Verastem : Oncology to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (Verastem Oncology or the Company), focused on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients, today announced that the Company will present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EST in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM) is a commercial biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. We are driven by the strength, tenacity and courage of those battling cancer – single-minded in our resolve to deliver new therapies that not only keep cancer at bay, but improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Because for us, it’s personal.

Our first FDA approved product is now available for the treatment of patients with certain types of indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (iNHL). Our pipeline comprises product candidates that seek to treat cancer by modulating the local tumor microenvironment. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005228/en/