Scientific Officer
Alison Francis Lawton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERASTEM INC-6.85%231
GILEAD SCIENCES6.73%86 647
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.49%48 023
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.51%45 363
GENMAB-5.57%9 415
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC28.81%9 393
