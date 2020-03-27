DGAP-News: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

VERBUND AG: Postponement of the 73rd Annual General Meeting of VERBUND AG (ISIN AT0000746409)



27.03.2020 / 08:19

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In light of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in order to best protect our shareholders and employees, VERBUND AG has decided to postpone its 73rd Annual General Meeting scheduled for 28 April. The new date set (currently scheduled) for the Annual General Meeting is 16 June 2020. The relevant deadlines have been changed accordingly.

Convening of the Annual General Meeting will be given in good time in accordance with the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) and the Company's Articles of Association.

VERBUND AG's current capital market calendar can be found below:

Event Date Record date for Annual General Meeting Saturday, 6 June 2020 Annual General Meeting Tuesday, 16 June 2020 Ex-dividend date Tuesday, 23 June 2020 Record date for dividends Wednesday, 24 June 2020 Dividend payment date Monday, 6 July 2020 Results and interim report

quarter 1/2020 Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 8:00 a.m. Results and interim report

quarters 1-2/2020 Thursday, 30 July 2020, 8:00 a.m. Results and interim report

quarters 1-3/2020 Thursday, 5 November 2020, 8:00 a.m.

Further information can be found at www.verbund.com > Investor Relations.



Contact:

Andreas WolleinHead of Group Finance, M&A and Investor RelationsT.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com