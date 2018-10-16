Log in
VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AG
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: VERIANOS LICENSED AS AN AIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY BY BAFIN

10/16/2018 | 09:35am CEST

DGAP-News: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: VERIANOS LICENSED AS AN AIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY BY BAFIN

16.10.2018 / 09:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basis for further expansion established

Frankfurt am Main, October 16, 2018. VERIANOS Capital Partners GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, Cologne, has been licensed as an investment management company pursuant to section 22 of the KAGB (German Financial Investments Act) by Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

With the subsidiary, now licensed as a "large KVG", VERIANOS is now able to offer institutional and private investors a wider range of investment opportunities in the real estate markets. "With this approval, we are further expanding our range of services and can now offer our customers real estate investments in almost every desired format and deal size," explains Diego Fernández Reumann, founding partner and CEO of VERIANOS.

The company has been established on the market as a so-called "small KVG" since 2014 and has achieved an average IRR of more than 40% for its investors with its alternative investment funds in the real estate sector.

In addition to the geographical expansion of business activities with international presence in Madrid, Valencia and Milan, product diversification is also progressing. In addition to the AIF investing directly into real estate, VERIANOS is currently placing a debt fund for mezzanine financing real estate projects and investments in the eurozone.

In the BaFin approval process, VERIANOS was advised by the law firm HEUKING KÜHN LÜER WOJTEK and the Hamburg-based company and IT consultancy CONNOS.


VERIANOS is an independent real estate partnership based in Cologne with offices in Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan and Valencia. With the business units Investment and Advisory we realise customised investment products and ambitious advisory and financing mandates for our clients.



Contact:
---------------------------------------------------------
Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.

IR contact:
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations
Stefan Reidt
Bethmannstraße 56
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
T +49 69 69768880
F +49 69 69768889
Mail: ir@verianos.com

Company contact:
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Köln
Germany
T +49 221 20046100
F +49 221 20046140
Mail: enquiries@verianos.com

16.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 20046100
Fax: +49 221 20046140
E-mail: ir@verianos.com
Internet: www.verianos.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48
WKN: A0Z2Y4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart

 
End of News DGAP News Service

733701  16.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=733701&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
