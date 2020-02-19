Verianos Real Estate : Ceresio Investors acquires stake in VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Investment

Ceresio Investors acquires stake in VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft



19-Feb-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Cologne/Frankfurt am Main, 19 February 2020 - VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("VERIANOS", ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48, WKN: A0Z2Y4) has successfully placed the new shares from the increase in the company's share capital from EUR 11,375,000 to EUR 12,500,000 resolved on 27 January 2020. In this context, the Swiss private bank Banca del Ceresio (mother company of the whole Ceresio Investors Group), headquartered in Lugano, subscribed 750,000 of the 1,125,000 newly issued shares at a total issue value of EUR 975,000.

After completion of the capital increase, the participation of the Swiss private bank in VERIANOS will thus amount to 6% of the share capital.



