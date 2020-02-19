Log in
Verianos Real Estate : Ceresio Investors acquires stake in VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

02/19/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Investment
Ceresio Investors acquires stake in VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

19-Feb-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ceresio Investors acquires stake in VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft


Cologne/Frankfurt am Main, 19 February 2020 - VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("VERIANOS", ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48, WKN: A0Z2Y4) has successfully placed the new shares from the increase in the company's share capital from EUR 11,375,000 to EUR 12,500,000 resolved on 27 January 2020. In this context, the Swiss private bank Banca del Ceresio (mother company of the whole Ceresio Investors Group), headquartered in Lugano, subscribed 750,000 of the 1,125,000 newly issued shares at a total issue value of EUR 975,000.

After completion of the capital increase, the participation of the Swiss private bank in VERIANOS will thus amount to 6% of the share capital.


The Management Board

 

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities.
 

Contact:
VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations - Tobias Bodamer
T +49 69 69 768 88 100
Email: ir@verianos.com
 

Financial and business press
IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke, Achim Josten
T +49 221 9140 970
Mail: verianos@ir-on.com

19-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 20046100
Fax: +49 221 20046140
E-mail: ir@verianos.com
Internet: www.verianos.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48
WKN: A0Z2Y4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 979415

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

979415  19-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=979415&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
