VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: Supervisory Board approves the annual financial statements for 2018, resolves conversion of VERIANOS Real Estate AG into European Company (SE) with one-tier system and appoints a new board member



21-May-2019 / 16:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Supervisory Board approves the annual financial statements for 2018, resolves conversion of VERIANOS Real Estate AG into European Company (SE) with one-tier system and appoints a new board member.

Frankfurt am Main, 21 May 2019 - Management board and supervisory board of VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft decided that the company shall be converted into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE). It is intended to establish a one-tier system with an administrative organ instead of the current two-tier system consisting of a management board and a supervisory board.

To change the legal form, it is inter alia necessary that the general meeting of VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft approves the terms of conversion including the future VERIANOS SE's articles of association in which the members of the first administrative organ will be appointed. Management board and supervisory board will propose the respective resolutions to the upcoming annual general meeting. Furthermore, the registration and effectiveness of the change of the legal form require completion or termination of the procedure of the negotiations for the involvement of employees within the future SE.

With the new management structure, the significantly increased operational requirements are to be accommodated by a future broader range of products and funds as well by being a fully regulated AIF manager.

The result for the financial year 2018 was determined with a consolidated net income of EUR 1,744,545.27 and is thus approx. 9% below the previous year's result.

This reflects in particular the current market situation in Germany, which only allows a few buying opportunities for a value investor due to the historically high demand of many investors for real estate.

After the current transition phase, VERIANOS is planning a significant expansion of its investment and business activities again in the coming years with the already initiated geographical and product-related diversification.

Effective July 1, 2019 Tobias Bodamer was also appointed as a further member of the Management Board. Following positions at KPMG and Dresdner Kleinwort in Frankfurt as well as London, Mr. Bodamer was most recently Managing Director and Head of Syndicate & Sales at IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG in Düsseldorf. His responsibilities at VERIANOS will focus on strengthening and expanding client relationships with institutional as well as private investors and on the development of new services for them.

Contact:---------------------------------------------------------Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com.This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.IR contact:VERIANOS Real Estate AktiengesellschaftInvestor RelationsBethmannstr. 5660311 Frankfurt am MainGermanyT +49 221 20046100F +49 221 20046140Mail: ir@verianos.comCompany contact:VERIANOS Real Estate AktiengesellschaftGürzenichstr. 2150667 CologneGermanyT +49 221 20046100F +49 221 20046140Mail: enquiries@verianos.com