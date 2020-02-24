Log in
Vericel to Present at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020

02/24/2020 | 10:05am EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Nick Colangelo, president and CEO, will present the latest company overview at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:20am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com

About Vericel Corporation
Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets.  The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States.  MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults.  Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area.  The company also holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns.  For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation.  NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation.  © 2019 Vericel Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Global Media Contacts:
David Schull
Russo Partners LLC
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
+1 212-845-4271 (office)
+1 858-717-2310 (mobile)

Investor Contacts:
Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
lstern@troutgroup.com
+1 646-378-2922

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 117 M
EBIT 2019 -11,5 M
Net income 2019 -10,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -82,9x
P/E ratio 2020 56,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,81x
Capitalization 859 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dominick C. Colangelo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Zerbe Chairman
Michael Halpin Chief Operating Officer
Gerard J. Michel Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Recker Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERICEL CORPORATION10.43%859
CSL LIMITED21.99%101 311
BIOGEN INC.13.47%58 609
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%26 637
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-4.63%22 835
GRIFOLS8.78%22 454
