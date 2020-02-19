Log in
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/19/2020 | 12:30pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.02.2020 / 18:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Bodamer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
391200FPIT0AHTWFZY34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.30 EUR 403000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.30 EUR 403000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.verianos.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

56891  19.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
