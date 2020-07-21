Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Verianos Real Estate AG    VROS   DE000A0Z2Y48

VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AG

(VROS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: First Closing of the European Opportunities Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: First Closing of the European Opportunities Fund

21.07.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft - First Closing of the European Opportunities Fund

  • First Closing of the VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund with capital commitments of EUR 20 million
  • Target volume (fund equity) up to EUR 50 million
  • First investment executed as a sale-and-lease-back transaction


Cologne/Frankfurt am Main, 21 July 2020 - VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, the listed real estate company (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) focusing on value investments in the European small and mid-cap real estate segment, announces the successful first closing of the VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund.

The European Opportunities Fund, which was initiated together with the subsidiary VERIANOS Capital Partners GmbH as a BaFin regulated alternative investment fund management company (AIFM), targets properties with value creation potential in Europe and invests between EUR 2 million and EUR 20 million per transaction. A special focus initially lies on the acquisition of properties in Germany and Spain. As part of the first closing, family offices and high net worth individuals together with VERIANOS' co-investment committed EUR 20 million of fund equity. The fund has a target volume of EUR 50 million (fund equity), which will be used for investments in real estate projects with a total volume of around EUR 200 million.

VERIANOS Board Member Tobias Bodamer: "After establishing our diversified business model and building our BaFin-regulated AIFM platform, we have set ourselves the medium-term goal of accelerated, sustainable growth without losing focus on our proven qualitative business model approach. With the first closing of the VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund we have taken an important step in this direction and would like to thank the investors for the trust they have placed in us."

At the same time, the VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund made its first investment in a sale-and-lease-back transaction. The building, which was acquired as an asset deal, is a fully let commercial property in a central location in Valencia with a future lettable area of around 5,000 sqm.

Tobias Bodamer: "Due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we see increasing volatility in real estate prices. For an investor like VERIANOS with a focus on properties with repositioning potential this also means an increasing number of investment opportunities. As a value investor with a focus on the European small and mid- cap segment we are observing the current developments on the real estate market very closely and remain convinced that we will be able to realise attractive investment opportunities in this environment."

 

About VERIANOS
VERIANOS is a listed real estate company with headquarters in Cologne and offices in Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan and Valencia. The company sees itself as a real estate partner for family offices, high net worth individuals, institutional investors, fund initiators and financial institutions, connecting the real estate and capital markets. With its Investment and Advisory divisions VERIANOS realises customised investment products and sophisticated consulting and financing mandates for its clients. Services offered range from the development and structuring of investment products to the active management of the underlying assets. The focus lies on value investments in small & mid-cap properties as well as repositioning and restructuring concepts.
 

Contact:
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board - Tobias Bodamer
T +49 69 69 768 88 100
Mail: ir@verianos.com
 

Financial and business press:
IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
T +49 221 9140 970
Mail: verianos@ir-on.com


21.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 20046100
Fax: +49 221 20046140
E-mail: ir@verianos.com
Internet: www.verianos.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48
WKN: A0Z2Y4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1098175

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1098175  21.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1098175&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AG
04:05aVERIANOS REAL ESTATE AKTIENGESELLSCH : First Closing of the European Opportuniti..
EQ
07/15VERIANOS REAL ESTATE : adjusts corridor for the 2019 group annual result
EQ
07/01VERIANOS REAL ESTATE : postpones publication of financial statements 2019 by a f..
PU
03/05VERIANOS REAL ESTATE : First tranche of the new bond 2020/2025 of VERIANOS Real ..
EQ
02/26KFM MITTELSTANDSANLEIHEN-BAROMETER : New VERIANOS bond is 'attractive'
EQ
02/20VERIANOS REAL ESTATE : issues new corporate bond
EQ
02/20VERIANOS REAL ESTATE : issues new corporate bond
EQ
02/19VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AKTIENGESELLSCH : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
02/19VERIANOS REAL ESTATE : Ceresio Investors acquires stake in VERIANOS Real Estate ..
EQ
01/27VERIANOS REAL ESTATE : decides to increase share capital without subscription ri..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 2,36 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
Net income 2018 1,74 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
Net Debt 2018 8,21 M 9,39 M 9,39 M
P/E ratio 2018 10,3x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2017 6,47x
EV / Sales 2018 10,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Verianos Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Diego Fernández Reumann Chairman-Management Board
Ralf Krüger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Wallner Managing Director- Finance & Controlling
Giulio Beretti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Axer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AG-38.28%13
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.66%14 719
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.44.23%14 180
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.60.78%7 420
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.84.28%6 019
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.77%5 452
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group