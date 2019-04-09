Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  VERBUND AG    VERB   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VERB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/09 06:40:53 am
43.72 EUR   -0.14%
06:15aVERBUND AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
03/29VERBUND AG : Convening of the Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/13Hopes Britain will reject no-deal Brexit buoy Europe, Inditex slides
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:15am EDT

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial Reports
VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report

09.04.2019 / 12:10
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German: https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/de/2019/verbund-jahresfinanzbericht-2018-deutsch.ashx English: https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/en/2019/verbund-annual-financial-report-2018-english.ashx


09.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

797457  09.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=797457&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERBUND AG
06:15aVERBUND AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
04/05VERBUND : will Develop Hydrogen Pilot Project at Mellach Plant
AQ
03/30VERBUND : in landmark project to run gas plant on hydrogen
AQ
03/29VERBUND AG : Convening of the Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/13Hopes Britain will reject no-deal Brexit buoy Europe, Inditex slides
RE
03/13VERBUND AG : Annual results for 2018: strong income trend despite low water supp..
EQ
02/13VERBUND AG : Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns
EQ
01/16VERBUND AG : VERBUND raises earnings forecast for 2018 due to positive non-recur..
EQ
01/11BASF : signs framework deal with Guangdong on its $10b project
AQ
01/11BASF signs framework deal with Guangdong on its $10b project
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 259 M
EBIT 2019 852 M
Net income 2019 577 M
Debt 2019 2 032 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 27,83
P/E ratio 2020 21,05
EV / Sales 2019 2,91x
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capitalization 7 453 M
Chart VERBUND AG
Duration : Period :
VERBUND AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,0 €
Spread / Average Target -6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Anzengruber Chairman-Management Board
Gerhard Roiss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter F. Kollmann Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Christof Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Kaszanits Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERBUND AG15.51%8 394
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.53%90 087
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.90%65 015
ENEL12.89%64 905
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.29%61 474
IBERDROLA12.62%58 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About