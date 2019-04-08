Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 07:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2019 / 13:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Pollert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction
conditional sale

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.80 EUR 29000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.80 EUR 29000000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-04-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

50265  08.04.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERG
07:30aVERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transact..
EQ
04/05VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Amendment to the pooling agreement between the..
EQ
04/02VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : Ad hoc announcement - earnings forecast
PU
04/02VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : VERBIO increases its earnings forecast for fin..
EQ
02/07VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : First six months of 2018/2019 show the best bu..
EQ
02/04VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : VERBIO raises earnings forecast for financial ..
EQ
2018VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : North America to acquire Nevada DuPont plant
AQ
2018VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : acquires cellulose ethanol plant from DuPont in N..
PU
2018VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : VERBIO acquires cellulose ethanol plant from D..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 729 M
EBIT 2019 66,5 M
Net income 2019 54,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 8,55
P/E ratio 2020 24,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 469 M
Chart VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Duration : Period :
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,13 €
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claus Sauter Chief Executive Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Sauter Co-Chief Operating Officer-Procurement & Logistics
Oliver Lüdtke Co-Chief Operating Officer-Bioethanol & Biomethane
Theodor Niesmann Co-COO-Biodiesel, Plant Engineering & HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG11.46%524
ENVIVA PARTNERS LP17.51%862
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC-9.46%840
GREEN PLAINS INC33.18%709
CROPENERGIES AG16.09%515
GUANGZHOU DEVOTION THERMAL TECH CO LTD--.--%455
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About