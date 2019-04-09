DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial Reports

VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report



09.04.2019 / 12:10

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately

available under the follwing internet address: Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German: https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/de/2019/verbund-jahresfinanzbericht-2018-deutsch.ashx English: https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/en/2019/verbund-annual-financial-report-2018-english.ashx

09.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

