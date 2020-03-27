Log in
VERBUND AG: Postponement of the 73rd Annual General Meeting of VERBUND AG (ISIN AT0000746409)

03/27/2020 | 03:25am EDT

DGAP-News: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
VERBUND AG: Postponement of the 73rd Annual General Meeting of VERBUND AG (ISIN AT0000746409)

27.03.2020 / 08:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In light of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in order to best protect our shareholders and employees, VERBUND AG has decided to postpone its 73rd Annual General Meeting scheduled for 28 April. The new date set (currently scheduled) for the Annual General Meeting is 16 June 2020. The relevant deadlines have been changed accordingly.

Convening of the Annual General Meeting will be given in good time in accordance with the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) and the Company's Articles of Association.

VERBUND AG's current capital market calendar can be found below:

Event Date
Record date for Annual General Meeting Saturday, 6 June 2020
Annual General Meeting Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Ex-dividend date Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Record date for dividends Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Dividend payment date Monday, 6 July 2020
Results and interim report
quarter 1/2020		 Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 8:00 a.m.
Results and interim report
quarters 1-2/2020		 Thursday, 30 July 2020, 8:00 a.m.
Results and interim report
quarters 1-3/2020		 Thursday, 5 November 2020, 8:00 a.m.
 

Further information can be found at www.verbund.com > Investor Relations.


Contact:

Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance, M&A and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com

27.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Indices: ATX
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1008809

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1008809  27.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1008809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
