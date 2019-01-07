Log in
CBD of Denver, Inc. : (OTC CBDD) Membership invitation

01/07/2019 | 06:21am EST

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4:20 am MST -- We invite all of our shareholders and anyone interested in the CBD market to sign up with our CBD Social Network,  www.cbdsocialnetwork.com.  Members will be able to interact with CBD users from around the world.  We will be sending out discount codes to all members for future products and products available through our collaboration partners.  As a member, you will also have exclusive access to accurate information on the health benefits of CBD, which we continually update.  The head of our IT department, Maurice Bright has indicated that even though our social network is still in the development stage, the site is getting an incredible amount of daily hits from around the world.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-of-denver-inc-otc-cbdd--membership-invitation-300773379.html

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
