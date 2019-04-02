VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie : Ad hoc announcement - earnings forecast

VERBIO increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2018/2019 following strong third quarter and based on high expected production facility utilisation rates for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2018/2019.

Zörbig/Leipzig, April 2, 2019 - Based on the current level of sales and raw material prices and the planned plant utilisation, the Management Board expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately EUR 95 million in the financial year 2018/2019. The Net-Cash will be reduced to approximately EUR 75 million by the end of the financial year. In its most recent previous forecast the Company had expected EBITDA of approximately EUR 80 million and Net-Cash of EUR 90 million.

The updated earnings guidance is necessary following high margins in biodiesel as well as the improved margins in the bioethanol segment in the third quarter of the current financial year and the currently good order backlog till the end of the financial year 2018/2019. The development of Net-Cash up to the end of the financial year 2018/2019 is mainly influenced by an increased volume of investments, partly due to the rapid progress of bio-methane projects in India and the USA.

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)

VERBIO is one of the leading independent producers and suppliers of biofuels, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The annual production capacity amounts to approximately 470,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 600 gigawatt hours of biomethane. The Company produces its highly efficient fuels using internally developed, energy efficient production processes and innovative technologies. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO2 reductions of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. VERBIO delivers its products directly to European oil companies, oil trading companies, independent filling stations, freight forwarders, municipal utilities and vehicle fleets. In addition VERBIO markets high-quality pharmaceutical glycerine for the consumer goods and cosmetics industry (glycerine is produced as a by-product in the production of biodiesel) as well as animal feed and fertiliser, a by-product of bioethanol and biomethane production. Within the Group, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG acts as a management holding company. The operative business is conducted by the subsidiaries VERBIO Diesel Bitterfeld GmbH, VERBIO Diesel Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Ethanol Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Ethanol Zörbig GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Agrar GmbH, VERBIO Logistik GmbH and VERBIO Polska Sp. z o.o. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

Important notice

This publication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the VERBIO group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of VERBIO as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. VERBIO does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant publication is concerned.