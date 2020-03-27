VERBUND AG: Postponement of the 73rd Annual General Meeting of VERBUND AG (ISIN AT0000746409)

In light of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in order to best protect our shareholders and employees, VERBUND AG has decided to postpone its 73rd Annual General Meeting scheduled for 28 April. The new date set (currently scheduled) for the Annual General Meeting is 16 June 2020. The relevant deadlines have been changed accordingly.
Convening of the Annual General Meeting will be given in good time in accordance with the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) and the Company's Articles of Association.
VERBUND AG's current capital market calendar can be found below:
|Event
|Date
|Record date for Annual General Meeting
|Saturday, 6 June 2020
|Annual General Meeting
|Tuesday, 16 June 2020
|Ex-dividend date
|Tuesday, 23 June 2020
|Record date for dividends
|Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|Dividend payment date
|Monday, 6 July 2020
|Results and interim report
quarter 1/2020
|Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 8:00 a.m.
|Results and interim report
quarters 1-2/2020
|Thursday, 30 July 2020, 8:00 a.m.
|Results and interim report
quarters 1-3/2020
|Thursday, 5 November 2020, 8:00 a.m.
Further information can be found at www.verbund.com > Investor Relations.
Contact:
Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance, M&A and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com
27.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de