VERICEL CORPORATION

VERICEL CORPORATION

(VCEL)
Vericel to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

05/13/2020 | 08:31am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Nick Colangelo, president and CEO, will present the latest company overview at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.  The conference is being conducted with a virtual format and the presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:30pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com

About Vericel Corporation
Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets.  The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States.  MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults.  Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area.  The company also holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns.  For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation.  NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation.  © 2019 Vericel Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Investor Contacts:
Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
lstern@troutgroup.com
+1 646-378-2922

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
