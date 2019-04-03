Log in
Vericel to Present at Needham Healthcare Conference

0
04/03/2019 | 08:31am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Nick Colangelo, president and CEO, will present the latest company overview at the Needham Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

The presentation will be live webcast at: http://wsw.com/webcast/needham90/vcel/ and may be accessed from the news and events section of the Vericel website.

About Vericel Corporation
Vericel is a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. © 2019 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Global Media Contacts:
David Schull
Russo Partners LLC
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
+1 212-845-4271 (office)
+1 858-717-2310 (mobile)

Karen Chase
Russo Partners LLC
Karen.chase@russopartnersllc.com
+1 646-942-5627 (office)
+1 917-547-0434 (mobile)

Investor Contacts:
Chad Rubin
Solebury Trout
crubin@troutgroup.com
+1 646-378-2947

Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
lstern@troutgroup.com
+1 646-378-2922

Vericel Corporation Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
