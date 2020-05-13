Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  VERBUND AG    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VERBUND AG: Results for quarter 1/2020: satisfactory business performance despite changes in the operating environment due to the COVID-19 crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
VERBUND AG: Results for quarter 1/2020: satisfactory business performance despite changes in the operating environment due to the COVID-19 crisis

13.05.2020 / 07:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The situation in the energy market changed quite suddenly in quarter 1/2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Neither the real economy nor the financial economy has been able to escape the effects of COVID-19, and even the energy markets are feeling the consequences of the global pandemic. Following the outbreak of the crisis in Europe, prices for CO2 emission rights fell due to declining electricity production and an oversupply of CO2 emission rights. A massive drop in demand from industry and business caused prices for coal, natural gas and crude oil to drop as well, in some cases quite substantially. The decline in demand also negatively impacted wholesale prices for electricity.

As regards managing the crisis, we at VERBUND took action to mitigate its effects at an early stage. During the present COVID-19 crisis, the overriding goal is to maintain a secure supply of electricity in Austria with respect to both production and transmission. To ensure this, VERBUND's tried-and-tested crisis management organisation and the VERBUND crisis management team are working in close cooperation with state crisis and disaster management units.

However, thanks to our low debt levels and strategy for hedging our own electricity generation, VERBUND is well positioned for 2020 despite the difficult energy landscape. In quarter 1/2020, we therefore recorded satisfactory business performance despite the coronavirus crisis.

EBITDA fell only slightly (by 4.9%) to ?331.0m. The Group result was down 12.1% on the prior-year period to ?156.5m. Earnings benefitted from the rise in electricity prices for 2020 on the futures markets that had already been secured in 2019 and the slightly higher earnings contributions from the New renewables and Sales segments. The earnings trend was negatively impacted by the lower water supply, which with a hydro coefficient of 1.09 in quarter 1/2020 was 9% above the long-term average, but 12 percentage points below the figure for quarter 1/2019. The fall in electricity prices on the spot markets due to the effects of the coronavirus crisis and the lower contributions to earnings from the Grid segment as a result of the decline in demand for electricity also had a negative effect. The free cash flow in quarter 1/2020 came to ?150.2m, allowing net debt to be reduced by 6.7% to ?2,104.2m.

Earnings forecast for 2020 adjusted
Based on expectations of average levels of own generation from hydropower and wind power in quarters 2-4/2020 as well as the opportunities and risks identified, EBITDA of between approximately ?1,090m and ?1,250m and a Group result of between approximately ?470m and ?560m in financial year 2020 are forecast. VERBUND is planning a dividend payout ratio of between 40% and 50% of the Group result for financial year 2020 after adjustment for non-recurring effects.

         
KPIs        
  Unit Q1/2019 Q1/2020 Change
Revenue ?m 1,208.4 1,257.3 4.0%
EBITDA ?m 348.0 331.0 -4.9%
Operating result ?m 258.3 236.2 -8.5%
Group result ?m 178.1 156.5 -12.1%
Earnings per share ? 0.51 0.45 -12.1%
EBIT margin % 21.4 18.8 -
EBITDA margin % 28.8 26.3 -
Cash flow from operating activities ?m 379.8 298.2 -21.5%
Free cash flow before dividends ?m 305.6 150.2 -50.9%
Free cash flow after dividends ?m 305.6 150.2 -50.9%
Performance of VERBUND shares % 14.9 -26.2 -
Gearing % 38.1 30.7 -
         
 

Additional information as well as the Interim Financial Report for quarter 1/2020 is available at www.verbund.com > Investor Relations > Latest financial results.

 

Contact:
Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance, M&A and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com

13.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Indices: ATX
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1043113

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1043113  13.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1043113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VERBUND AG
02:05aVERBUND AG : Results for quarter 1/2020: satisfactory business performance despi..
EQ
05/08VERBUND AG : quaterly earnings release
04/29OMV books first-quarter loss, lowers 2020 production target due to tumbling m..
RE
04/09VERBUND AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
04/06VERBUND AG : segment reporting changes as of quarter 1/2020
EQ
03/27VERBUND AG : Postponement of the 73rd Annual General Meeting of VERBUND AG (ISIN..
EQ
03/18VERBUND AG : annual results for 2019: VERBUND's excellent performance will stren..
EQ
03/18VERBUND AG : Annual results
CO
03/13VERBUND AG : annual earnings release
03/12OMV to sell $2.3 billion of assets to fund purchase of plastics maker
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 751 M
EBIT 2020 868 M
Net income 2020 572 M
Debt 2020 1 679 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,57x
EV / Sales2021 4,47x
Capitalization 15 460 M
Chart VERBUND AG
Duration : Period :
VERBUND AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 36,94  €
Last Close Price 44,50  €
Spread / Highest target 3,37%
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Anzengruber Chairman-Management Board
Thomas Schmid Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter F. Kollmann Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Christof Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Kaszanits Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERBUND AG-0.13%16 803
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.88%111 560
ENEL S.P.A.-12.33%67 889
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.67%66 259
IBERDROLA0.81%61 113
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.23%60 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group